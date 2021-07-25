25 Best Canvas Prints Online Right Now

Looking for some of the best canvas prints online right now? Your search ends here − we have all the information you need to find the right shop.

Whether it’s a snapshot you took on your last vacation or a cherished family photograph, there’s nothing like a canvas print to bring those memories to life.

Photo canvas products are vastly superior to regular photo prints in so many ways. They last for a lifetime, they are artful and sophisticated, and now, with many companies offering canvas printing services, you don’t have to leave your house to get the finest canvas prints available.

But the abundance of options can be both a blessing and a curse. With so many different photo canvas providers to choose from, how do you find the right one?

Here are some tips on why you should print your photos on canvas, what to look for in a company and, most importantly, our list of the 25 best canvas prints online that money can buy.

Why Print Photos on Canvas?

Photo printing on canvas is a unique way to display your favorite wall art or photograph. It offers a classy aesthetic that a framed photo does not, and this modern look is becoming more and more popular.

Plus, these days you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to have your very own canvas print commissioned by the professionals.

What to Look for When Buying Quality Canvas Prints Online

There are so many canvas printing services out there to choose from that it can get overwhelming.

However, many of these offer lackluster prints and services, and should be avoided altogether. Here are some things to look for to make sure you’re working with a quality canvas printer.

The Canvas Designing Experience

This is one of the most important features to take into consideration, especially if you aren’t particularly savvy with photo printing or with a computer.

Some companies offer tons of features in their custom canvas creation process, allowing you to choose from all sorts of things, like hardware for hanging, various finishes, or even filters.

While that’s great − especially if you want more control over the finished product − for some people, it can be too overwhelming.

Consider the type of shopping experience you’d rather have when you’re looking for the best company.

We’ve included all types of canvas print companies below in our ranking: those that offer a more customizable, hands-on experience, and those that are more automated.

Shipping Policies

If you’re in a hurry and want to get your canvas prints ASAP, then you will need to be more selective. Be sure to read the fine print to get an idea of how much you are going to need to pay for shipping, as well as how long it will take for your product to get to you.

In some cases, it can take up to a month for a finished canvas to reach your doorstep. The quality of these finished canvases is often extremely high, but if you need a canvas next week for a birthday party, then custom photo printing like this is probably not going to work.

Of course, you’ll also want to take into consideration how well the canvas is packaged during shipping. Read customer reviews to get an idea of this. You don’t want your canvas sliding around in the box on its way to you, as this can cause severe damage to the canvas.

Customer Service

Last but not least, how good is the company’s customer service? Don’t settle for a canvas printing company that has negative (or nonexistent) customer reviews.

Choose one that has positive ratings, especially in terms of customer service. That is a good indication of how well problems in the canvas creation or shipping process will be handled.

The better the customer service is, the more stress-free the process will be for you.

Who Has the Best Canvas Prints? 25 Photo Printing Services to Choose From

First on our list is Porter Reid. This canvas printing company may not be a household name yet, but don’t let its modest reputation fool you − it is No. 1 on our list for a reason.

They offer affordably priced canvas prints (just $5 for a basic 5” x 7”) that are sure to knock your socks off. Even the larger canvases are affordable, with an 11” x 14” coming in at $14 and an 18” x 24” for $20. Plus, shipping is free and Porter Reid accepts a wide variety of payment options.

Each canvas is individually reviewed by a designer for quality before it’s shipped to your door. You’ll be able to see a digital proof of your canvas to make sure it’s exactly what you’re looking for.

These canvases are easy to hang and guaranteed to make a statement in your living space. The canvases utilize vibrant colors with photos printed on high-quality woven fabric. Each one is checked and custom-curated by a team of experienced printers, designers and other craftspeople who want nothing more than to help you bring your favorite memories to life.

Getting started with Porter Reid is easy. The website has a minimalist design that is remarkably easy to navigate. There aren’t tons of hoops to jump through in order to upload your image and create your design − simply select a size, upload your photo as a JPEG, GIF, PNG or HEIC file, and add it to the cart.

You can choose to add a photo from your computer, your Facebook account, Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, Flickr, OneDrive and more.

It’s as simple as that.

And, as you probably know, simplicity is everything in creating an artful modern design.

For moments that you want to share with every single person you know, Porter Reid is the way to go.

2. Pixel2Canvas

Another canvas print company to consider is Pixel2Canvas. This company has a straightforward ordering process, although there are quite a few options for you to choose from.

You’ll be able to choose from a variety of prints, finishes, frames and hangers. Your canvas can be customized so that it is anywhere between .75” and 2” thick, an option not offered by all canvas print companies.

