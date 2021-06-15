Jet Set: All the Essentials for Your Summer Beach Trip

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From hand-painted sandals and a new glow sunscreen to a neon overnight bag and pretty pink slip dress, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Beek x Lillian Farag Mockingbird Sandal

Shoe brand Beek collaborated with artist Lillian Farag on these adorable colorful summer sandals, which are perfect for your next beach trip. $199, Beek.

Karmic Witch Sophie Midi Dress

You know we can’t resist a stylish slip dress, especially when it comes to packing for a vacation, as these frocks are so versatile and take up minimal suitcase space. This pale pink style has the cutest white lace detailing and feminine ruched neckline, so you can throw it on for daytime for a night out on your next beach trip. $199, Karmic Witch.

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Comfy PJs are a must on every packing list, and this incredibly soft short-sleeved set happens to have the Oprah stamp of approval. $149, Cozy Earth.

EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 36

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable in your cosmetics bag, and we’re already loving EltaMD’s new glow SPF, which is formulated with niacinamide and ergothioneine to brighten and protect, as well as mica to give a dewy finish. It comes in tinted and untinted versions; the former is great for beach vacations, as it lets you skip any extra tinted moisturizer steps. $38.50, EltaMD.

Vitamin A Playa Shirt

Throw this button-down linen shirt over your favorite bikini for an effortless beach look. $125, Vitamin A.

Sonya Dakar x Warriors by Alexis Ren Sensitive Skincare Set

This little set includes all the necessities fo sensitive skin this summer, including a face wash, toner, omega oil, blemish treatment and mask, in a colorful pouch. $98, Sonya Dakar.

Rothy’s The Overnighter in Aqua Prism

Summer is here, which means there’s many a weekend trip on the horizon. If you want to upgrade your overnight bag, consider this brightly-colored bag from Meghan Markle-approved sustainable brand Rothy’s. It’s the perfect size to comfortably fit all your essentials, and won’t weigh you down. $395, Rothy’s.

Spalding Cotton Gym Short

Not only are these bright pink shorts very cute for a beach stroll or hike on your next trip, but just like that slip dress, they occupy negligible packing space. $24, Spalding.