Online Tarot Card Reading Vs. Tarot Reading Near Me: Which Is Better?

If you are only familiar with in-person tarot reading sessions, then the online tarot card reading sessions will blow your mind. Physical sessions of any kind are still not fully recommended yet due to the pandemic, which leaves online tarot reading as the only viable option. Aside from that, though, there are many great benefits of tarot card reading online sessions, including:



Unlimited access to a reader any time of day or night.

Getting convenient readings from the comfort of your office, home, or even while traveling.

Free minutes and other irresistible offers for new users to test the authenticity of a psychic network.

Access to all kinds of psychic readings on one site.

More accurate readings.

These are just a small portion of the many special perks tarot reading online sessions guarantee. However, like most people new to the world of psychic readings, you are probably still skeptical of tarot card reading online sessions. Just how effective are these services?

As you’ll learn in more depth later in this blog, it all depends on the website you are using. Reputable sites offer accurate readings and a unique customer experience. Unfortunately, with thousands of sites on the internet, finding one you can trust can be a frustrating experience.

This should not trouble you, though, because the legwork has already been done for you below. Let’s explore the many accurate, trustworthy psychic networks you can never go wrong with.

Now, most sites will promise you world-class services, but the majority will only offer you vague readings and nonsensical proclamations. With this in mind, you need to exercise caution before signing up on any psychic network.

There have been cases of data theft where dubious sites shared their users’ information with third parties. What’s more, such sites will prey on your need for answers, using manipulating tactics for their own benefit. From blatant, predatory money-grabs to selling you endless ‘self-help’ materials, the schemes are endless.

Searching for the best online tarot reading sites can often be confusing and complicated, so this guide will show you how to avoid being scammed. Every crucial detail is covered, from the most reputable sites you should use to the inner workings of online tarot card readings.

After reading this guide, you will be in the perfect position to decide where to go for your online tarot readings.

Best Online Tarot Card Readings Sites for Perfect Experience:

Keen Psychics – Most affordable & accurate online tarot card readings, (10 minutes for just $1.99)

Kasamba – Ideal for relationship and love tarot card readings (3 free minutes for new users plus 50% off your first session)

California Psychics – Tarot readers who specialize in past, present, and future life readings (Lowest rates on the market at only $1 dollar per minute plus the “ADD5” Promo code grants you 5 free minutes on any session)

Psychic Source – Ideal for online angel card readings and cartomancy tarot readings (Low rates of $1 per minute plus first 3 minutes are free)

Let’s take an in-depth look at each of these great options to help you find the best one for your needs.

Keen Psychics – Affordable Online Tarot Card Readings

Keen is the perfect site if you’re new to psychic readings and want to dip your toes into the world of tarot reading online. With a successful track record spanning several decades, it’s easy to see why Keen is the go-to network for millions of people worldwide.

Despite offering world-class services, Keen charges bargain prices. With rates as low as 10 minutes for $1.99, Keen is hands down your most affordable option.

The friendly web design is commendable. As a new user, you will find it easy to narrow down your options to find your preferred spiritual advisor. The search filter option will also come in handy, especially when you want to get specific. Depending on your preferences, you can filter advisors based on price, ratings, reviews, and ability.

Its round-the-clock approach makes Keen a dependable network. Unlike other sites, the advisors are available 24/7. In the rare case your favorite tarot reader isn’t available, a simple phone call allows you to book a future session.

In addition to all this, Keen has a robust mobile app available on both Android and iOS platforms. Being able to access the network even when on the move has been a game-changer. The best part is the app is completely free with no hidden charges.

So, is there a trade-off when it comes to accuracy? In this case, absolutely not. Keen hosts only the most experienced advisors with glowing track records. Thanks to Keen’s detailed profiles, customers can learn all they need to know about any advisor they’re interested in. From special offers to detailed reviews, advisor profiles cover crucial details to help you make the most informed decisions.