If you want to get a digital proof before your canvas is shipped, that’s another option that you can add to your order for added peace of mind. It’s only $6, and in our opinion, it’s well worth the extra price.

Although it’s not the cheapest photo printing service you can order from − shipping alone can run you more than $20 − the variety of options and ease of ordering make this company worth the money.

3. Simple Canvas Prints

Another affordable company you can turn to when you’re creating your own canvas prints is Simple Canvas Prints. This company offers hugely discounted canvases, and will help you upload your digital photos.

Just like other canvas print companies, Simple Canvas Prints allows you to upload photos from a variety of sources, like your computer or Instagram account. You can adjust the width and event center of the photo based on your preferences.

You can even add filters, which is a nice feature that many companies don’t offer. Shipping is fast − it normally takes just four or five days − and prices are affordable, with an 8” x 8” costing less than $20.

4. CanvasPop

Looking for a canvas photo print with a more human touch? CanvasPop is the way to go. This company offers museum-quality canvases and pairs you with an online assistant so you can get help in creating a custom-curated work of art.

It’s one of the most personalized services you can turn to online − it mimics the experience you’d have if you went to an in-person shop. You can get free image corrections, fixing things like lighting and color issues on your canvas, and you’ll be able to discuss questions you have about your design with an actual designer.

These canvases are made of high-quality materials and can be paired with options like frames that are finished in black, white and espresso colors.

While you’ll have to wait longer to get a canvas delivered to you from CanvasPop − it can take up to three weeks − you’ll enjoy the quality of service you get with this company. And did we mention that there’s a comprehensive money-back guarantee?

5. CanvasPeople

CanvasPeople is one of the most affordable canvas creation services. You will have to register to create an account, but once you do, you’ll get free shipping and lots of regular discounts.

Another nice feature of CanvasPeople is that you’ll be warned if your photo resolution is too low, allowing you to change the photo so you don’t risk receiving a low-quality image.

You can adjust the size and positioning of your image with ease, and you’ll be able to proof everything before you receive your finished product. There are even filter effects available, including sepia, color pop and black-and-white.

6. CanvasHQ

CanvasHQ is another go-to source for all of your photo-printing needs.

It has one of the most streamlined, easy-to-use ordering processes on the market. You can click and drag your photo in and then select your size, border, frame depth, canvas finish, image effect and more.

This company offers free email proof and free image touch-up (if needed). You can’t beat this company’s customer service and attention to detail. For many orders, free shipping is available.

7. Shutterfly

Shutterfly is the quintessential website when it comes to all things photos. You can trust its reputation when creating canvas prints.

A purveyor not only of canvas prints but many other photo products (like mugs, pillows and clothing), this company has an interactive canvas design feature that will let you play around with your design in 3D. You’ll be able to see which parts of your image will be stretched around the canvas sides.

The prints are of high quality, with no bleeding or pixelation. A trusted website, Shutterfly offers quality prints at a reasonable price.

8. CanvasChamp

Looking for mountable canvas photos at a bargain price? CanvasChamp is the way to go.

Despite their low prices, CanvasChamp offers decent finished products. It’s easy to create an order and the color quality is good.

The downside? The canvases aren’t always packaged well, and you might find that your finished print doesn’t look exactly like you thought it would, as the proofing options with this company are limited.

9. CanvasDiscount

On a shoestring budget? As the name implies, CanvasDiscount is one of the cheapest places to go for quality canvases.

Canvases are as low as $5 per piece, with each canvas stretched by hand. All latex inks are solvent-free, too, making this a good choice for people who have allergies.

10. Snapfish

Snapfish has a fun, easy-to-navigate website that makes canvas creation a fun pastime instead of a chore. There are plenty of gift options for you to choose from so that you can customize the perfect present for your loved ones.

The image quality is high on finished products, and there are lots of editing tools you can use. You can also choose from other products besides just canvas prints, including blankets, mugs and more.

11. ElephantStock

ElephantStock’s name is a testament to the massive stock image archive hosted by this company. If you aren’t sure that you have a photo of your own you want to turn into a canvas, you’re sure to find one here.

You can of course create your own personalized canvas at ElephantStock. You’ll be paired with a helpful design team to help you get started. The photographs are stretched across quality pine frames and made with UV scratch-resistant laminates. They’ll last for years to come!

12. Photobook Australia

This Australia-based company specializes in photobooks and canvas prints. You can get huge discounts by spinning the “wheel of fortune” on the homepage or by opting in to the email newsletter.

