Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome a Baby Girl

The Sussexes are officially a family of four! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl on Friday, June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced today. The Duchess gave birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor; the pair chose Lilbet because it’s Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, while her middle name was selected in honor of Princess Diana, her late grandmother. The Sussexes already have a nickname for their baby girl, as they plan on calling her “Lili.”

Lilibet was born at 11:40 am, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. The Sussexes are already back at their Montecito home, per the family’s spokesperson; they’re settling in and are “heathy and well.”

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the Sussexes wrote in a statement on the Archewell website.

Lili is Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child; they’re already parents to two-year-old Archie, who is surely thrilled that he’s finally a big brother. Lili is a rainbow baby, as the Duchess of Sussex bravely revealed she suffered a miscarriage last summer.

Prince Harry and Meghan first announced they were expected a second child on February 14 (Valentine’s Day!), and revealed they were having a baby girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan requested that in lieu of gifts, people instead support or learn about female-focused organizations, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED and Myna Mahila Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both spoken about how excited they are about the new addition to the family, and following Lili’s birth, they are now taking much-deserved parental leave to enjoy time as a new family of four.