Advantages



Unparalleled customer support. In the rare case you aren’t completely satisfied with your readings, you can reach out to customer support. Since Keen is all about customer satisfaction, their customer care will offer several options to improve your experience. If you still aren’t satisfied, you can simply request a refund.



The site is clutter-free, making it easy on the eyes, user friendly, and a joy to navigate.

If you are in search of a variety of psychic services, then Keen is perfect for you. The site has a wide range of Tarot readers specializing in the different spheres. From love to finances, you are spoilt for choice.



Keen offers a variety of ways for you to communicate with your psychic. You can connect with your preferred reader over the phone as well as through live chat and email.

Thanks to its friendly pricing packages, Keen’s readings won’t burn through your budget. Once you sign up, Keen offers a free 3-minute online tarot card reading. After the first three minutes, you are charged only $1.99 every 10 minutes.

Keen is an excellent psychic network you can count on for accurate readings and a great customer experience. It also has very few competitors when it comes to offering quality readings at affordable prices. Check them out; you won’t regret it!

Click Here To Start Your Tarot Reading Session With Keen

Kasamba – Top Class Love Tarot Card Reading

Kasamba is not a newcomer to online psychic services. In fact, the site has been operational for more than two decades. In that time, over 30 million people have successfully sought advice from its highly talented mystics.

Kasamba is famous for its accurate tarot readings on love and relationships. The site’s review section is full of comments from thousands of customers confirming the skill and talent of its advisors.

Because of its great reputation, the site has become the gold standard for accurate tarot readings online. It’s one of the few sites with a consistent five-star rating. Kasamba’s customer reviews say a lot about their quality of customer experience.

Of course, the company goes to great lengths to maintain this reputation. For example, Kasamba has a grueling interview process designed to root out fake and untalented psychics. The result? Only around a third of applicants end up making it through the vetting process.

To add to this, the site uses a consumer-driven ranking system. The customers, not the company, determine the top-ranking tarot readers. This system ensures only the most talented, professional, and empathic advisors make it to the top of their ranks. This has increased the level of trust customers have towards the site.

Over the years, major improvements have been made to the Kasamba website. In an effort to improve usability and user experience, customer feedback is always taken into consideration. The result of these improvements is a modern, easy-to-use website that meets industry standards.

Kasamba also has a straightforward signup and onboarding process. The site doesn’t pressure you into giving up your personal information, unlike other companies.

When it comes to customer privacy, the company has never experienced a data breach. Kasamba uses high-end encryption technology to protect your personal information. What’s more, the site’s strict privacy policy means your data will never be shared with third parties. Can you say the same for competing services?

Most new users think because of its high-quality services and accurate readings the company must charge absurdly high prices. Right? Actually, no. You’ll be delighted to learn Kasamba has an inclusive, accessible pricing model. This affordable pricing is one of the reasons why the network is highly rated with millions of loyal customers.

Advantages



As a new user, you’ll get a free love tarot reading for 3 minutes. To further sweeten the deal, Kasamba offers 70% off if you choose to pay for a full session.



Kasamba has a straightforward, easy-to-follow onboarding process that won’t request unnecessary, invasive information from you.

Strict privacy measures mean you can use the site knowing your data will always be kept private.



Kasamba offers a money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied with the accuracy of their readings.



The company only hosts the most talented and experienced tarot readers, meaning you’ll always get accurate readings.

The site has a wide range of connection options. Readings can be carried out through phone, live chat or email. Also, Kasmaba has a feature-packed mobile app available for both iOS and Android platforms.

With decades of experience, Kasamba remains the go-to option for an online love tarot reading.

Click Here To Start Your Free Love Tarot Reading At Kasamba

California Psychics – Best for Future Tarot Readings

Part of what makes California Psychics stand out is how long they’ve been in operation. For more than 25 years, the network has been providing unrivaled online tarot reading services. The fact that most of its talented readers have not moved to other platforms throughout this time is a testament to the site’s high standards.

