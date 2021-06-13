The 20 Best Mini Vibrators: Bullet Vibrator Sex Toys For Women

A common misconception is that vibrators have to be huge or bulky to get the job done, but that’s not the case anymore. Today we’re going to go through the 20 best mini vibrators that are both small and mighty at the same time!

The best part?

They’re super discreet! Not to mention quiet. You can bring one with you while traveling, easily slip it in your bag while out and about, and not have to worry about hiding it every time you’re done.

So let’s get to the best mini vibes!

20 Best Mini Vibes For Clitoral Stimulation

First Look

1. Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator – Most Discreet Bullet Vibrator

Price: $84.90

Dual Massager power

Discreet, lipstick style design

1-year warranty & 10-year guarantee

The Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator is probably one of the top bullet vibrators out there, though it looks more like lipstick than a sex toy!

You can choose from up to 6 different vibration patterns for clitoral play – starting at a gentle buzz, going to a much deeper pulse.

The pointed tip is what gives it that super discreet, lipstick type appearance – making it easy to slip into your handbag and none be the wiser.

And best of all – it’s waterproof!

Overall, this mini bullet is super easy to use, and it even comes with a storage pouch to keep it safe.

2. Vibease – Best Remote Control Panty Vibrator

Price: $89.25

Great for couples teasing in public

Uses Bluetooth control

Can sync with audio erotica

The Vibease in-panty vibrator is designed for both couples or some solo fun.

It sits comfortably in a pair of panties, and you can choose from 5 different strong vibrations for a more intense orgasm.

Why not let your partner tease you in public?

The sex toy is lightweight and designed to be unnoticeable. Vibease is created using body-safe silicone and is also USB rechargeable, so it’s both body-safe and easy to charge.

What more can we ask for?

3. Fifty Shades of Grey Silver Vibrating Bullet – Best Waterproof Bullet Vibrator

Price: $19.99

Very affordable

Waterproof

Travel-friendly

Inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey, we have the Grey Silver Vibrating Bullet – approved by author E L James herself.

This very mini bullet vibrator packs a punch for something so small. It’s also inconspicuous enough to be brought along on travels, so you can enjoy intense vibrations anywhere!

Because it’s so simple, the bullet vibrator is effective as the first toy for beginners, and it’s made out of a body-safe steel material that feels pleasant on the skin.

Mr. Grey, we’re waiting!

4. Crave Vesper Necklace Vibrator – One of the Most Discreet Bullet Vibrators For Women

Price: $69.00

Secret necklace pendant

Very discreet

Body-safe materials

Comes with a beautiful finish

If you want something both powerful and stylish, then Crave Vesper Necklace Vibrator is worth looking into. No one will ever know that there’s a sex toy around your neck!

The compact vibrator hangs from a 316 stainless steel chain, and you can choose from 3 beautiful finishes: Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold.

It doesn’t get classier than that!

The steel vibrator offers intense vibrations at a super quiet noise level, which is a huge plus. Additionally, a full charge gives you about 40 minutes of run time, and you can even request a personal engraving for you or a loved one as a gift.

5. Lovehoney Magic Bullet – Top Bullet Vibe to Suit Everyone

Price: $13.59

Affordable

10 vibration settings

Tapered tip for precision

Petite size

The best thing about the Lovehoney Magic Bullet vibrator is that it offers up to 10 different intensity levels to choose from – so there’s something for everyone!

What’s more, its tapered tip design offers precision point stimulation to get you there faster.

The bullet vibrator is also waterproof and features an extra quiet mode so that you can take the party anywhere – use your imagination!

6. Lovense Ferri – Most Powerful Panty Vibrator

Price: $99.00

Syncs with Lovense Remote app

Fits into panties

Whisper quiet

Unlimited vibration patterns

The Lovense Ferri is a powerful vibrator that fits snugly into panties and is excellent for public or couples play.

The motor remains quiet even in the highest setting, making it the best, and there are various vibration speeds and patterns you can choose from.

Plus, you can do other fun things like sync the vibrator with music, enjoy long-distance vibration control or even play with sound-activated vibrations.

It’s the ultimate sex toy for women and kinky couples.

7. We-Vibe Tango – Most Compact Bullet Vibe

Price: $59.00

2-hour battery life

Very powerful

Easy to use

Waterproof

The We-Vibe Tango bullet vibrator packs quite a punch for something so small!

This lipstick-shaped vibrator is splash-proof and is great for stimulating the clitoris due to its precision-shaped tip, and it offers up to 2 hours of playtime with every charge.

You can also choose from 8 different vibration modes to find your favorite setting; plus, it’s travel-friendly.

Take it wherever you need to go!

8. Satisfyer Pro 2 – Best Clitoral Stimulator

Price: $49.95

Clit air pulse technology

Wider head for comfort

Waterproof

Feels different to vibration

While this may not be the best bullet vibrator, it’s undoubtedly the top clitoral stimulator out there for a mini sex toy!

This sex toy uses a specific type of air pulse clit stimulation to provide feelings of suction and vibration.

