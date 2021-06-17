Pangaia Is Launching Its First Collection of Sustainable Activewear

Pangaia is launching its first activewear collection. Scroll through to get a sneak peek at our favorite pieces.













Ever since Pangaia first debuted in 2018, the sustainable lifestyle brand has amassed a dedicated following, with celebrity fans including Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio and Justin Bieber.

While Pangaia is perhaps best known for its eco-friendly sweatshirts, sweatpants, tees, tanks and shorts (all of which are emblazoned with the brand’s signature text print, describing the materials used to create the apparel), the lifestyle collective has recently expanded into outerwear, shoes and accessories. Now, Pangaia is branching out into a new category, as the brand is launching its first-ever activewear collection.

The nine-piece Pangaia Gym Collection is comprised of both men’s and women’s styles, including sports bras, bike shorts, leggings, jumpsuits sweatshirts and tees. The stylish and sustainable workout apparel is available in six colorways (pink, purple, black, green, stone and navy), and ranges in price from $50 to $140.

“We have a very engaged community from whom we continue to learn and receive feedback about our products as well as questions about the introduction of new categories,” Pangaia Collective told Observer. “Activewear is a consistent request from our customers and the launch of Pangaia Gym is our first step towards our end goal of providing activewear products that are fully bio-based and more circular.”

The new activewear collection, which is inspired by 1980s infomercials, was made using bio-based nylon and stretch yarns, as well as seaweed fiber, so you can be both eco-friendly and stylish during your next workout class. Each item is made largely with renewable resources, and the final products are all at least 90 percent biobased, which means the materials used come from renewable biological sources.

The Pangaia Gym Collection officially launches on the brand’s website on Tuesday, June 29, but if you want a sneak peek, scroll through the slideshow above for our favorite picks from the new drop.