  Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Top 5 Brands [2021]

Many individuals struggle with extreme anxiety on a daily basis, and it can be challenging to find products that help ease these types of issues. However, there is a recent product that is growing in popularity to help manage these situations — CBD gummies.

Searching for the best, trustworthy CBD product may be time consuming and difficult, as there are a lot of factors to consider. When it comes to CBD gummies, you should not purchase the first thing you see. There are multiple important components that play a role in finding the best broad-spectrum CBD product.

After a lot of research, we have conducted a list of amazing brands that we feel are the best CBD gummies in the market. These gummies listed below are effective and may help you relieve any form of anxiety.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety [Reviews]

FabCBD – Strongest & Editor’s Favorite Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent, Best Value CBDistillery – Best THC-Free CBD Gummies CBDfx – Wide Variety Medterra – Best Full-Spectrum

To select the best gummies to help with anxiety relief, we did a lot of research, ordered many bottles of CBD gummies, and consulted reviews of people using the products to see which ones were truly worth our readers’ time.

Here are the criteria we used to help pick out gummies that were affordable, delicious, and effective:

Our team analyzed each gummy bottle and its contents, the brand of the gummy, as well as the company’s hemp sources, labor practices, processes used in extracting the broad-spectrum CBD, and customer service policies. We tested out the products ourselves to see if they were good and met our expectations. We read and considered the opinions of real customers that had been using the gummies for anxiety relief and other purposes. We also read reviews of social media users and other cannabis/CBD blogs for advice about what brands and gummies were the best.

#1. FabCBD – High Quality & Best Flavor

Strongest & Editor's Favorite Fab CBD Ideal for Pain and Stress Relief

100% Natural Ingredients

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Money Back Guarantee Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

FabCBD’s hemp is grown under the rigid rules for hemp as established by the federal government, and it makes use of the Co2 method of extraction to bring out the cannabinoids and terpenes that make CBD products like theirs the greatest.

Their lab results are easy to find and read, giving you an extra layer of comfort as you shop and purchase your CBD gummies.

Highlights

Potency: These gummies have 25mg of CBD per gummy. There are 30 gummies per bottle, they are available in a variety of fruit flavors.

Ingredients: Ingredients include organic sugar cane, pectin, natural flavors, citric acid, organic apple juice, organic carrot juice, organic blackcurrant juice, CBD Isolate extract, and ascorbic acid.

Lab Testing: FabCBD provides quality assurance to their customers by having their products third-party lab tested by ProVerde Laboratories.

Shipping and Returns: All orders above $89 ship for free, and you will get your products in seven business days or less. International shipping is also available.

If you are unsatisfied, you have 30 days to send back the product. However, you can only use up to 1 months’ worth. Also, shipping costs will not be refunded unless there is an error in delivery.

Website: FabCBD’s website loaded fast and was easy to use on all of our devices. It featured plenty of helpful information such as detailed blog posts, a well-organized catalog of goods, and readily available methods for contacting customer service.

Pros

Great for relief of stress

All-natural ingredients

30-day return policy

Tested via a third-party lab

International shipping available

CBD isolate extracted from hemp grown in Colorado

Cons

Free shipping only on orders over $89

Shipping costs not included in refund

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent, Best Value

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals is an L.A.-based company, and since they are from California, they know a thing or two about providing clientele with quality hemp goods that are organic and vegan. The brand has many offerings for sale, but their CBD gummies are a knockout.

They taste great, are very potent, and are safe to consume, even for new users that are not used to CBD. They are helpful for managing stress and anxiety and may help you feel more focused, calm, and relaxed, which is beneficial if you are having trouble falling asleep or are feeling stressed. We placed this brand as number one on our list due to the many beneficial effects it provides.

These CBD gummies are crafted from organic ingredients and are free of synthetic flavors, colors, animal products, and gluten. They are quite potent and are a pleasure to chew, almost melting in your mouth as you eat them. They are a great treat that could bring you the relief you desire.

Highlights

Potency: These gummies are available in potencies of 10mg and 100mg per gummy and 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg per bottle.

Ingredients: Ingredients include full-spectrum CBD oil, zero THC, natural flavors from fruit, fruit and veggie concentrate for coloring the gummies, pectin, citric acid, spirulina, cane sugar, rice syrup, and water.

Lab Testing: All products are tested by an independent, third-party lab, Cannasafe, to ensure quality.

Shipping and Returns: All orders ship free via USPS First Class Mail, and your order will reach you in about 3 days.

You have 30 days to send back CBD gummies you are unsatisfied with. At least 70% of the product must remain, however, or you cannot get a refund. You will have to pay shipping costs unless it is an error on the company’s part.