Few companies come close to California Psychics’ quality when it comes to accurate readings. The site achieves this by hosting a range of fully certified, experienced, and trusted psychic readers.

Unlike most companies, California Psychics isn’t limited to a specific field of readings. It hosts top-rated tarot card readers specializing in many different crucial areas.

The site is also famous for accurately revealing the life paths of its clients. If you are curious about your soul’s journey through the wheel of time, then look no further than California Psychics. Their talented tarot readers will tell you all you need to know about your past life, how to solve the predicaments of your present life, and the possible outcomes of your actions in the future.

Surely, such a sought-after service has to cost a fortune. Right? While this is true for most competing psychic networks, California Psychics takes a different approach in regards to pricing. For the low price of only $1 per minute, you’ll get access to an unrivaled online tarot reading.

Here is the best part: you can use the “ADD5” promo code to get an extra five minutes for free.

Another important thing to mention is the network offers the best customer satisfaction guarantee on the market. This is achieved using a supportive customer care system that is functional round-the-clock. Since their staff are available for all your queries and complaints, you can use the site with confidence.

What’s more, the site supports all major payment platforms, including credit cards and Paypal.

As a new user, you will find the website easy to navigate. Tarot readers are conveniently separated into sections based on specialty.

The California Psychics site also features a robust search function. Its built-in filters make finding the psychic of your choice a simple and stress-free experience. It’s easy to see why the site ranks high when it comes to ease of use.

To top all this off, California Psychics values your personal privacy. Its privacy policies ensure all client data remains private and encrypted.

Advantages



Rates are as low as $1 per minute for accurate readings



A wide range of rotating promotional offers means the site is friendly to your budget; for example, the “ADD5” promo code gives you five minutes for free



New users can make informed decisions thanks to the site’s detailed psychic profiles



California Psychics has supportive customer service available 24/7



If you aren’t completely satisfied with your reading, you can request a partial refund

The site’s secure encrypted payment process guarantees your financial information will always remain private and safe

From its user friendliness to its experienced advisors, California Psychics is hands down the most well-rounded site for tarot readings. With over two decades of experience, the site provides a safe, straightforward option for people new to tarot reading.

Click Here To Start Your Tarot Reading Session With California Psychics

Psychic Source – Ideal For Online Angel Card Readings

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Psychic Source is on this list. For over three decades, the site has provided unparalleled psychic services at affordable prices.

Over the years, the website has added many highly rated, reputable psychics to its impressive roster of advisors. The site’s excellent, diverse psychics are a large part of why Psychic Source is well-known for covering every major field of the psychic arts.

As a new client, you will be spoiled for choice. Does your interest lie in cosmic bodies? The astrology services offered on the platform will suit your needs. The site also offers numerology, dream analysis, past-life interpretations, and many more specializations.

Psychic Source has a solid reputation when it comes to their highly accurate angel card and cartomancy tarot readings. But what’s the difference between the two?

You might be surprised to learn that tarot cards come across as spooky and taboo for some people. Now, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Tarot cards are not very well understood by the general public and have gained an interesting reputation in some circles, so it’s okay if the practice of tarot reading is a bit intimidating to you.

Through cartomancy and angel card reading, Psychic Source offers a non-magical alternative for divining your fate.

Standard cartomancy uses a deck of playing cards. The results depend on your personality, state of mind, and decision-making process. As you can guess, the reading isn’t affected by the spiritual plane. By asking you a series of questions, a skilled reader will reveal your fate, guiding you to the best possible outcomes.

Angel card reading, on the other hand, depends on the spiritual realm rather than magic. According to the practice, you have a guardian angel; in fact, everyone has one. Your guardian angel is meant to protect and guide you throughout life. Unfortunately, unless you have a high spiritual affinity, communicating with your angel is typically a one-way street.

Thankfully, there is a way around this. An angel card reading from a skilled psychic is an effective way of communicating with your guardian angel.

