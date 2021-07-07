The Best Beach Bags to Tote Around All Your Summer Essentials

There are few things we love more than a good beach day, and now that we’ve made it to summer, we’re planning on spending as much time as possible by the ocean. A chic cover-up, adorable sandals and stylish swimsuit are required, of course, but let’s not forget about finding a cute beach bag, which is surely one of the most important accessories of the season.

The best beach totes are stylish and roomy, and have more than enough space to comfortably store all your beach essentials, including sunscreen, a towel, sunglasses, your go-to hat, favorite book and anything else you require for a day in the sun. We personally prefer beach totes that happen to work as everyday bags, too, because sometimes you just need a chic oversized purse to properly accommodate all your summer must-haves. Also, some of these beach totes work as overnight bags, for those of you that are truly incredible packers.

Whether you prefer a canvas carry-all, a straw basket or a terry tote, we’ve found all the best beach bags for the season. Below, see our favorite adorable beach totes that you’ll want to carry all summer long.

Paravel Cabana Tote

Paravel’s ridiculously popular tote is constantly selling out, and for good reason. The sustainable canvas bag is perfectly sized to fit all your beach day needs, and it also happens to be customizable, because monograms, of course. $165, Paravel.

Rothy’s The Rope Tote

This roomy eco-friendly carry-all has the most adorable rope strap, and truly goes with everything. The sustainable tote is made of ocean-bound marine plastic, so you can help save the beaches while enjoying the best day in the sand. $275, Rothy’s.

Poppy + Sage Drift Net Tote

We *love* a rattan bag, and this big handwoven tote is perfect for summer. It’s also so well-priced. $48, Poppy + Sage.

Stoney Clover Lane Terry Slouchy Tote

Terrycloth is having a moment right now, and what better way to jump on the trend than with this lilac tote? It’s super roomy, so you can easily toss in all your favorite beach items, plus it’s customizable, if you’re so inclined. $168, Stoney Clover Lane.

Draper James x Lands’ End Printed Open Top Tote

Even those who don’t consider themselves to be true prepsters will adore this gingham tote from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James collab with Lands’ End. It has plenty of interior compartments for optimal organization, and as an added bonus, it’s waterproof. $39.95, Draper James.

Sunflow Belong to the Beach Fringe Tote

This oversized, distressed canvas tote is quite literally made for the beach, just in case you missed the printed message right on the front. The pom pom is detachable, but we see no reason why anyone would want to get rid of the cutesy detail! $88, Sunflow.

Hat Attack Stripe Handheld Bag

You can’t go wrong with a simple oversized raffia tote, but why not scoop up a bag that’s a little more unique, like this version with chic navy stripes? $108, Hat Attack.

Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

If you prefer a smaller beach bag, consider splurging on this leather-and-raffia tote, which is an adorable daytime bag on its own. $590, Net-a-Porter.

Cuyana Canvas Tote

For a more elevated beach bag look, try this leather-accented canvas tote from Meghan Markle-approved sustainable brand Cuyana. $195, Cuyana.

Caraa Cumulus Small

If you want a super durable and waterproof beach carry-all, then this Caraa black tote is calling your name. It even has a separate pouch for wet clothing, so any damp bathing suits won’t ruin your purse. $165, Caraa.

Mehry Mu Terra Large Bag with Raffia

This luxe, ultra-oversized cinnamon-accented handwoven black raffia bag is a chic and fashion forward alternative to all the usual tan totes you spot on the beach. $570, Mehry Mu.

Saint Laurent Neo Leather-Trimmed Tote

Okay, this is admittedly a serious splurge, but if you want to invest in a statement beach bag, look no further than Saint Laurent’s canvas and leather tote. It’s roomy, chic and is making us want to jet off on a getaway to the Amalfi Coast. $1,190, Net-a-Porter.

Splendid Eco Reversible Tote

We’re all about anything two-in-one, because who wouldn’t want to double their accessory situation? Splendid’s eco-friendly *reversible* tote is simple and practical. $78, Splendid.

Hill House Home Mermaid Tote

While you probably best know Hill House Home as the brand bedding brand that’s also behind the cult-favorite Nap Dresses, they go beyond cottagecore frocks, too! This very aptly named PVC tote is the whimsical beach bag of our mermaid dreams, TBH. $150, Hill House Home.

Mark and Graham Palermo Straw Tote Bag

Pack up this preppy straw tote when you want a more structured bag, and also want to pretend you’re frolicking off to a dreamy picnic. $139, Mark and Graham.

Sundry Saturday & Sunday Raffia Tote

Don’t worry, we promise you can still carry this straw tote even when it’s not the weekend. $47.50, Sundry.