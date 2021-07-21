Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Top 5 Brands of 2021

This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.

Gummies have always been everyone’s favorite childhood treat. As we grow up and encounter different situations, anxiety, stress, pain, and inflammation become a part of our lives.

This is when your favorite gummies are intertwined into adulthood with a blend of Cannabidiol in them.

CBD may provide you with various health benefits, such as promoting sleep, helping with anxiety issues, exhibiting strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, among others. In fact, gummies happen to be the easiest way of consuming CBD.

The following are some of the main reasons why CBD products have become so popular lately:

The use of CBD products in all 50 states of America was legalized in 2018 when the Federal Farm Bill was passed. So, CBD gummies are federally legal, subject to the condition that the THC content in them is not more than 0.3%.

Since CBD is a plant-based product, it has minimum to no side effects until and unless you are not on any other medication or have a particular medical condition.

An increasing trend is observed regarding people being inclined towards natural and organic solutions to their problems rather than opting for steroid or chemical-based medications, which is one of the reasons for CBD’s increasing fame.

The intake of CBD is effortless since it comes in various forms depending on your needs. CBD vapes, CBD oil and tinctures, and CBD gummies are all different types of CBD products. However, the most hassle-free type of intake is gummies, in our opinion.

CBD is famous for the analgesic potentials that it holds. With that being said, we can deduce that CBD gummies might help you deal with different kinds of pains.

Some CBD users may not find the earthy CBD taste too pleasing, which is where gummies can help them. CBD gummies taste incredibly great and contain all of the benefits of CBD too.

Also, these gummies are a discreet option for consumption of CBD. With these gummies, you can have your daily dose of CBD anywhere, anytime, without having anyone know.

However, it is pertinent to mention that you must choose a reputable brand for yourself, and for that, you will need to take out a lot of time to do some research. To make things a bit easier on your end, we have reviewed various CBD gummy brands with respect to their potential in helping with pain issues.

After hours of research, we came up with the following five brands, which, in our opinion, are the best CBD gummies for pain in terms of quality, pricing, ingredients, potency, source, extract type, and reputation.

Top 5 Gummies for Pain in 2021:

FabCBD – Overall Best & Editor’s Favorite Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent CBD Gummies CBDistillery – Best Value Medterra– Best Pocket-Friendly Option CBDfx – Wide Varieties

Best CBD Gummies for Pain [Reviews]

#1. FabCBD – High Quality & Most Potent

Overall Best & Editor's Favorite FabCBD Improved Mood & Anxiety

Non-GMO

Third-Party Lab Tested

Brand Overview

FabCBD came into the picture in 2017 and has been successful in grabbing customer’s attention in only a short period of time through their extensive product line. They are also known for being the best CBD gummies on the market.

All of their products are derived from organic hemp that comes from Colorado. These products are natural, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.

FabCBD chews are Cannabidiol (CBD) infused. It is obvious that CBD has become a reliable source lately and offers numerous benefits.

More brands and people are trusting this compound because it may help reduce stress and anxiety. It may also play an integral part in limiting inflammation, pain relief, and pain management.

FabCBD chews come in the form of a jar filled with multiple gummies. These gummies are flavorsome, vegan, and THC-free. Each gummy boasts a dose of 25mg of CBD isolate.

Additionally, these gummies do not contain any polluting substances that may include hefty metals, pesticides, or contaminants.

CBD may help to reduce chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and inflammation. These characteristics in FabCBD chews can be a reason for your pain relief, stress relief, and concentration improvement.

Another favorable factor is that these gummies are delicious and discreet. You can carry this jar with you anywhere conveniently, pick one and have fun.

Highlights

Potency: There is 25mg of CBD isolate per gummy, and each bottle contains 30 gummies.

Elements: FabCBD chews contain organic flavors, CBD isolate, natural and vibrant colors, natural sugar cane, ascorbic acid, citric acid, and pectin.

Flavors: They offer various flavors and colors to choose from according to an individual’s preference .

Hemp Source: FabCBD chews are derived from organic hemp grown on a farm located in Colorado, U.S.

Lab Testing: All products are tested and verified by an independent third-party lab, ProVerde Lab.

Shipping and Returns: Free shipping is available for all domestic orders over $89. Standard shipping may take five to seven business days, while international shipping may take around one month.

There is also a 30-day return policy available. In case you do not get substantial results from the product, you can request a refund.

Pros

100% organic hemp grown in Colorado

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping for U.S. orders over $89

Natural, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free

May help relieve pain, inflammation, and stress

30-day return policy

Cons

Free shipping limited to orders over $89

International shipping is lengthy

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Strongest CBD Gummies

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals is a leading brand of CBD-infused products. It has managed to gain a sizable customer base and receive rave reviews on their different units. Their products include CBD oil drops, CBD capsules, and vegan CBD gummies.