Website: The Cheef Botanical’s website loaded fast and easy on our laptops, mobile devices, and tablets. Checkout was smooth and fast and all the information we needed was easy to find.

Pros

Great customer service

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Gluten-free, organic, non-GMO

Top-quality hemp used in production, sourced in Colorado

Free shipping on all orders

User-friendly website

Cons

Refunds only available on items that are 70% unused

#3. CBDistillery – Best THC-Free CBD Gummies

Best THC-Free CBD Gummies CBDistillery Best For Sleep Disorders

Super High Strength

THC-Free

Brand Uses ACS Laboratory Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

Based in the wild and hemp-friendly state of Colorado, CBDistillery makes use of natural CBD to help customers achieve a state of relaxation.

The organic hemp extracts used in the production of these CBD gummies are pure and free of any ingredients you do not want, such as chemicals or solvents.

These are full-spectrum CBD gummies that taste great and are affordable, too. They are vegan, gluten-free, and kosher.

These CBD edibles are also THC-free. It should be known that the amount of THC contained in full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD is not enough to show on a drug test, as you would need to eat a huge amount to have it show.

Some people prefer the THC-free products for personal reasons, which CBDistillery is able to provide.

Their products are well-made, potent, tested thoroughly, and they are even certified via the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Highlights

Potency: There are 30mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy and 30 gummies per bottle. They come in flavors such as Raspberry-Lemon, Strawberry, and Raspberry.

Ingredients: Ingredients include tapioca starch, vegetable and fruit juice for coloring, citric acid, sodium citrate, pectin, malic acid, tapioca syrup, sugar, water, CBD hemp extract, and natural flavor.

Lab Testing: All CBDistillery products are third-party lab tested by ACS Labs.

Shipping and Returns: All orders $75 and up ship for free, and orders arrive within 5 days or less. Priority shipping is available as well.

There is a 60-day money-back guarantee on all CBDistillery goods. The product must be tried for 2 weeks before you can request an exchange or refund. Some refunds may be denied, as CBDistillery reserves the right to refuse a refund or credit.

Website: The CBDistillery website is clean and easy to navigate. They have the shop readily available to click on, and all of the items are well-organized and easy to find.

Pros

Great for those needing a natural sleep aid

Third-party tested via ACS Labs

THC-Free

Full-spectrum CBD

Maximum strength gummies available

Vegan, gluten-free, and kosher

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Free shipping only available on orders over $75

Refunds have to be approved by company

#4. CBDfx – Wide Variety

Wide Variety CBDfx 100% Organic Ingredients

Full and Broad Spectrum CBD

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Money Back Guarantee Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

CBDfx began its journey by offering vape products for sale but has since grown to provide users with other CBD products as well, such as gummies. These CBD edibles are vegan and gluten-free, plus they are organic and non-GMO.

CBDfx offers a total of six delicious CBD gummies from which to choose. Some of these options are original and mixed-berry flavor gummies, which are perfect for general relief and a sense of calm. You can also enjoy CBD gummy multivitamins for women and men.

These are an excellent alternative to the standard daily multivitamin and a fantastic way to stay focused, on-task, and perhaps boost your overall wellness.

In addition, they also sell gummies for sleep. If you struggle with sleeping at night, the Melatonin-infused CBD gummies are perfect for helping those with anxiety find peace at night and rest well.

Buyers will also be pleased to know that CBDfx places a high priority on quality, crafting all of their goods in cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) facilities.

All products are tested a total of eight times for purity, and they even come with a QR code you can scan that will take you to the lab report for that specific batch of product.

Highlights

Potency: CBDfx provides 300mg of CBD per gummy for the Hair, Skin & Nails gummies and 1500mg of CBD per gummy for other variations. There are 60 gummies per bottle, and they are available in a variety of herbal and fruit flavors.

Ingredients: Ingredients include sugar, purified water, hemp extract, pectin, natural flavor, citric acid, organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, and trisodium citrate.

Lab Testing: All products are third-party lab tested by CC Testing and BioCann Laboratories with results available via a QR code on the product.

Shipping and Returns: Free shipping is available on all U.S. orders, and they will arrive in 10 days or less. You may also choose FedEx, Priority, or First Class for faster options (at an extra charge).

You may get a refund only if products are returned in their original package within 30 days of buying. This also applies to incorrect or damaged goods, but the customer must initiate the return within 48 hours of receiving the item. Exchanges are allowed as long as the product you wish to exchange is available.

Website: The CBDfx website is easy on the eyes, and they offer you a coupon right on the homepage. Everything is well-organized and easy to find, and customer service contact information is readily shown.