Since the site has a large, diverse roster of psychics, you might have concerns about finding exactly what you are looking for. Luckily, Psychic Source has a robust advisor filtering system. This system ensures the best psychic match guarantee for clients on the site.

Advantages



Psychic Source has the best introductory package for new clients. For just $1 per minute, you’ll get access to gold-standard psychic services. The best part? You’ll get a free online tarot card reading for three minutes once you sign up to help you decide if the service is right for you.



Psychic Source’s platform is user-friendly and easy to understand. A detailed categorical system coupled with an efficient search feature ensures that clients can quickly find what they are looking for.



Psychic Source also hosts highly skilled cartomancy and angel card readers. The company re-trains its advisors on a regular basis to ensure consistently excellent customer service.

Psychic Source has a cash-back guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied with the accuracy of your readings for any reason, you can request a refund.

Click Here To Start Your Free Online Tarot Card Reading Session At Psychic Source

More About Tarot Card Reading

To start you off, here’s a brief history of how tarot cards and psychic readings came to be such a commonly preferred solution for many people.

Lack of foresight is a major cause of hardship in our lives. Not knowing what tomorrow will bring will lead you to second guess every decision you make. Thankfully, this doesn’t have to be the case. A tarot reading from a talented psychic is the ultimate solution to the confusion in your life.

Is it really this simple? Isn’t this practice nothing more than a parlor trick?

While there are many misconceptions about tarot readings, they are not true at all.

Tarot reading is as old as civilization itself. Some historians believe ancient Egyptian priests used an early version of tarot cards to divine the will of their pantheon. The practice has cropped up in most major civilizations since then before finally ending up in Europe in the 15th century.

In all honesty, the history of this practice is a highly divisive topic, but the process has evolved into an accurate method of reading an individual’s fate. Contrary to what many people think, tarot readers do not read the future but rather the potential outcomes of your actions. By mapping out the patterns of your subconscious, a tarot reader is able to reveal the ideal paths available to you.

Tarot Card Reading: A Comparison Of Online Vs Physical Sessions

Unless you are new to tarot card reading, you probably already know the process of finding a tarot reading near you can be confusing and time-consuming. Fortunately, online readings have streamlined the whole process to make it easier and simpler than ever before.

Before online psychic sessions emerged, a lot of legwork was necessary to find the best psychic near you. As you might imagine, this process wasn’t ideal. Here’s why:

First of all, there was no way to quickly compare psychics. Unless you were willing to visit several different tarot readers in your area and consult with them all individually, settling for the closest one near you was your best bet. Now, to make matters worse, your area might have only a handful of readers for you to choose from. In most cases, traveling to another town or state was your only option for finding accurate, reliable, low-cost readings.

Another downside of depending on local tarot card readers is the lack of a dependable review system. Aside from word-of-mouth (which isn’t that effective to begin with), you have no way of knowing if a reader is legitimate.

In all honesty, finding a dependable tarot card reader near you without the help of the internet can be an overwhelming and costly experience. To make matters worse, the current global health crisis means you can’t attend a physical session. The solution? Online tarot reading.

Here are more reasons why online tarot reading sessions are better than local tarot card readings:



You don’t have to leave the comfort of your home for an online tarot card reading session. With online readings, you won’t have to travel long distances only to be disappointed by poor quality reading sessions.



Online tarot card reading sites like Kasamba and Keen have unbiased review sections where customers can openly post their experiences. Plus, you can use social media and third-party review sites to find out more about a site before signing up. With a little bit of research, you can avoid paying for mediocre services.

The issue of privacy further adds to the popularity of online tarot card readings. Asking a stranger personal questions can be an uncomfortable experience. You don’t always have the luxury of anonymity during a physical reading session.

Thankfully, online psychic networks like Psychic Source do not require your personal information. You have the option of signing up with a dummy email address and even using an alias.

What’s more, reputable networks go to great lengths to ensure your data remains private. You can rest easy knowing your personal information won’t be shared with or sold to third-party sites.



