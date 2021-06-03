Tarot Card Reading Online Vs. Tarot Card Reading by Experts: Which Is Better?

Tarot cards come with a rich history. Initially, these mystical cards were used to play games, but their powers of divination and intuition were discovered several centuries later. Before we delve into the subject further, let us understand what tarot cards are and how their reading works.

Tarot cards are essentially a deck of 78 cards, with each card containing a specific symbol, imagery and meaning. These cards are further divided into 22 Major Arcana cards and 56 Minor Arcana cards. While the Major Arcana cards represent the spiritual guidance and karma that influences our lives, the Minor Arcana cards symbolize the difficulties, challenges and tribulations we face in our everyday life, from professional to personal relationships. The Minor Arcana cards also contain the 16 Tarot Court cards which represent various personality traits we express throughout our daily life.

Most people stereotype tarot cards as a means of predicting the future. On the contrary, tarot cards rely on your intuition. Depending on the card you choose, they allow you to take a step closer to your intuitive subconscious mind, so that you can make positive changes in your life to achieve your goals and dreams. Tarot cards allow you to create a connection with your inner wisdom. Instead of giving you specific answers to your questions, they provide pointers so that you can reach to that conclusion with your own abilities and awareness. Tarot cards represent the story of our lives and are the reflection of our soul and consciousness.

Tarot Card Reading Online Vs. Tarot Card Reading by Experts

Over the past few decades, tarot card reading has gained immense acclaim across the globe. Several online websites have devised their own unique formula for tarot reading, claiming to ensure entirely undisputed tarot readings. However, not all of these websites are worth the user’s time and money. The colossal problem most users face is absence of legitimate results. A majority of the websites redirect to unwanted advertisements and pages that just add to the user’s cache. Many of these sites charge for their services and fail to produce precise results. They often take personal information of the users before the reading and may leak the particulars, leading to a massive breach of data. In addition, the majority of these websites claim to provide personalized results based on the details you provide, but fail to do. Therefore, to ensure that you make the most of the resources you spend on tarot readings, it is of utmost significance to choose websites that are legitimate and principled. To make your lives easier, we tested tons of these websites and have come up with a list of the 3 best websites for online tarot card reading.

Tarot Card Readings Online By Live, Accurate, Tarot Readers!

Keen – Cheapest Tarot Card Readings Online By Experts (10 Minutes For Just $1.99!)

Kasamba – Best For Love Tarot Reading by Experienced Psychics (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off)

Psychic Source – Accurate Tarot Readers To Uncover Your Past, Present and Future (Only $0.66 per minute + 3 first minutes free)

Keen Psychics – Cheapest Tarot Card Readings Online

Keen Psychics is one of the first websites for tarot reading. It has served over 30 million users with accurate and extremely supportive results. It provides several options for linking with the tarot card reader, such as video call, chat bots, email or via a phone call.

Key features



Keen provides free services for the first three minutes of the session, and then charges a decreased rate of $1.99 for the 10 minutes thereafter.



The website boasts a refining tool which helps you choose the tarot card reader of your choice within a few minutes.



Keen has a phone application which is downloadable for both iOS and Android, which guarantees a smoother user experience.



For those who are apprehensive or anxious on video calls, Keen provides alternatives to chat, email or use the phone for the card reading.



Keen values the secrecy of its users. Any information you provide to the site is kept anonymous and not shared even with the tarot card readers.



Keen has earned popularity among tarot card enthusiasts as the unparalleled platform for love relationship tarot readings and love psychics.

Pros



Keen Psychic is present 24/7. Therefore, you can access the website for your card reading at any time of the day and from any time zone around the world. Moreover, the website functions even on holidays, so you do not have to wait for solutions even on holidays.



Keen provides the first 3 minutes of the session for free. Users can simply log in and give their payment details, but they will not be charged for the first 3 minutes. Once they are close to the end of the 3 minutes, they will get a notification. They can then choose to continue thereafter for a subsidized payment of $1.99 for 10 minutes or they can close the reading. They can also opt for paying per minute for the remaining part of the session.



Keen values customer satisfaction. Therefore, if you are not content with the services, Keen promises you a complete refund.



Keen has the widest compass of tarot card readers and rates available. Users can easily filter through these and choose their reader accordingly.

Cons



Keen does not provide video calls following the completion of the session, which may interfere with the personalization of the end results.



In addition, those who do not opt for face to face readings lose the chance of absolute authenticity in their results.



Keen Psychics also has a restricted number of bilingual readers.

Keen Psychics believes in 100% customer gratification. Their tarot card readers are highly professional, experienced and verified. With several choices to choose from in the rates, readings, services and specializations, Keen ensures absolute originality and authenticity in their tarot card reading results. Their customer reviews and ratings stand testimony to their excellence in the field of tarot reading.

