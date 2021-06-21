‘Rick and Morty’ Returns for S5 But Fans Are Confused About How to Watch

Few simple everyday pleasures compare to the return of a favorite show. There’s a palpable excitement that builds up as the new season’s premiere date draws closer and closer, first starting as a tingle before growing into pure adrenaline. It builds as we pour over every last detail of new footage released in anticipation. Finally, it crescendos as we settle into a comfy couch with some artery-clogging popcorn and candy for our own personal red carpet premiere. It’s a time honored tradition.

Fans of Rick and Morty, one of the most popular shows in the world, recently went through this process as Season 5 debuted its first episode Sunday night. However, cord cutters are finding access to the beloved animated series a bit trickier as the TV landscape continues to fragment.

How to watch Rick and Morty Season 5

If you want to stay on top of Rick and Morty‘s fifth season, your best option is to watch it live via Adult Swim, which is the late night hub of Cartoon Network. Episodes air Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET. Naturally, cord cutters don’t have access to cable log in information, which makes this a bit more difficult.

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 on Netflix?

In the United States, the new season of Rick and Morty will not be made available via Netflix. However, this is a region-by-region decision. For example, Netflix has announced that Season 5 of Rick and Morty will be made available in India the day after episodes premiere on linear TV. In the U.K., new episodes will release on Channel E4 the day after they first air on Adult Swim in the U.S.

Curious fans should check with their country’s Netflix as distribution differs from market to market.

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 on HBO Max and Hulu?

In 2019, HBO Max acquired the streaming rights to Rick and Morty. It joined Hulu as one of two over-the-top online destinations for the popular sci-fi comedy. While this means that HBO Max and Hulu subscribers can watch all four previous seasons of the show right now, it does not give them access to Season 5 episodes. Sorry.

The new season will not air live concurrently on HBO Max or Hulu’s standard package nor will the episodes migrate to the streaming platforms shortly after their linear debuts. Last season, it took roughly six months for new Season 4 episodes to be made available on both streaming services. No official date has been set for Season 5’s complete arrival on streaming, but we can safely assume it’s going to be some time.

So, how can I watch Rick and Morty Season 5?

If you don’t currently subscribe to a standard pay-TV package, you’re going to have to pay up for a streaming package that provides access to Cartoon Network. Fortunately, you do have a couple well-curated options.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV all carry packages that include Cartoon Network access, which will put you in position for live Rick and Morty viewings across Season 5 and beyond. Remember, we’ll still have 50 episodes to go once Season 5 ends.