Jet Set: Summer Vacation Must-Haves

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a classic maillot and lightweight cashmere tee to healthy on-the-go snacks and eco-friendly sandals, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Eres Cut-Out Detail One-Piece

A chic maillot is a beach vacation essential, so why not invest in this splurge-worthy piece from Eres? $638, Farfetch..

Vacation Super Spritzer

Simply put, it’s getting really, really hot outside, and sometimes it’s rather stuffy while en route pretty much anywhere. When your face needs a little pick-me-up, use this adorable hydrating spritzer, for an instant refresh. The coconut water , cucumber extract, aloe vera, chamomile and vanilla are so soothing, while niacinamide and hyaluronic acid brighten and moisturize. $12, Vacation.

Toms Alpargata Mallow

Comfy shoes are a must when traveling, and these adorable white slip-ins are a cute alternative to your usual lace-up sneakers. $59.95, Toms.

Italic Lightweight Cashmere Tee

Yes, summer cashmere is a thing, and no, we’re not recommending you wear a massive chunky sweater in 90 degree heat. Instead, consider this lightweight off-white tee from Italic, which is perfect for a cooler night out. $60, Italic.

Branch Basics Travel Kit

Heading to a friend’s place, Airbnb or any other getaway where you’re just not sure how you feel about the cleaning or laundry situation? Try this three-piece kit from Branch basics, which includes TSA-approved mini versions of the brand’s nontoxic all-purpose cleaner, foaming wash and concentrate. $20, Branch Basics.

Sakara Summer Granola

We know it’s tricky finding on-the-go snacks that are healthy, filling and, you know, actually appetizing. Sakara’s new limited edition summer granola is perfect to bring along on your next trip, and we love that it’s gluten-free and vegan. $16, Sakara.

Lindsey Thornburg Clark Dress Silk Toile

Wear this silky toile-print frock with a pair of strappy sandals or block heels on your next seaside getaway. $425, Lindsey Thornburg.

Rothy’s Hemp Slide

These sustainable, eco-friendly sandals are made of hemp, cotton and plastic water bottles, and they’re also very cute and comfortable. $155, Rothy’s.

Kerisma Picante Jacket

We personally think that light layers are a key component of summer travel attire, which is why we recommend always bringing alone an airy sweater, like this pretty lilac cardigan. $118, Kerisma.