Kasamba – Best Love Tarot Readings from Experienced Psychics

For more than 20 years, Kasamba has been an unchallenged site for providing tarot card readings. With its highly accomplished and knowledgeable advisors and readers, the website has worked its way up the ladder with a loyal consumer base. Its amenities include tarot reading, psychic reading, love and relationship, fortune telling, dream analysis, career predictions and astrology readings.

Key features



Kasamba values the significance of anonymity for users. It is one of the few websites that allows users to avail tarot reading facilities through email.



Kasamba has perhaps the most versatile advisors under the website. Some experts come with more than 10 years of experience, which guarantees bona fide and legitimate card reading.



The user-friendly app available on both iOS and Android ensures a smooth hassle-free experience for its buyers.



The portal offers a tremendous concession of 70% off the first session with the first 3 minutes of the session costing absolutely zero charge.



Kasamba has gained popularity as one of the best websites for free tarot card readings for the future.

Pros



The internet site offers subsidized rates and a diversity of discounts for first time users.



The easy, user-friendly and uncomplicated mobile application allows users to ingress the tarot card reading at any time, anywhere.



Its services are accessible at any time of the day, allowing even those from different time zones to avail of its services.



The first three minutes of each session are free. The user receives a notification once the 3 minutes are about to end, and they can either continue with the session for a minimal charge or end it.



The portal allows numerous payment methods, from credit card to debit cards and even PayPal.



Kasamba’s website is divided into sections, which makes it easier for the users to steer and search for their specific query. It also has a page with the names of every adviser and reader that works under the website. You can peruse the profile, ratings and reviews of each adviser and choose whichever one suits you best.



The website allows for easy comparison between various service rates, so that the user can choose the service which fits their budget appropriately.

Cons



One drawback of Kasamba is that its services become costlier once you are no longer a new user. As a contrast to other websites, the subsequent sessions are more expensive.



Although it offers site credits, Kasamba does not provide a cashback if you are not content with its tarot reading services.

Kasamba is one of the oldest sites that offers tarot card readings and has gained a reliable consumer base over time. Its reviews and ratings speak for its prowess in the field. Its experts are one of the most versatile in the field of psychic reading and come with several years of experience. While the website

may seem a little expensive, it is well worth your time and money!

Psychic Source – Most Accurate Tarot Readings Online

With more than 30 years of experience in the field of tarot readings, Psychic Source effortlessly tops the list for one of the best psychic services. The website offers a wide assortment of specializations to choose from, ranging from education, finances, relationships, love, life and so on. Its services include angel card reading, astrology reading, love tarot reading, cartomancy reading, numerology reading, past life reading, spiritual reading and so on.

Key features



The website offers free tarot reading facilities for the first 3 minutes of the session.



Every psychic and tarot reader under Psychic Source is scrutinized thoroughly to ensure authenticity.

Psychic source has gained popularity as one of the supreme websites for angel card and cartomancy tarot readings.



The website provides a 100% reimbursement if you are not pleased with their services. It values customer satisfaction.

Pros





Psychic Source is popular, not just for the number of decennials it has served users with online psychic reading , but also for its economical rates and charges. With the first 3 minutes of the session free, and the subsequent minutes at a minimal rate, the website has become a hit among users.

Its website is formulated in a manner that users are easily able to navigate through the abundance of readers and advisors. You can also choose a specific specialization and subsequently, check the ratings, reviews and prices of various tarot readers and advisers.



Psychic Source boasts of 100% buyer gratification. Therefore, if you are not satisfied with their services and contact the consumer support team, Psychic Source promises complete cashback and remuneration for your services.



The portal allows users to contact the advisers and readers by video call or phone call to ensure that their tarot card reading experience is as personalized as possible.

Cons



One of the drawbacks of Psychic Source is that they are accessible only online. Therefore, you as a user, do not have the choice of meeting readers in person if you wish to.



While its introductory rates are very inexpensive and affordable, the website gets expensive thereafter, charging almost $4.95 per minute.

Psychic Source provides some of the most precise and reliable tarot card reading services. In addition, it houses some of the finest readers and advisers. Although its services are expensive, if utilized to their fullest extent, they could be very favorable for the user. As an expert in angel card reading, the website promises to provide users with a better clarity of goals and ambitions and a direction in life for the user.