Clit-sucking is a very different sensation to clitoral vibration… and let’s just say we recommend it.

A lot.

Plus, the skin-friendly soft silicone head is very quiet once in use, so you don’t have to worry about making too much noise. Amazing!

9. Lelo Lyla 2 – Effective Wireless Remote Control Vibrator

Price: $142.00

Rechargeable bullet toy

8 different vibration modes

Long remote control range

Waterproof

The Lelo Lyla 2 is designed for both couple’s play or solo time use.

This remote-powered bullet sex toy allows your partner to control it remotely using a remote, and they can even change the intensity of the vibration flow as well.

The Lelo Lyla 2 bullet offers up to 3x more range than other vibrators on the market, making it one of the best remote control vibrators money can buy.

10. Le Wand Petite Vibrator – Top Vibrating Wand Sex Toy

Price: $135.00

Very powerful

Sleek and stylish

1-year warranty

USB rechargeable

Even though it’s larger than a regular mini vibrator, the Le Wand Petite still deserves a spot on our best mini vibrators list, purely because it’s so effective!

The Le Wand Petite sex toy is cordless and shower-friendly, and it’s fully USB rechargeable.

Charge it up, get in the shower, and melt the night away.

On top of that, you can choose from up to 10 speeds and 6 vibration variations for added pleasure – that’s 60 different settings to explore until you find the perfect one for you.

11. Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet – Top Affordable Bullet Vibrator

Price: $19.99

Cheap

Waterproof

Batteries last a long time

Another larger model is the Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet toy.

However, it comes decently priced and is still discreet enough to stow away in your handbag. The bullet sex toy has a larger rounded head, which more effective during clitoral stimulation, and a sleek, skin-friendly design.

On top of that, it’s also waterproof, and the batteries are designed to last you much longer. There’s nothing worse than running out of battery mid-session!

12. Unbound Squish – The Softest Sex Toy

Price: $98.98

Super soft and squishy

Great for foreplay

Adjusts to your personal vibration patterns

Advertised as the “stress ball for your clit,” the Unbound Squish is designed with both your pleasure and comfort in mind.

It’s ultra-soft and squishy, making it easy to hold for more extended periods of time, and the harder you squeeze it, the faster it vibrates! This means that you don’t need to fiddle with any buttons while you’re in the zone.

It’s a less intimidating sex toy that you’re able to personalize as well. So, for example, you can record your own vibration patterns to have something to fall back on for lazy days.

Squish to your heart’s content.

13. Maude Vibe – Best Mini Vibrator for Beginners

Price: $45

Aesthetic design

Soft-touch silicone for extra comfort

Affordable

The Maude Vibe sex toy is designed to be super simple, elegant, and fun to use. Its ergonomic design with the slightly pointed tip is great for clitoral stimulation, and it also includes 3 powerful vibration settings.

Due to its simplicity, it’s the ideal toy for beginners. This vibe doesn’t look intimidating, and at the first glance, you can’t even tell it’s an actual sex toy!

Lastly, the rechargeable sex toy is made out of body-safe materials and is waterproof, so you can even take it in the shower if you like.

14. SVAKOM Echo – Most Fun-To-Use Sex Toy

Price: $39.99

Customizable to suit you

Intense vibration settings

Excellent for clitoral stimulation

The SVAKOM Echo mini vibrator features a unique shape and design for more intense orgasms.

What’s more, the sex toy is whisper-quiet, so you don’t have to worry about anyone overhearing. You can also use the Echo mini in the shower since it’s splash-proof, and once charged – you can enjoy hours of fun!

15. TENGA Iroha Mini – Most Aesthetic Mini Vibrator

Price: $27.00

Cute & discreet design

Non-toxic & waterproof for shower fun

Super small

The TENGA mini vibe doesn’t look like a sex toy at all!



Its ergonomic triangular design makes it look like a tiny decoration or an aesthetic lip balm. However, don’t let its size fool you! This little guy still packs quite a punch, especially if you’re particularly sensitive.



It runs on batteries and comes with a pretty affordable price tag, too. And while it won’t give off the same power as the Lelo Mia vibrator – it’s great for those of you who want something a little more gentle to start off with.

16. Je Joue Rabbit Bullet Vibe – Best Mini Rabbit Vibrator

Price: $59.00

Rabbit ear design for better orgasms

Soft silicone material

Packs a lot of power

The Je Joue Rabbit vibrator offers two things – an effective bullet vibrator with rabbit ear clitoral stimulation.

You can also choose from 5 speeds with 7 different vibration patterns to find what gets you off the best, and it’s waterproof! The sex toy is discreet enough to be brought along with you on your travels, and it’s also USB chargeable.

That’s right, global USB charging on this bad boy – take it literally anywhere.

17. LoveHoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Mini Vibrator – Great for External Stimulation

Price: $64.99

Pinpointed top for effective stimulation

Includes a cute storage case

17 different patterns to choose from

With the LoveHoney mini vibrator, you’ll have 17 different vibration patterns to choose from, including 3 powerful speeds!

