Home Set: Summer Self-Care Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a simple gold anklet and exfoliating body wash to the perfect knit top and a ditsy green frock, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Kosas Good Body Skin

As much as we love the summer, it also means we’re constantly layering on sunscreen and sweating a bit more than usual thanks to the sticky heat, which can translate to super clogged pores on our faces and bodies. Luckily, Kosas’ new Good Body Skin is like the best exfoliating face wash, but for your body. It helps to gently exfoliate, cleanse, smooth and unclog pores, thanks to a combination of AHAs and fruit enzymes, to banish any unsightly blemishes. $18, Kosas.

Musier Paris Cielo Cardigan

This adorable white short-sleeved cardigan is the perfect layering piece for these warm summer days, and the pearl detailing is just *chef’s kiss.* $139.41, Musier Paris.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

These oh-so-soft sheets are what the sweetest dreams are made of, because you deserve to be a true sleeping beauty! They’re also hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating, so you won’t get too hot or too cold. $295.20, Cozy Earth.

Perrier-Jouët EcoBox Blason Rosé

Break out the bubbly for a summer toast this season, just because. We love that this rosé champagne comes in an eco-friendly box, because it’s always important to focus on sustainability. $80, Perrier Jouet.

Ba&sh Volver Short Print Dress

The perfect summer dress does, in fact, exist, and it just might be this adorable ditsy floral frock from one of our all-time favorite cool girl French brands. This printed mini is so cute for these warm sunny days, and you can easily dress it up or down. $155, Ba&sh.

Apotheke Santal Rock Rose Lotion

Still dealing with uncomfortably dry hands? Same, but we’re really into this new plant-based lotion from Apotheke; it’s ultra-hydrating, and smells incredible. $22, Apotheke.

Cider Flower Embroidery Sweater Tank Top

Pair this cropped knit top with your favorite white jeans this summer. $22, Cider.

Amyo Faceted Beaded Anklet

Yep, we’re into anklets now, because ’tis the season of exposed legs! This delicate gold chain is a simple and stylish way to add a little extra glitz to your look. $38, Amyo.

Tata Harper Limited Edition Revitalizing Body Oil

You should give your body just as much love and attention as you do your face, which is where Tata Harper’s new limited-edition orange-infused body oil comes into play. It leaves your skin so soft and smooth, and smells absolutely divine. $120, Tata Harper.

Oura Alta Towel

If you can’t remember the last time you bought a new towel, that might be a sign it’s time to invest in a new one. Oura’s new 100 percent cotton Alta Towel is our current favorite; it’s so soft and gentle on skin, and has self-sterilizing technology for optimal cleanliness. $155, Oura.