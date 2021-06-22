The Best Skin Lightening Cream for Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots

Almost everyone experiences some form of hyperpigmentation on their body. Most commonly, this comes from melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory (ie: acne) hyperpigmentation. Our skin may recover, but the scars in the form of a dark spot remain. Perhaps as a reminder to never pick at our acne again (but, we do). Unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to avoid. Luckily, there’s a remedy for these lingering dark spots that appear primarily on our face and hands…insert skin lightening cream. The miracle of science has given us a solution to this long time issue.

Anybody struggling with dark spots, whether it be hormonal or caused by excess sun exposure, picking at our acne or even certain medications, it can sometimes feel impossible to reverse. Unfortunately, there’s no instant cure. But there’s a cream that comes close. With a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon, Bloommy’s Papaya Kojic Acid Glutathione is one of the best, most effective skin lightening and brightening products on the market.

Who is Bloomy and Why Are They The Most Popular Brand for Skin Lightening?

Founded in 2019, Bloommy started their company founded on the values of using the power of nature and have since been creating anti-aging skin care products exclusively using healthy, organic ingredients. In a saturated market, finding an effective product that isn’t chock full of toxic ingredients has become increasingly difficult. Bloommy’s Papaya skin lightening cream starts with the ingredient in its name: papaya. How can a fruit be used to combat hyperpigmentation? Papaya enzymes provide moisture and promote smooth, radiant skin. Papayas are also known to unclog pores and can reduce acne marks and spots.

Ingredients are Natural, Top Quality and Safe for All Skin Types

But papaya isn’t the only natural ingredient at work. This skin brightening cream also uses glutathione and kojic acid to lighten dark spots. Glutathione is an antioxidant derived from plants that is used for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles while also increasing blood circulation. It works to penetrate deep within the internal layer of skin to create a radiant buoyancy. Kojic acid does the most work, lightening the age spots, scars and sun damage. This ingredient has anti-ageing and lightening effects on the face and body as well as containing antimicrobial properties. The best part is that this product is completely free from harmful ingredients like minerals, GMO, parabens, or fragrances. All the ingredients are natural, top quality, and safe for all skin types.

Not Just for Your Face

Something else we adore about this kojic acid cream is that it’s not just for dark spots on your face. This is also a body lightening cream that can be used for dark underarms, dark spots on the body, sun spots, age spots – the list goes on. Just using this cream twice a day, once in the morning and once at night, with your regular skin care regime will lead to the lightening of hyperpigmentation even within the first few days of use.

So many trendy skin care products these days tend to jack up their prices regardless of whether or not the product actually works. Bloommy’s Papaya Kojic Acid Glutathione skin lightening cream comes in a decent 1.7 FL OZ jar and costs only $22.89. The cream goes on light and blends easily, and doesn’t require much per use, which means this jar can last a long time. It’s not worth it to spend big money on a product that can’t even promise results. This cream has over a thousand positive reviews and will spare making a dent in your wallet.

In Conclusion

It’s important to take care of our skin, and treating our dark spots doesn’t only increase radiance – it’s a confidence booster as well. Incorporating Bloommy’s skin brightening cream into your routine will have you joining the many reviewers who have found results in less than a month’s time, and leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and glowing.