Pros

Broad and full-spectrum available

Tested via third-party lab

30-day guarantee

Organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free

Wide variety of gummies available

Manufactured in GMP-approved facilities

Lab reports readily available

Free shipping on all orders

Best value for amount of CBD

Cons

Shipping times are longer than other brands unless you pay extra

#5. Medterra – Best Full-Spectrum

Best Full Spectrum Medterra Top Quality Hemp

Non-GMO, THC-Free, US Grown

Vegan Friendly

30-Day Money Back Guarantee Check Latest Price Learn More

Brand Overview

With the name “Med” in their company name, we knew we could expect big things from Medterra, and it became clear their goal was to provide users with relief. They have varieties of CBD edibles designed to help users in multiple ways, including “keep calm,” “sleep tight,” “stay alert,” or “immune boost.”

Their gummies are crafted of U.S.-grown hemp, extracted via the CO2 method. These gummies are plant-based and do not use processed sugar or HFCS as a sweetener. All gummies are 25mg per piece, making dosing very easy.

Highlights

Potency: There are 25mg of pure CBD isolate per gummy with 30 gummies in a bag. They are available in flavors such as Tropical Punch, Elderberry, Citrus Punch, and Strawberry.

Ingredients: Ingredients include carnauba wax, natural flavor & color, citric acid, sodium citrate, tapioca syrup, citrus pectin, raw sugar, and DI water.

Lab Testing: All of Medterra’s gummies are third-party lab tested for quality assurance by Green Scientific Laboratories.

Shipping and Returns: Shipping is completed via USPS or FedEx and they try to ship the same day; but, due to the high volume of orders, your order could take a day or so to ship.

You can request a refund minus the shipping costs within 30 days of product receipt. You will pay return shipping, and you will need to submit your return request to their email or call their customer service line.

Website: Medterra’s website is clean and fast loading on desktop or mobile devices. The gummies are easy to find, and their customer service contact information is also readily available. Coupon codes were readily displayed for customers to use as well.

Pros

Variety of gummies to help with multiple issues

Locally-grown in Kentucky

THC-free

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

CO2 extraction method

Coupons available on website

Cons

Refunds do not include shipping charges

How Did We Choose These CBD Gummies For Anxiety?

Website Ease of Use

How easy is it to buy CBD gummies? Is the site easy to navigate, easy on the eyes, and do they have deals and coupons available? Is the site quick to load even if you are on a slow connection? Is it suited for mobile devices? These are all critical factors to consider in getting customers to buy a product. Also, a good website means the company cares about its customers.

Refunds, Shipping, and Return Policies

You need to have some flexibility in your life, which is why we chose companies with user-friendly policies surrounding returns, shipping, and refunds.

Customer Service

If you have a question, is the company easy to contact? How friendly and knowledgeable are the customer service reps? Are they easy to get along with and talk to? And, will they create loyalty among clientele who will continue to buy and support the CBD gummy brand?

If you have questions or concerns about your order, you deserve a company that will treat you with respect and give you prompt service.

Honesty

Companies should be transparent about their practices. We chose companies that were honest and open about their lab testing results, sources of hemp, and extraction methods. If a company is transparent about its practices, we can see they care about their customers and are not just in it to make a quick dollar.

Reputation

The reputation of a company can best be determined by reading the reviews and opinions of other customers.

The better experience a customer has, the more likely they are to praise the brand and tell others about their experience; and, in turn, the brand builds a better reputation.

We chose brands that customers liked for their quality goods, customer service, and ability to deliver a great product.

Flavor Choices

Flavor might seem superficial, but getting to enjoy something tasty, especially when trying to manage anxiety, can make your day a little better. These are edibles, after all, so they might as well taste good.

If the product tastes great, you will come back for more and look forward to the benefits of the gummies. We chose CBD gummies that did not have such an earthy hemp flavor and featured natural flavors to deliver great taste.

Lab Test Results

Be sure you know how to read the lab results and where to find them. Brands are worth getting to know to send their products away for third-party testing in a lab to ensure they are authentic, potent, and pure.

By posting the results, we can see they are not afraid of showing off their goods, and we can see the gummies contain federally legal amounts of THC (0.3% or less). We can also see the gummies are free of solvents, contaminants, and are safe for consumption.

Ingredients

Checking over the ingredients is a necessary part of your shopping experience. It will show you what the gummy contains, and you can use it to determine if it is right for you. Some ingredients are necessary to enhance the experience.