Cheef Botanicals is a dream brought to life by a clan of CBD enthusiasts having 25 years of relevant experience. These guys felt that pharma companies had misled the world enough, and it is high time to do damage control.

Together, they worked hard and collaborated with exceptional farmers of Colorado and laid the foundation of this brand we know as Cheef Botanicals.

Cheef Botanicals is a brand that is striving to produce unadulterated and high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD products, ensuring the best user experience and educating the general public through its product line and platform.

The brand has an informative blog for awareness and educational purposes. It actively works to create a safe space for their audience by providing active customer service and groundbreaking work.

Their products are entirely natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, dairy-free, and vegan. The brand respects the concept of transparency, as you can find details about all products and ingredients easily on their portal.

One of Cheef Botanicals’ hot-selling and well-liked items is their CBD gummies. These gummies are 100% natural, non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and derived from supreme-quality hemp grown in Colorado.

There is no possibility of any mixture of poisonous or polluting substances in these gummies, as the brand keeps the process completely clean and natural.

And, did we tell you these gummies are broad-spectrum, natural Cannabidiol oil-infused? Yes, we just did. They are also manufactured without a hint of THC.

These gummies are rich in flavors and tastes. You can have five different and lovely flavors such as Grape, Pineapple, Strawberry, Orange, and Apple. In addition, they do not contain any artificial flavorings or colors. All of these gummies are created by using natural fruits and vegetables.

Their gummies are cruelty-free, as there is no inclusion of animal-derived skin and bones. To better understand the ingredients and elements involved, you can easily see a complete list on their website.

These gummies are pretty solid and potent. Even though the brand states these gummies do not cure any diseases, the after-effects may include concentration improvement and increased focus. CBD may possess pain eliminating qualities, and for that reason, it may help to preclude your chronic pain as well.

Many customers are satisfied using Cheef Botanicals’ CBD gummies, as they help them to protect their sanity. They find these gummies helpful in keeping them calm and collected and bringing balance to their lives.

Highlights

Potency: These gummies are available in a variety of potencies, including: a 300g bottle, with 10mg per gummy, a 750g bottle, with 25mg per gummy, a 1500g bottle, with 50mg per gummy, and a 3000g bottle, with 100mg per gummy.

Elements: Ingredients include water , CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD product, full-range CBD isolate, natural cane sugar, natural pressed sunflower seed oil, spirulina, citric acid, pectin, granulated sugar, natural rice syrup, organic vegetables and fruits, vegetable and fruit concentrate for coloring (organic carrots, apples, blackcurrants, and pumpkins, and organic flavorings (organic grapes, apples, oranges, pineapple, and strawberries).

Flavors: They are available in the following flavors: Strawberry, Apple, Grape, Orange, and Pineapple.

Hemp Source: One of the finest Colorado-based sources is behind the supply of hemp.

Lab Testing: All of the products, including CBD gummies, are checked and verified by a lab called CannaSafe.

Shipping and Returns: Clients are allowed to return their products if they do not find them suitable. However, the product has to be less than 30% used and the return requested within 30 days of purchase to be eligible for a refund. Also, shipping costs are not included in the refund, unless the product is faulty or damaged upon arrival.

This company provides free standard shipping, and the orders take 24-48 hours to process. Customers also receive a tracking order post-shipment. Shipping can take two to three business days through USPS; however, priority mail with expedited shipping is available at an additional cost of $7.50. Unfortunately, international shipping is not available.

Pros

Broad-spectrum CBD oil-infused

CO2 extracted

THC-free

Package bundles available

Variety of flavors

100% natural, non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, and gelatin-free

Cons

International shipping unavailable.

Returns do not include shipping fees

#3. CBDistillery – Best Value

Best Value CBDistillery Gluten-Free

Best For Sleep Disorders

25 Gummies Per Pack

Brand Overview

CBDistillery is the third candidate on our list of high-quality CBD gummies, and they are becoming one of the leading manufacturers of CBD products in the industry. Additionally, they have managed to gain a valuable customer base in the United States. You can see many positive reviews about their different products on their website and other platforms.

This brand was founded with the sole purpose of providing supreme-quality, hemp-based CBD products to everyone without any discrimination at super affordable rates.

They have an informational blog section on their official portal, where the brand actively works to educate people on the subject of CBD.

CBDistillery is a brand that respects the concept of inclusion, transparency, accountability, and honesty. They believe their product line is a result of sheer hard work, and everybody deserves to have access to it.

CBDistillery products are natural, non-GMO, and are derived from organic hemp. The hemp is sourced from open farms in Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky. They employ a CO2 supercritical extraction technique for its full-spectrum products and an ethanol extraction process for isolated products.

