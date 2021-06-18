The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Your favorite series are staging a comeback this weekend, from the David Schwimmer-led Intelligence to the popular Netflix foreign language series Elite. And after months of COVID-related setbacks, Kevin Hart’s latest film Fatherhood is finally seeing the light of day on Netflix. This week’s buzz-worthy releases traverse picturesque scenes from the Italian Riviera and Spain to Cuba, curated with care by Observer Entertainment.

Luca

In Disney+’s latest animated feature Luca, a small town boy from the Italian Riviera attempts to guard his true identity as a sea monster from another world. The film centers on the burgeoning friendship between Luca and Alberto as they meet a fishmonger’s daughter in a human town. Luca’s watercolor-infused surrealism marks a departure from Pixar’s usual animated style. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer and Emma Berman. Watch Luca on Disney+.

Fatherhood

Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, tells the story of Matt Logelin, a single father raising his daughter in the wake of his wife’s unexpected death. From director Paul Weitz, the film follows Matt’s difficulty to step into his new role and, later on, to confront daughter Maddy’s teenage angst. The film is based on Matt Logelin’s book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love and pulls inspiration from Hart’s own North Philadelphia childhood as well. Watch Fatherhood on Netflix.

Revolution Rent

Revolution Rent follows director Andy Senor Jr.’s journey to Cuba to put on a production of Rent as the first American theatre company in the nation in years. For Senor Jr., a member of the original Broadway cast, the trip represents an opportunity to bridge a gap in Cuban-US relations. The documentary is produced by Neil Patrick Harris and written and directed by Senor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez. Watch Revolution Rent on HBO Max.

Elite Season 4

Netflix’s hit series Elite is returning for a fourth season, picking up after the dramatic reveal of Polo’s murderer in the finale of season three. New cast members join the Las Encinas gang, including Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios and Pol Granch. The new students will clash with the Elite old guard including Samuel, Guzman, Ander, Omar, Cayetana and Rebeca, who have difficulties adjusting to Las Encinas’ new protocols after a prince enrolls in the school. Watch Elite Season 4 on Netflix.

Intelligence Season 2

Starring David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed, Intelligence follows U.S. NSA agent Jerry and his tech wizard accomplice Joseph as they comedically confront cybercrime and national security breaches in the UK Government Communications Headquarters. In season two, the pair attempt damage control after accidentally catalyzing a Russian cybersecurity threat. The new season also features Morgana Robinson, Diane Morgan, Vivian Oprarah, Nick Helm and Alastair Roberts. Watch Intelligence Season 2 on Peacock.

Physical

From creator Annie Weisman, Apple TV+’s dark comedy Physical unravels a seemingly picturesque 1980s San Diego beach through its depiction of a struggling suburban couple. Wife Sheila Rubin dutifully supports her husband’s run for state assembly while confronting her own personal demons of negative self image. Rubin finds unlikely solace in an aerobics addiction. The series stars Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Deirdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. Watch Physical on Apple TV+.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.