Tarot card reading can also be referred to as psychic reading. In other words, accurate tarot reading relies heavily on the personality, mind and thoughts of the person. It is a personalized form of prediction that allows you to improve various aspects of your life. Tarot card reading online is usually done by live psychic tarot reader experts via live video chat or by phone call, in some occasions the online tarot readings can be done via text chat messenger or even by free question’s answered via email . Reading by experts is done in person and is definitely more personalized. The reader is able to understand your personality traits and body language, both of which play a significant role in the reading result. Online channels for tarots have only just begun to come up, while the traditional in person reading by experts has been around for many years. If you are looking for personalized results, it is best to opt for a tarot card reading by experts.

On the other hand, tarot card reading experts are hard to come by. This limits the number of experts you can approach. As each individual uses a different method for reading cards, this factor weighs in heavily on your result. Moreover, for working individuals, it is highly difficult to take out time from your busy schedule to match the service hours of tarot card readers. Online reading provides you several options to choose from. In addition, it maintains anonymity as most websites allow you to choose whether you disclose your name and other personal information or not. For those who are anxious about meeting strangers, online card readings with video chat could be the perfect solution for you! Online options also provide you free readings which is not possible in a physical setting as you have to pay for the services you avail, regardless of your satisfaction with the said services.

An In-depth Comparison Of Tarot Card Reading Online Vs. Tarot Card Reading Offline By Experts

While both online and offline tarot card reading options are available for users, a large number of people are turning towards the online readings. Let us understand the advantages and disadvantages associated with each form of tarot card reading.

Online Tarot Card Reading

With online tarot card reading, all you have to do as a user is click on a button, connect to the adviser or tarot card reader and get your results within a few minutes. Does it not sound extremely easy and convenient?

Advantages

Availability

Online options are available at any time of the day, in any time zone, and in any part of the world. You do not have to use up precious time from your work hours and commute to the reader to know what your future holds. A simple click of your phone is all it takes to analyze your future.

Discounts and offers

Almost all tarot card reading websites offer introductory offers and discounts to their users, especially the new ones. You are provided with a few minutes of free session, following which you are charged for each minute. In addition, if the user is not satisfied with the services, several websites also offer a cashback and 100% reimbursement. This is not possible in offline settings where you have to pay the full amount regardless of your customer experience and satisfaction.

Anonymity

Most tarot card reading websites offer complete anonymity to their users. While you do have to fill information for signing up, you can rest assured that this information remains absolutely confidential and is not shared even with the readers and advisers. In case of offline readings, there may be a leak of information by the reader or any other worker, leading to a breach of data.

Disadvantages

Accuracy

This is perhaps the biggest challenge that plagues online tarot card reading websites. Every user expects absolute accuracy if they are paying for a particular service. Online readings may not give 100% personalized results if the readings is done by software. There are often some assumptions made for each user based on the generic scripts. This robs the user from receiving accurate readings and answers, however if the online tarot readings is done by live human tarot reader via video or chat, the accuracy of the tarot reading will not be effected

Authenticity

When you are talking to an online tarot card reader, you cannot be sure of their experience, authenticity and expertise. While the website may state their qualifications, there is no proof to attest to it. You also may not be able to see the reader face-to-face which makes it difficult to trust the results you receive.

Overall experience

The majority of people who walk in for tarot card readings are fueled by their curiosity for this mysterious and mystical concept. Online card readings rob the user of the experience that comes with physical readings. Watching the tarot card reader analyze the cards you pick in person is not an everyday phenomenon. Even if you do not go back for another reading, you can rest assured that this particular reading will be a memorable experience for you.

Tarot Card Reading By Experts

When you walk into a tarot card reading room, you will be asked for some personal information, following which you have to pick up some cards from the deck of 78 cards. Based on the cards you pick, the tarot card reader will make some predictions and analysis. Even if you do receive a negative analysis, do not worry, as the reader will guide you on how to overcome these negativities and challenges in your life.

Advantages

Accuracy

Offline card readings by experts ensure absolute accuracy of results. You can rest assured that you will receive only the most appropriate analysis based on your card selection. Physical readings are the best when it comes to a personalized tarot card reading experience.

Authenticity

When you visit the reader physically, you know for sure that this is not a hoax or a scam where you will be cheated of your money’s worth. The readers usually are experienced and come with ease and expertise of practice. Therefore, you can be sure to receive authentic and genuine results for your card readings.

Overall experience

Popular culture has made it so that tarot card readings are viewed as exotic mysterious practices which involve what is known as black magic. While this is far from the truth, tarot reading is quite an experience on its own. While online readings have their own pros, they can never make up for the excitement that comes with walking into a tarot reading booth and getting your future analyzed.