The bullet vibe has a more rigid design with a pinpointed top, which is highly effective for precise stimulation. Plus, its simplistic shape gets right to the point and is great for both internal or external pleasure.

18. Crave Bullet Vibrator – Most Versatile and Simplistic Design

Price: $59.00

Luxurious design with multiple colour options

Made from body-safe materials

4 powerful control settings

The Crave Bullet Vibrator is very small and sleek, almost resembling a tube of lipstick.

It features a smooth body build, with a removable silicone tip. It’s also USB rechargeable, and it can hold out for over an hour when using the highest setting!

What’s great about this mini vibe is that it’s both super quiet and ultra-powerful! On top of that, it’s waterproof, too.

19. Je Joue G-Spot Bullet Vibe – The Top Curved Mini Vibe

Price: $59

Perfectly curved to access the G-spot

5 powerful speeds & 7 different patterns

Made out of 100% vegan materials

The Je Joue G-spot Bullet Vibe is seriously powerful for something so small!

It also comes with a curved tip, which is designed for pleasurable G-spot stimulation. It follows the contour of your body externally for added pleasure.

What’s more, the bullet vibe includes 5 speeds and 7 patterns to choose from to suit your taste, and it’s USB powered so you can charge it via your laptop, wall charger, Xbox… whatever.

20. LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Massage Wand – Best Mini Vibrator Wand

Price: $50

Powerful broad wand head design

Comes with 10 speeds and 7 patterns

Choose between batteries or USB charging option

If you’re a fan of the Hitachi Wand massager, then you may like the LoveHoney Deluxe vibrator.

This little sex toy features a broad silicone wand head for intense orgasms, with over 10 speeds to choose from, paired with 7 different vibration patterns.

Because this wand features a silicone head design, it’s incredibly easy to clean and safe for your body – silicone doesn’t harbor bacteria like some cheaper sex toy materials do!

20 Best Mini Vibrators: FAQS

How Do I Choose the Best Mini Vibrator for Me?

The best vibrators come in all shapes and sizes, and there is definitely one for everyone.

It’s important to know that there are various types of vibrators depending on what you like. For example, there are models designed for external stimulation or internal stimulation vibrators that target your G-spot and much more.

Therefore it’s a good idea to figure out the type of pleasure you’re looking for.

For external stimulations, you’d want something that packs quite a punch, like the Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator. It’s tiny, discreet, but mighty – making it ideal for clitoral play.

If you want something more internal, a Je Joue G-Spot Bullet Vibe is ideal, and it even targets the G-spot too!

What Should I Watch Out for When Buying a New Vibe?

Here are a few tips to consider when buying a new vibrator:

Material: Most vibrators come in a variety of different materials such as silicone, steel, and plastic. Soft silicone seems to be a favorite because of its smooth feel and the fact that it adjusts to your body temperature. Avoid cheap jelly rubbers where possible, as they tend to harbor bacteria.

Sound level: If you share a home with someone, chances are you want something a little more discreet. Fortunately, the market is filled with tiny, powerful, and whisper-quiet mini vibes like the Tracey Cox Supersex Bullet that won’t leave you feeling embarrassed.

Waterproof: If you like the idea of taking the party to the shower or bath, it’s good to invest in a waterproof model. This also makes toys easier to clean and means you can use a ton of lube without worry.

Battery or USB: You can choose to have a vibrator charged manually via cable or a model that runs on batteries. Both types come with their pros and cons. However, USB models usually are more convenient. Some sex toys still take old-school batteries too, but that’s pretty rare nowadays.

Budget: A decent mini vibrator doesn’t have to break the bank. You can still get a powerful model that will offer you hours of pleasure for just under $50. The important thing is to shop around and see what appeals to you most.

The shape and size: Even mini bullet vibrators come in various different shapes and sizes. The trick is to decide how discreet you want to be. If very, choose a lipstick vibrator or something with a rounder shape.



Additionally, a vibe with a pointed tip would offer maximum satisfaction if you’re looking for external stimulation. And a vibrator with a curved design is great for internal use.

What Is the Proper Way To Clean Your Sex Toys?

You should often clean your sex toys to prevent any bacteria from being spread.

The best thing you can do is give them a quick clean using an anti-bacterial wipe after every use. Additionally, make sure to wash your vibrator using warm water and some gentle soap a couple of times a week – to ensure they are as clean as they can be!



Some materials like steel and silicone are very easy to keep clean, while plastic should be cleaned more thoroughly and jelly rubber should be avoided entirely if possible as it’s a dangerous sex toy material.

Conclusion – What’s the Best Mini Vibrator?

Usually, the best mini vibrators pack quite a punch, which is exactly what our top picks do.

The Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator is super tiny and resembles a tube of lipstick that you can have out in the open with people none the wiser. Best of all, it’s ultra-powerful with many intensity ranges to choose from.

Whereas the Vibease is a great Bluetooth remote stimulator that is also very intense and lets your partner join in on the fun too! You can even sync Vibease with audio erotica for a unique sexual experience!

Whatever you choose, we hope that you were able to find the right mini vibe for you.

Thanks for reading!

