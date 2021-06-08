Home Set: Effortless Summer Style

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a flirty floral frock and the perfect creamy blush to a hydrating tinted lip balm and minimalist summer sandals, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Rails Adalyn Buttercup Dress

This summer, we’re all about comfortable style, which means a whole lot of feminine frocks, like this light and flowy dress in a ditsy yellow floral pattern. $218, Rails.

Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush in Flirty

We were truly thrilled when one of our favorite clean skincare brands branched into beauty, and Tata Harper’s cream blush did not let us down. It’s sheer, lightweight and blends like a dream, and it’s also a multitasker, as it’s great for your lips, too. We love a sunkissed look, which is why this berry-toned shade is one of our go-tos for summer. Pro tip: dab just a touch onto the bridge of your nose for a just-got-back-from-the-beach vibe. $42, Tata Harper.

Tuscan Kiss Rosé

Rosé is the unofficial drink of summer, because there’s nothing like a sip of blush-colored wine on the weekend. Tuscan Kiss is a new rosé that just launched today; it’s super light and refreshing, and sure to be a crowd pleaser. $19.99, Tuscan Kiss.

Kes Mini Recycled Dress in Sky Blue

Like we said, it’s the summer of effortless dresses that easily transition from day-to-night, like this pretty pale blue mini (bonus points as it’s made of recycled materials), which is on our current shopping wish list. $575, Kes.

Margaux The Flat Sandal

A minimalist flat sandal is a must for every stylish summer wardrobe. $198, Margaux.

Zippo Chrome Engraved Lighter

If you’re looking for a small and simple lighter for all your summer candles, consider this engravable option, which also makes a very good gift if you’re a house guest this season. $26.73, Zippo.

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

This ultra-hydrating lip balm gives the perfect sheer pop of color, but if you want a more intense look, just swipe on a few extra layers, as it’s super buildable. $28, Ilia.

LaRuce Lupe Cheek Brush Set

Don’t forget to replenish your make-up brushes when necessary. This set from cruelty-free brand LaRuce comes with contouring, highlighting and blending brushes. $38, Nordstrom.