Disadvantages

Time-consuming

Physical tarot card reading by experts is time-consuming. Not only do you have to travel to the reader, it also takes a minimum of 50 to 60 minutes for the reader to analyse and explain your results. In your busy day with a packed schedule, offline readings sound tedious and cumbersome. Offline readers are also difficult to find, which means that you may actually have to travel far from your home to visit the reader.

Expensive

One of the main reasons why people have turned to online tarot card readings is due to the attractive discounts that each website offers. In addition to the discounts, they also provide a few minutes of free reading and cash back if you are not satisfied with the services. This is impossible for physical readings. Whether you are satisfied with the service or not, you will have to pay quite an expensive amount for your reading.

Inconvenient

Technology is evolving every single day. When you can access psychic readings from the comfort of your home, why would you travel to physical ones? When there are mobile apps that help you get the results with the click of a finger, there is no reason that can compel you to visit in-person reading sessions. The convenience of technology is one of the major factors why physical tarot reading clinics are going out of fashion, and why they are becoming few and far in between.



What Are Tarot Card Readings Good For?

Life is a dynamic entity. In our adventure-filled world, we are constantly on the lookout for new experiences and memories. But what we strive for most is inner peace. Tarot card reading could perhaps be the solution to that difficulty.

Clarity

Our life is filled with endless options, and sometimes this can haze our judgement. Tarot card reading allows you to gain a clear perspective and provides you a direction for your goals and ambitions.

Improvement areas

Every individual has certain personality traits that prevent them from reaching their highest potential. Tarot cards help you identify areas in your life that need improvement. They allow you to nurture your strengths while improving your weaknesses.

Making decisions

If you are a naturally indecisive person, tarot reading may be the perfect solution for you! For those who are at crossroads about what choices to make in life, give tarot cards a try. They could end up nudging you in the right direction.

Preparing for the future

Tarot cards provide you an insight about the future of your love life, financial situation, professional choices and personal relationships. When you have some idea about where you life is headed in the near future, it allows you to make the right choices.

Connection to the subconscious

There are several thoughts that our mind subconsciously knows, but which has not manifested in its full awareness. Tarot card readings help you accept and acknowledge those hidden pieces of information and embrace your knowledge in its full potential.

Popular FAQs Related to Tarot Card Reading



What is Tarot And How Is It Structured?

While many people may associate tarots with mysterious magical energies, tarot is actually a form of divination called cartomancy. It consists of a deck of 78 cards, with 2 divisions – 22 Major Arcanas or trumps and 56 Minor Arcanas or pips. Each pip card is further divided into four suits: Wands/Staves/Rods – Cups/Chalices – Swords -Pentacles/Disks/Coins. Tarots have a rich history attached to them. While they were originally played as a game in the 14th century, it was only in the 18th century when their powers of divination and spirituality became well-known. Now they are widely popular for providing spiritual and karmic guidance to their users.

Can Tarots Really Predict The Future?

While that is not their primary use, tarots do predict the future with eerie accuracy. Many arguments made against tarots say that the future is dynamic and changes with every decision you make. Since this statement is also true, it is safe to say that tarot cards reveal only certain directions which your future may take. They do not reveal extremely specific answers. This allows the user to make their own choices and shape their own future.

Why Do Some Readers Have A Different Meaning For The Same Tarot Card?

This depends largely on who they learn tarot card reading from. Each tradition and culture has its own interpretations for the tarot cards. There are different decks available as well, which could change the meaning of the cards. In fact, you can even create your own meanings for each card. Tarot reading and psychic reading rely heavily on intuition. Therefore, if your intuition tells you that a card has a meaning different from its traditional one, you are free to believe in it.

In How Many Ways Can A Tarot Be Used?

Tarot cards are not just used for tarot readings. While there are several ways they are already used, experts are always coming up with new ways to use these cards based on their imagination. Some of these include fortune telling, personal growth, inner peace, spiritual development, life coaching, setting intentions, character development and many more.

Is The Tarot Evil?

Not at all! The evilness of any practice depends on what it is used for. While tarot cards do have some spiritual and supernatural beliefs attached to them, if they are used for practices which do not harm any individual, there is no reason why you should refer to them as evil. Popular culture has stereotyped tarots as evil but there is no association of black magic with tarot reading.

Final Thoughts

Both online tarot card reading and offline reading by experts are available for you to choose from. While each option comes with its own sets of advantages and disadvantages, it is ultimately up to you to make the right choice. Depending upon your needs as a user, you can make the decision based off some points mentioned above. Although tarot card reading by experts continues to remain popular for the experience it comes with, online psychic reading websites are also gaining momentum for the horde of benefits they provide to their users. As their demand increases, websites are also coming up with more ways to ensure that the results they receive are accurate, authentic and genuine. So, visit these websites or the nearest tarot reader and get your results today!