One of their most significant products is their CBD-infused gummies. CBDistillery suggests this product may be reliable for people having trouble sleeping. It may also help in reducing tormenting chronic pains.

These CBD gummies come in two variations: Anytime Gummies and Sleep + Melatonin Gummies. The Anytime option helps with stress and concentration issues.

Meanwhile, the Sleep formula might be beneficial for insomniacs, as it contains Melatonin, a naturally occurring chemical by the brain that helps regulate the sleep schedule. It may also help to handle the problems caused by lack of sleep.

These gummies also contain coconut oil that may contribute to metabolism.

Highlights

Potency: These CBD gummies are available in the daytime and nighttime formulas. Both options contain 30mg of CBD per gummy in a packet of 25. Also, both versions have a total of 750mg of CBD.

Elements: The Anytime gummies contain water , pectin, sugar, hemp extract, tapioca syrup, citric acid, natural flavors, fruit and vegetable extracts, malic acid, and tapioca starch. The Sleep formula contains water , pectin, hemp extracts, tapioca syrup, tapioca starch, malic acid, citric acid, natural flavors, fruit and vegetable extracts, and 1.5mg Melatonin.

Flavors: These gummies come in Raspberry, Raspberry-Lemon, and Strawberry flavors.

Hemp Source: The hemp is sourced from farms in Colorado, United States.

Lab Testing: An authentic lab, ACS Laboratory, verifies the CBD products, including these gummies.

Shipping and Returns: Customers are suggested to use CBDistillery products for at least two weeks. If they do not find the product beneficial after two weeks, they can fill out the money-back guarantee form, and the company will issue them a refund. Additionally, customers can request a replacement, refund, or return if they receive a damaged or incorrect product.

Free shipping is available on all domestic orders over $75. International shipping is not provided. Standard shipping may take five to seven business days. Also, priority shipping through USPS is offered and takes two to three business days.

Pros

Anytime and Sleep formulas available

Informational blog on website to educate users about CBD

CO2 extraction used

Third-party lab tested and verified

Free shipping over $75

Money-back guarantee

100% natural, organic, and non-GMO

Best value

Cons

International shipping not available

Free shipping only on orders over $75

Smaller variety of flavors compared to other brands

#4. Medterra Gummies – Best Pocket-Friendly Option

Best Pocket-Friendly Option Medterra Eases Pain Away

Made in US, Non-GMO, THC-Free

Third-Party Lab Tested

Brand Overview

Medterra is not a very large CBD company, but their vision and quality work are the reason they are on our list today. They are a small company that was founded in 2017.

Moreover, they ensure to provide premium-quality products at highly affordable rates. All of their CBD products are plant-based and third-party lab tested. They have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau as well.

They offer a wide range of products, including capsules, edibles, topicals, gummies, and more. In addition, they provide a specific product range for pets as well. Their gummies come in four variations: Keep Calm, Stay Alert, Sleep Tight, and Immune Boost.

Medterra’s CBD-infused gummies are delicious, delightful, and may boost your serotonin and put you in a relaxed mood. The natural ingredients in these gummies may also help you sleep peacefully and appropriately.

Highlights

Potency: Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, and there are 30 gummies in a pack.

Elements: These gummies include lemon balm, L-Theanine, passionflower, melatonin, and CBD isolate.

Flavors: They are available in the following flavors: Strawberry, Elderberry, Citrus Punch, and Tropical Punch.

Hemp Source: The hemp used is sourced in the United States.

Lab Testing: All products are third-party lab tested for quality assurance. The brand is also transparent about lab results.

Shipping and Returns: Medterra offers a 30-day return policy. If you are not satisfied with your product, you can receive a refund minus the shipping charges.

They offer free shipping on all orders, and shipping may take five to seven days.

Pros

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping on all orders

Locally-sourced hemp

Variety of gummies for different purposes

A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau

Plant-based ingredients

Cons

Shipping charges not included in refunds

#5. CBDfx – Wide Varieties

Wide Varieties CBDfx 100% Organic Ingredients

Full and Broad Spectrum CBD

Third-Party Lab Tested

Brand Overview

CBDfx is another trustable and reliable source of CBD-infused products. This brand was founded in 2014, and since then, they have achieved enough recognition and milestones to enjoy the position of the third-largest private CBD company worldwide with the best full-spectrum gummies.

This brand has a broad collection of CBD products, including edibles, capsules, topicals, CBD oil tinctures, gummies, and bundles. They aim to ensure the best user experience by offering the most refined, purified, and impressive CBD products with enhanced efficacy. The production of their entire product line is based on natural substances and procedures.

