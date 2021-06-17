Meghan Markle is now a best-selling children’s book author.

The Duchess of Sussex can now add “best-selling author” to her already very lengthy list of accomplishments. Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book, The Bench, has reached number one on the New York Times Best Seller list, within the children’s picture books category.

The book, which was published on June 8 by Random House Children’s Books, features watercolor illustrations by artist Christian Robinson. Duchess Meghan’s own family life with Prince Harry and Archie inspired the 40-page book, as The Bench is about the special and evolving relationship between a father and son, as seen through a mother’s eye. The book is actually based off of a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband shortly after Archie’s birth in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan are both currently on parental leave after welcoming their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, on June 4, but the Duchess released a statement thanking supporters and everyone involved in the book’s publication on Archewell’s website today.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project,” Meghan wrote.

Meghan dedicated the book to her husband and son; the sweet dedication page reads, “For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump,” in the Duchess’ own perfect calligraphy-worthy penmanship.

Take a peek inside the book.

The book features an adorable glimpse of the Sussexes’ life at home, as the final illustration appears to be a depiction of Prince Harry and Meghan with their children, at their Montecito estate. The two-page drawing shows a father and son (both with red hair!) sitting on a bench feeding chickens. Nearby, a mother wearing a hat and holding a baby in a sling on her chest (presumably Meghan and little Lili) is walking in a garden. Even the Sussexes’ two pups make a guest appearance in the drawing!

If you haven’t yet gotten your hands on a copy of The Bench, you snag a copy for just over $12 online now, if you happen to be looking for a last-minute gift—after all, Father’s Day is just around the corner.