For example, those who suffer from anxiety who need help sleeping at night might look for melatonin CBD gummies, while vegan clients look for gummies with zero gelatin. Plus, you can verify the gummies are made of all-natural ingredients, as it is common knowledge that natural consumables are better than processed/synthetic ones.

Potency

The amount of CBD matters because it tells you just how strong the product is. It helps you determine what strength works best for you — the higher the milligrams of CBD per gummy, the more potent it is.

Bottle Sizes

Some of you will be using your CBD every day, while others will use it only when necessary. We included brands with many different bottle sizes so all users can be accommodated.

Extraction Types

Hemp can be extracted to create three variants: full-spectrum (contains all materials, plant nutrients, and cannabinoids, plus THC at 0.3% or less), broad-spectrum (contains everything full-spectrum does but zero THC), and CBD Isolate.

Natural hemp offers you helpful plant chemicals such as essential oils, fatty acids, terpenes, and cannabinoids, all of which bring you the entourage effect (the effect that happens when our body’s endocannabinoid system interacts with these components).

Source of Hemp

Hemp that is grown organically from U.S. farms is the best, as they have to follow strict guidelines for growing to ensure the health and safety of their plants. As a result, the hemp used in these CBD gummies is non-GMO, contaminant-free, and contains the federally accepted amount of THC.

CBD for Anxiety Relief: What We Have Learned

According to the NIH, we have learned 19% of adults in the U.S. have an anxiety disorder. We also learned that women were more affected than men, at 23.4% and 14.3%, respectively.

Not everyone is being treated for their anxiety either. Some people cannot afford healthcare, while others do not feel safe going to their doctors or do not have enough time to do so.

Others fear the stigma of being treated for a mental health issue, fearing repercussions at work (although this is illegal) or from their family.

Thus, CBD has become a discrete and easy way to potentially achieve relief from anxiety-related symptoms. It can be effective for anxiety issues such as:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Consider the content of this 2015 article from Neurotherapeutics. It says, “Current evidence indicates CBD has considerable potential as a treatment for multiple anxiety disorders…” Before indicating, more studies must be completed for therapeutic and chronic effects in a relevant clinical populace.

You could very well be among individuals who experience relief from anxiety-related conditions by using CBD.

If you would like to use CBD for anxiety, but you are not sure how it could affect you, here are some things to consider:

You should speak to your doctor first before using CBD for any purpose. CBD is natural, but it can interact with other medications you may be taking. For example, medicines such as Clozabam, Carbamazepine, or Everolimus could be affected by the use of CBD. You can consult MedlinePlus for further information, but do make an appointment with your physician regarding the medication you currently are using.

CBD will not get you high. The THC, which is the psychoactive component of cannabis, is removed during the process. For full and broad-spectrum blends, a small amount remains, but this is not enough to cause a psychoactive response.

The federally accepted THC amount is 0.3% or less for CBD products. It is legal and safe to buy.

You will not become addicted or dependent upon CBD.

CBD and Its Interaction with Our Bodies

When you apply, inhale, or consume CBD, it gets to our nervous system thanks to our endocannabinoid system (ECS). It also gets where it needs to go thanks to the bloodstream, pulmonary system, skin, and digestive system.

Let us get into this a bit further — what is the endocannabinoid system, and how does it work?

The endocannabinoid system is a relatively new discovery made in the 90s by experts studying THC.

The endocannabinoid system regulates many of our bodily functions, such as memory, appetite, mood, and sleep, among others.

It is there even if you are not a cannabis user.

Three core parts are necessary to make it work: enzymes, receptors, and endocannabinoids.

Endocannabinoids are what keeps internal processes going smoothly.

Endocannabinoid receptors, namely CB1 and CB2, tell our body’s ECS to take action when pain relief is needed. Lastly, enzymes get rid of endocannabinoids once they gave completed their task.

Now the question is: how do CBD and the ECS work together?

For starters, CBD must directly or indirectly bind to non-cannabinoid and cannabinoid receptors that are found in our bodies.

It will create reactions inside our nervous systems that alter how we feel sensations of pain, depression, stress, anxiety, and more.

Experts do not fully understand how CBD and the ECS interact with one another. But it is known that CBD does not bind to CB2 or CB1 receptors in the same manner as THC.

One theory is endocannabinoids are prevented from being broken down, which in turn lets them have a greater effect on the body. Another theory indicates that CBD must bind to a receptor that remains undiscovered.

What Science Says About CBD and Anxiety

There are many studies we can reference that indicate CBD could be effective for treating anxiety and related anxiety issues.

If you would like to explore CBD as a method of getting relief from anxiety, consider these studies and make an appointment with your doctor to discuss it further.

