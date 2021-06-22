Kate Middleton Brought Schoolchildren a Special Treat from Anmer Hall

Now that coronavirus pandemic restrictions have begun to ease in the United Kingdom, the royal family has started to return to in-person events. Today, Kate Middleton made a surprise visit for a very fitting engagement, as the Duchess headed to the National History Museum of London, of which she is patron.

For the occasion, Kate opted for a casual yet fashionable look, as she wore a blush pink Chloé blazer, a white tee, and very on-trend & Other Stories high-waisted cropped jeans, which she also donned when getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She paired the look with white Veja sneakers, which she wore on her recent Scotland royal tour with Prince William.

During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge heard more about the Museum’s Urban Nature Project, which is set to launch later this year, and aims to help people reconnect and rediscover nature and the natural world, and come up with solutions to protect the planet and wildlife.

Duchess Kate also visited the Museum’s Wildlife Garden, where she joined local schoolchildren and participated in nature activities, including making paper spiders. Kate has long been a vocal advocate of the importance of children spending time in nature, so this particular engagement makes so much sense.

Duchess Kate didn’t come empty-handed, as she surprised the kids with a special treat, homemade honey, which came straight from the Cambridges’ own country home, Anmer Hall. Kate revealed that she keeps bees at Anmer Hall, and offered the children a taste of the honey that was produced within the last few years, per Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English.

Duchess Kate told the children, “This came specially from my beehive,” and asked, “Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?”

Perhaps collecting the honey was part of the Cambridge family’s Father’s Day plans; Prince William and Kate spent the past weekend at their Norfolk estate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, so maybe the three little royals helped their parents (from a safe distance, of course) with the whole honey situation.