Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Weekend Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an on-the-go infrared mat and a shimmery olive bikini to a cozy layering cardigan and mineral SPF stick, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Cassea Swim Olive You Satin Top & High Waisted Bottom

We very strongly believe there’s no such thing as too many swimsuits, and this stylish olive green bikini is so chic for your next beach getaway. $49 to $52, Cassea Swim.

Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

We’re longtime fans of celeb-approved Higher Dose, and while they might be best known for their in-person saunas, the brand has also launched personal at-home and on-the-go products, like their brand-new Infrared PEMF Go Mat. You get all the amazing benefits of infrared heat, but without all the sweating that comes from sitting in a sauna. It’s combined with PEMF healing frequency technology, and this particular product easily folds up, so you can tote it around and use it wherever you like. $499, Higher Dose.

MDSolarSciences Solar Stick SPF 40

We will never stop pushing the importance of sunscreen, and we love that this roll-on formula comes in a perfectly travel-sized stick, to easily throw into your purse or suitcase. $22, MDSolarSciences.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal

Classic Birkenstock sandals are both comfy and on-trend, and we love the white shade for summer. $99.99, DSW.

Manduka Meditation Cardigan

No matter the temperature, we highly recommend always traveling with a cozy layering piece like this comfy cardigan, because you never know if your mode of transportation (whether it’s a plane, bus or car) will be on the cooler side. $108, Manduka.

Aerie Real Good Smocked High Waisted Short

These high-waisted shorts shorts are so cute to wear over a bathing suit or just during the day, and bonus points if you get the matching top. $22.26, Aerie.

Supergoop x Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit

Yup, more sunscreen! We’re *obsessed* with Supergoop, and this adorable little kit (part of a collab with Insta-favorite photographer Gray Malin, whose image of an East Hampton beach is featured on the pouch) includes six protective travel-sized products, including face mists, body oils, mineral sunscreens and more, for the perfect beach day. $75, Supergoop.

Petal + Pup Druit Skirt

We love the effortless look of a flowy maxi skirt, and bonus points for the fact they take up so little room in your suitcase, and easily transition from day to night. $59.95, Petal + Pup.