Top-rated psychic networks are known for thoroughly vetting all potential advisors who want to join the platform. This process ensures only talented, reputable psychics with no criminal backgrounds make the cut.

When compared to in-person readings, tarot reading online is more budget-friendly. Since there’s no way of regulating prices for in-person services, dubious and predatory tarot card readers often overcharge for their services. This isn’t the case for online psychic networks.

From bargain introductory prices to free online tarot readings, sites such as California Psychics offer a wide range of helpful services that are friendly to your wallet. It is pretty clear the benefits of an online reading far outweigh any advantages a physical session might have.

What Are The Differences Between Tarot Card Readings Online And Tarot Readings Near me?

You might not know this, but offline and online tarot card readings are not the same. They have several major differences you should carefully consider before choosing a psychic.

These differences include:

Availability

Online tarot reading services are available 24/7. You can reach out to a reader of your choice at any time of the day. In the event your preferred advisor is not available, a quick phone call to the network allows you to make an appointment.

You don’t have the same flexibility with in-person tarot card readings, since you can only visit a psychic during their operating hours.

Pricing

When it comes to cost, online tarot readers are heavily regulated and competitively priced. This means you won’t be overcharged, and you’ll also be able to take advantage of company discounts and promos.

With offline services, you are essentially at the mercy of the tarot reader. There is no guarantee that your local psychic won’t try to scam or upcharge you.

Anonymity

Privacy is a big deal, considering it determines the accuracy of your readings. Most people aren’t comfortable opening up to a stranger about their personal lives.

Luckily, online tarot sessions guarantee your anonymity, allowing you to dig deep and really let off some steam to get to the source of your issues in life. After all, you will never meet your advisor face to face. Fear of judgment during an offline session drastically reduces your chances of opening up and getting an accurate reading.

Safety

With the current global health crisis in full swing, in-person sessions are still not recommended. Tarot reading online offers a safe and easy alternative for those seeking enlightenment.

When it comes to meeting with local tarot readers, there usually is no guarantee of safety. You can never know for sure who you’re meeting with in an in-person session or what they might do with your personal information.

Online readings are much safer thanks to the sites’ many safety measures. You won’t have to show your face to your reader if you aren’t comfortable doing so, and your data will always be protected.

What To Consider When Selecting An Online Tarot Reader

Is there really a difference between one online tarot card reader and the next? The truth is, online tarot card reading is a profession like any other; some readers are more skilled and experienced than others.

Therefore, you have to carefully consider your options before choosing an online tarot card reader. So, what qualities should you look for in an ideal online tarot card reader?

A good place to start is your reader’s profile. Have a look at client reviews and the reader’s overall ranking compared to others in their field. A long and positive client history shows your tarot card reader is more than capable of offering you genuine services.

How long has your preferred online tarot card reader been practicing and refining their craft? Readers with years of experience are typically licensed and highly proficient in tarot card reading.

A convenient and flexible payment plan is also a good sign. You should always try to find an online tarot card reader with a reasonable standard fee, especially if you intend to seek their services often.

Free Tarot Card Reading: Can It Help Predict The Future?

True foresight is something most people would pay a fortune for. After all, who wouldn’t want to be able to accurately predict upcoming events?

Are psychics able to read the future? Sort of, but not exactly–it’s a bit too complicated to answer this question with a definite “yes” or “no.” Now, this doesn’t mean all psychic services are a scam or dishonest in some way. After all, the future isn’t a single construct, and it isn’t set in stone.

Think about it this way. Every action you take in the present, no matter how fleeting, plays a part in creating your future. Billions of people around the world are constantly making choices, which means the future is in a never-ending state of fluctuation. No one can read the future with consistent, 100% accuracy; it’s not humanly possible.

So, what’s the point of an online tarot card reading, then?

