LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Floral Shoe Collab Is Here Just in Time for Summer

Now that summer is *officially* here, you surely want to put your best foot forward for all the long, sunny days ahead. As much as we love a chic strappy sandal for these warm months, we also know that sometimes, there are summer occasions that call for close-toed shoe, and more specifically, a sneaker. Luckily, you don’t have to turn to your same-old tired, worn-out lace-ups this season, as the latest LoveShackFancy x Superga collaboration has arrived, just in time for summer.

This new collection, which is all about love, happiness and renewal, marks the third time that LoveShackFancy, the whimsical, feminine and romantic brand that continues to prove florals are, indeed, groundbreaking, has collaborated with Superga, the classic royally-approved Italian sneaker brand that counts Kate Middleton as a longtime loyal fan. The latest summer launch is dubbed Paillettes et Soleil, which translates to “Glitter and Sun” and is really exactly what we all need after the past year.

“I like to say LoveShackFancy x Superga sneakers give you happy feet! You look down and it is like you are wearing the most adorable colorful candy on your feet and you just want more and more,” LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen told Observer. “I continued to be inspired by how happy these sneakers made everyone. We just had to make more for our girls!”

The 20-piece collection, which is inspired by sunny escapism, is composed of sneakers in hibiscus, daisy and other ditsy floral patterns, all in pastel shades of pale purple, blush pink, soft yellow and mint green. A selection of styles feature LoveShackFancy’s signature girly accents like ribbon laces, gingham details and rainbow embroidery.

“This collaboration brings the free-spirit West Coast lifestyle to the city streets,” Cohen explained. “We were inspired by the 1960s Farrah Fawcett and California surf style adorning our newest sneakers with beautiful embroidery artwork, from those classic graphic tees we all love to wear!”

The collection ranges in price from $65 to $149, and is composed of 13 women’s styles, five children’s and two men’s. It marks the first time the collaboration has expanded to include men’s shoes, which Cohen is particularly enthused about.

“I am so excited about this collection of our collaboration because it introduces our first styles for the boys! We’ve also added high top styles for women and kids,” Cohen told Observer. “There will also be new espadrille styles, which are my favorite, and new prints to mix and match with your kids!”

The adorable sneakers are super versatile, and are the perfect summery option when you’re looking for a shoe for a long walk, a day filled with errands or just a flirty floral alternative to your usual sandals. We also love that they look just as stylish with a pair of white jeans as they do with a breezy flowery frock.

“While I am truly a high-heels girl naturally, I have a soft spot for vintage Supergas,” Cohen told Observer. “I love to wear heels and then change into Supergas to dance the night away with my girl-friends. We wanted our LoveShackFancy girls to have the perfect shoe to slip on and feel pretty, fun and comfortable.”

Now that we’ve established sneakers are key to summer outfit research, consider scooping up a floral-patterned pair for the season. Scroll through the slideshow above to see our favorite sneakers from the LoveShackFancy x Superga collab, which is available to shop now.