This 2019 study , published in Frontiers in Psychology, suggested that CBD reverses behavior associated with anxiety. 37 teenagers aged 18 and 19, who were diagnosed with SAD and Avoidant Personality Disorder were given cannabis oil. At the end of the study, the teens were found to have decreased anxiety as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale and the Fear of Negative Evaluation Questionnaire.

This 2020 study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research indicated that CBD-containing compounds and CBD were good for alleviating cognitive impairments and psychotic symptoms. The publishers also indicated that CBD could also be helpful for conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and PTSD.

This 2019 study , published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, indicated that CBD could help reduce the anxiety felt by users of heroin getting off of the drug. The study showed it could help manage the cravings people abstinent from drugs feel.

Ultimately, much more research must be done in order for doctors and other healthcare professionals to understand what CBD can do for people with anxiety and anxiety-related disorders. But, these and other studies point to good news for people seeking relief.

How Can I Use CBD Gummies for Anxiety?

First, you should begin by talking to your doctor. Pick out the gummies you are most interested in and talk to your doctor about them before purchasing.

Bring along your phone or tablet so you can show your doctor which ones you are looking into. Your doctor can determine if it will interfere or interact with any medication you are currently taking.

When it comes to taking the gummies, it is as easy as enjoying a gummy bear or a gummy worm. Eating sweets and other high-flavor foods light up the pleasure centers of our brains.

It gives you something fun to look forward to, and an excuse to enjoy a sweet treat is always welcome. Since you are doing something good for yourself, it feels less indulgent and more like self-care.

Plus, you do not have to worry about “pill fatigue”, as chewing and swallowing a delicious gummy surely beats a dry, hard supplement pill. In fact, this is why gummy vitamin popularity has surged.

All the gummies we have featured here certainly taste great, are fun to eat, and are not like the unhealthy candies sold in gas stations. Instead, they provide you with organic and natural ingredients designed to boost your wellness and mental health.

Best of all, there are no negative side effects such as a sugar rush.

You will want to begin with a small dose, since there is no set amount for each person. It depends on the ailment and whether the issue is physical or mental.

This is why it is so important to speak with your doctor first, as they may even be able to offer a recommendation to you.

If your doctor does not provide any dosing information, begin with a small dose and work your way up. You might start with 30mg a day and then increase it by 5mg per week until you feel relief from your symptoms.

For instance, you could begin with 30mg for anxiety. You will use 30mg on days when you feel especially anxious, and a week later, you go to 35mg. Then a week after that, you go to 40mg. You begin to feel as though your symptoms are under control.

It is important to keep track of how much CBD you are using. You can make a spreadsheet, write it down on paper or use your phone to mark how much you took each day using the calendar app.

Gummies are especially helpful for dosing, as each gummy contains the exact amount of CBD stated on the bottle. Unlike droppers, it is very easy to select one or two gummies and know exactly what you are getting when you consume them.

CBD is also very well tolerated in human beings, as stated by the PubMed study, and there are very few side effects reported. Side effects we discovered in our research included things like changes in appetite, diarrhea, and fatigue. It is just another reason why CBD could be ideal for the treatment of anxiety and anxiety-related symptoms.

Indeed, gummies are perhaps the most brilliant way to go. They are easy to carry around, taste great, and you can enjoy them anywhere you go. It is a great option due to its convenience for travel, quick and easy consumption, and non-smokers can get relief without compromising their desire to remain smoke-free.

More on Dosage for Anxiety

As mentioned, the dosage will vary from person to person. There are many factors to consider when dosing CBD, such as your gender, age, weight, condition severity, and previous CBD usage.

Gummies are sold in many concentrations. You can get them as low as 5mg all the way to 30mg. They are sold in bottles of 30 to 60 most of the time, which is standard for supplements.

You will want to start low and work your way up; so, try the 5mg type first. If you have a higher body weight, or if you are a male, you might not feel the effects right away. Gradually bring that dosage up by 5mg each week until you feel relief.

Do not do this in an unorganized or “trial and error” method. Some people take a handful of gummies at once, hoping for quick relief. This could make you feel unwell, and it could cause you to experience negative side effects such as diarrhea or fatigue.

Conclusion – Should You Buy CBD Gummies for Anxiety?

We have gathered and delivered you five different CBD gummies that are effective and beneficial in easing anxiety-related issues. These gummies are all outstanding, taste great, and are priced appropriately for the quality and quantity included. Out of all five, we personally like Cheef Botanicals & FabCBD as the best two CBD gummy brands for anxiety.

If you are experiencing anxiety, these gummies are worth a try. Be sure to consult with a doctor if you have any other health-related issues prior to consuming CBD gummies.