Tarot cards have a magical quality to them. Depending on your personality, spiritual energy, and state of mind, you are attracted to certain cards in the deck. Using a set of complex questions, a talented psychic can chart your decisions, allowing them to plot every potential outcome in your future. By using the results of their reading, your advisor will guide you towards an ideal life path while also warning you of any pitfalls along the way.

So, can you really learn of your potential future paths in life from a free tarot card reading online? Yes, you can.

What’s So Special About Free Tarot Card Readings Online?

Tarot card readings cover a wide range of questions you may have regarding your life. Knowing what to ask about will help you gain more value from your session. Here are some of the many topics tarot readings can help you predict outcomes for:

Love and Relationships

Affairs of the heart are often complex and confusing. A free love tarot reading can help you find the solutions you need in your love life. Depending on how you frame your questions, you will learn all you need to know about your partner and the state of your union. From infidelity to finding your soulmate, a talented reader will reveal everything.

Finances

With money playing such a huge role in our lives, leaving your finances up to chance is never a good idea. Knowing what will come from your current and future financial decisions will help you avoid disasters down the road. A free online tarot card reading will let you know whether certain financial decisions are your best interests.

Career Choice

The wrong career move could spell disaster for you and your loved ones. However, passing on a lucrative job just because you are scared isn’t ideal. A professional reading will help send you down the right career path. Instead of being paralyzed by uncertainty, you can move forward knowing you are making the best possible choice.

Are Free Tarot Readings Online As Accurate As Paid Readings?

At many points in your life, you will need to reevaluate yourself, your choices, and everything else around you. Online readings are an excellent way to reassess your responsibilities and goals in life by drawing inspiration from your inner wisdom.

But how accurate are free online tarot card readings? Most likely, your first attempt at searching for genuine online tarot card reading services will suggest free tarot cards reading.

Getting a free online tarot reading can leave you wondering whether or not you’re receiving genuine results. Paid sessions typically involve interacting with a live tarot card reader, while free tarot card reading sessions can either be automated or have a live tarot card reader.

Now, free readings can be just as accurate as paid ones. However, this accuracy all depends on the quality and reputation of the website you’re using.

To ensure you’re dealing with genuine, reputable advisors, you should always do a background check on the website’s authenticity and research their history.

Why You Should Go For Online Tarot Card Readings

You’re looking for the answers to life’s mysteries. It’s often said that your past is history, your future is uncertain, but this very moment is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present!

To find the answers you need, online tarot card readings are your best option. I know how easy it is to be skeptical about online tarot card readings; many people have a hard time believing that tarot card reading sessions actually yield genuine results.

Fortunately, online tarot card readings are highly accurate and reliable. These readings will help you solve the issues in your life that are causing you problems and limiting your energy flow, such as illnesses, problems with your relationships, finances, academic and professional career choices, and more.

Plus, online-based tarot card readings are cheaper and more convenient than scheduling personal appointments. You’re also guaranteed a legitimate and highly regarded service with a much lower chance of getting scammed.

FAQs

Is tarot card reading online accurate?

It all depends on the site you choose to use. Networks like Keen and Psychic Source are famous for their accurate predictions. This high degree of accuracy is partly due to the fact that these sites have a thorough vetting process to ensure only competent and knowledgeable advisors make the cut.

Framing your question in the right manner also influences the accuracy of your reading. An advisor will guide you through this process.

How do I find the right tarot reader?

This is where choosing online tarot reading really comes in handy. Unlike an in-person session, finding your ideal online advisor is pretty straightforward.

Top-rated sites like Kasamba include a functional search feature that allows you to quickly sift through the many great psychics on the network. This filtering system makes it possible for you to search for a reader based on your exact preferences.

Also, the detailed categories make it easy for new users to focus on the services they need.

Conclusion

In short, an in-person tarot card reading simply can’t compete with an online tarot card reading session. Online sessions have far more benefits, from affordable prices to comfort and convenience. It is easy to see why a tarot card reading online offers the best customer satisfaction guarantee. Each of the four sites mentioned above are professional, reliable, and can provide you with the perfect experience.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.