13. CanvasHQ

With a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, you’re sure to be happy when you work with CanvasHQ. You’ll get a digital proof for each product, along with insight on how you can optimize your photo for the best display possible.

Though these prints are a bit pricier than some of the competition, you’ll receive some of the highest-quality canvases when all is said and done.

14. Walgreens

You read that right − you can even get quality canvas prints at your neighborhood pharmacy!

You can order online or stop at a store. Often, your canvas can be ready in just a day or two! You’ll receive a canvas that’s made out of a blend of cotton and polyester. Hanging hardware is available as well, if you’d like to add that to your order.

15. Mixbook

A well-known photo-printing company, Mixbook has some gorgeous canvases, with sizes ranging from 10” x 8” to 36” x 24”. These gallery-quality prints are backed with sturdy materials and utilize canvas that has flawlessly finished corners and won’t stretch or sag over time.

16. iCanvas

iCanvas is another printing service that’s super easy to use. Just upload your images, wait 24 hours and review your proof, and you’ll get your canvas in 8 to 9 days.

It’s so straightforward that anyone can use it. However, you’ll want to make sure you choose a large image. This company likes photos that are at least half as big as the size of the canvas you are ordering.

17. Great Big Canvas

Great Big Canvas has a fun website that shows you all kinds of ways you can spruce up the walls of your home or office. It offers regular discounts on its canvas photos and other products. Plus, its straightforward design tool is easy to use, with lots of sophisticated frame options available.

18. Pictorem

With Pictorem, you can create supersized, museum-quality canvases right from your own home. In addition to canvas, you can also choose to print your image on acrylic, metal and more. There are plenty of frame options available.

Pictorem uses giclee printing for an appearance that is natural yet high-resolution. The pigment ink that they use is the same ink used to create museum and gallery artwork.

The result? Canvas photos that look great and last forever.

19. Easy Canvas Prints

As the name implies, Easy Canvas Prints makes it easy for you to create your own personalized print. Start by uploading your photo. From there, you can select the size, your border and much more.

There are tons of sizes available, starting at 8” x 8” and going all the way up to 30” x 40”. If that doesn’t do the trick, you can even request a custom size.

20. Printique

Printique’s canvas photos have simple designs and quality craftsmanship. You can choose from more than 20 canvas sizes, all stretched on 1 ½” pine wood frames. There are custom sizing options available, along with color, mirror and wrapped edging options.

21. CEWE

Looking for a canvas print from outside of the United States? CEWE is the way to go. You can choose from 29 different sizes. All canvas prints from this brand utilize an advanced 12-color printing process with a quality HD finish on 340gsm polycotton fabric.

22. Canvas on the Cheap

Canvas on the Cheap specializes in DIY canvas prints of various sizes. This website has one of the largest selections of sizes for you to choose from, with options as small as 8” x 8” and as large as 30” x 40”.

You can play around with your image to get it exactly how you want it, and you can even tilt it for an added artistic effect.

Shipping is fast − often less than 10 days − and secure. You won’t have to worry about your canvas being damaged in transit.

23. Etsy

A list of anything art related wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Etsy.

Etsy is a famous DIY artists’ website. While it can be hard to create your own custom canvas print with this site, it is still a possibility. There are artists who can paint your favorite photo on canvas, as well as those who will print your favorite saying on canvas.

It can be tougher to find artisans who will print a photo, but they’re out there! You just have to do some digging.

24. Minted

Minted is a website that’s most famous for personalized stationery, home decor and wedding invitations. However, it’s also a go-to source for custom canvas prints.

You can get a 5” x 7” canvas print for just around $20, but you can tack on customization options (like frames) for additional fees. Shipping is inexpensive, starting at just $4.95 to most locations.

25. Redbubble

Redbubble is a site that you can use to get quality custom art. Artists are encouraged to upload their art, and then Redbubble does the work of turning the art into products that can be sold.

Because of this, you’ll be able to find affordable canvas print projects here. Most of them include hanging hardware at no extra charge.

What Is the Best Website for Canvas Prints?

To capture moments that will last a lifetime, consider Porter Reid for all of your canvas printing needs.

You have lots of options when you’re looking for the best website for canvas prints, but if you want to get artisan-quality prints at department-store prices, Porter Reid is the way to go.

These canvases are guaranteed to stand the test of time, with each print designed by a team of printers, designers and craftspeople who are dedicated to helping you meet your goals.

With Porter Reid, you’ll be able to create the canvas of a lifetime.

