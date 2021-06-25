The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

From arson fires, sinister pregnancies and wars against greedy land developers, this week’s streaming guide features characters up against insurmountable odds. And Peacock’s Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell exposes the perverse inner circle of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On a more uplifting note, documentary fans can also witness the incredible efforts of athletes to overcome issues of poverty and gender discrimination with LFG and Sisters on Track. Don’t miss the latest releases this weekend with Observer Entertainment.

False Positive

From writer-director John Lee, Hulu’s thriller False Positive depicts the malign practices of Dr. Hindle, a fertility doctor who takes a woman’s body hostage. As Lucy’s pregnancy progresses, she becomes increasingly frantic, isolated by those around her and unable to uncover the truth. The film stars Pierce Brosnan, Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol and Sophia Bush. Watch False Positive on Hulu.

Sisters on Track

Sisters on Track tells the true story of three young sisters whose track talents allow them to escape poverty and homelessness. The film depicts the athletes’ win of 2016 “Sports Illustrated Kids of the Year” and highlights the invaluable encouragement of coach and mentor Jean Bell. The film is directed by Corinne van der Borch and Tone Grøttjord-Glenne. Watch Sisters on Track on Netflix.

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell

Peacock’s three hour documentary Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell takes a deep dive into the sinister world of Ghislaine Maxwell — British socialite and accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein. Directed by Barbara Shearer, the documentary investigates the perverse beginnings which culminated into Maxwell’s role grooming underage girls for the notorious sex offender. Currently, Maxwell resides in a New York jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking offenses. Watch Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell on Peacock.

LFG

Directed by Academy Award winners Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, LFG follows the U.S. women’s soccer team’s gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay. The documentary also highlights the sheer physical demand of the sport, featuring athletes Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others. Watch LFG on HBO Max.

Central Park Season 2

From executive producer and writer Loren Bouchard, iconic animated series Central Park is returning this weekend for its second season, a continuation of the Tillerman family’s epic struggle against greedy land developer Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) to prevent Central Park from turning into a patch of condos. The season stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn and Titus Burgess, with Kristen Bell returning to voice an undisclosed main character. Watch Central Park Season 2 on Apple TV+.

Bosch Season 7

Amazon’s crime drama Bosch is back for its seventh and final season this week as Detective Harry Bosch investigates an arson fire that killed five individuals. The season will also highlight a confrontation between Bosch’s sidekick J. Edgar and his nemesis Jacques Avril. Bosch stars Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz and Lance Reddick. Watch Bosch Season 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.