These CBD gummies are produced without any genetic engineering and modification. They are vegan, gluten-free, tempting, vibrant, and rich in flavor.

They are also augmented with nutrients like spirulina, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, and multivitamins that may serve multiple purposes.

Moreover, these gummies are pretty potent. All CBDfx products, including these gummies, are full-spectrum CBD edibles that are tested and verified by authentic third-party labs. CBDfx employs the CO2 supercritical extraction process, which is one of the cleanest extraction techniques.

Apart from delivering delicious flavors and leaving a sweet taste in your mouth, these gummies have an enticing smell as well. Their tantalizing aroma is one of a kind.

These CBD gummies are available in two options. The first option is a standard one in which CBD is the only dominant figure. Conversely, the second version boasts relatively significant traits, as it is rich in antioxidants because of turmeric and spirulina.

Turmeric can be an excellent treatment for inflammation, arthritis, and depression. On the other hand, spirulina is a rich source of protein.

Highlights

Potency: CBDfx offers consistency in potency across all of their gummies, with 5mg of CBD per gummy.

Elements: The regular gummy option contains cannabinoids, hemp extracts, water , citric acid, pectin, organic and natural flavors, tomato lycopene, and cane sugar. On the other hand, the turmeric and spirulina option contains cannabinoids, hemp extracts, water , citric acid, pectin, organic and natural flavors, tomato lycopene, cane sugar, turmeric, and spirulina.

Flavors: These gummies come in three different flavors: Original, Turmeric and Spirulina, and, new to the market, Melatonin.

Hemp Source: The hemp used is sourced from South California and some areas of Europe.

Lab Testing: All of the products are sent to labs for authentication and verification. CBDfx products are tested in BioCann Labs and CC Testing Lab.

Shipping and Returns: CBDfx offers a 30-day return policy; however, the product has to be unopened and in the original form.

Free shipping is available on all U.S. orders. Standard shipping may take five to ten business days. Priority delivery services are available as well for faster shipping

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping on U.S. orders

Full-spectrum CBD

Non-GMO, Vegan-friendly, and gluten-free

CO2 extraction process used

Gummies available in multiple options

Cons

Products must be unopened to be eligible for return

What Are the Attributes of a Trustworthy and Genuine CBD Gummy Brand?

Presently, CBD brands have gained popularity more than ever before. The demand for CBD has increased enormously. Many brands out there are producing CBD products, and it becomes hard to distinguish between right and wrong and real and fictitious products.

You can seek guidance from platforms that you can find easily online to choose the best CBD products made of organic hemp. The function of these platforms is to assess the products for factors like legality, sufficiency, strength, cost, and safety.

Many such platforms have made efforts to purify the list by conducting thorough research methodology. For achieving this purpose, they use blogs, forums, sites, and self-testing.

Some of the trustworthy sources have assessed different CBD products in the market and made a comparison of their reliability by doing experiments with the following techniques:

9,000 readers were engaged by making an Email survey. The rate of response of which was 4,500.

Research was conducted based on reviews from different forums and sites.

To have a better, accurate, and genuine review, tests of brands were done at a personal level.

Different scientific studies are available on the effects and advantages of CBD, which are extremely useful for a better understanding of why it is being considered an appreciable solution for many people.

The following are the factors that were kept in mind while making the list of the five best CBD gummies for pain.

Ingredients

Ingredients are one of the paramount factors that can prove the genuineness, purity, and safety of the product. Some brands might add a few ingredients to enhance the benefits of CBD gummies. However, this addition should be natural as well as beneficial for the consumer.

The ingredients are mentioned on every brand’s official website and can be viewed there. In addition, these can also be seen on the labels of the bottles.

The ingredients to be expected in the gummies are flavonoids, fatty acids, cannabinoids, and different herbals.

Potency

The effectiveness of the product is directly proportional to potency. A product of better strength will certainly produce a long-lasting effect.

Source

Hemp products are considered safe to use, particularly those which are cultivated in the U.S. and Europe. The reason is the farms in which they are grown are free of toxic chemicals, heavy metals, or THC beyond the legal limit.

Extract Type

You can find two types of extracts to choose from — full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD. Now, it all depends on the user and what they prefer. However, the users must have the necessary information.

Third-Party Lab Reports

The criterion to judge the fame and reliability of a brand is the third-party laboratory tests. It is not enough to rely on the claims the brands usually make regarding the third-party tests.

You must have first-hand information, and you can have that from the companies’ official websites, as all of the genuine companies make these reports public.

If a CBD brand does not provide this, then you should avoid them.

Return Policies

All CBD products are not meant for all. Requirements vary from person to person in accordance with their tastes, moods, and preferences.

Thus, knowing about the return policy and assurance of getting a refund in case of dissatisfaction is a must.

This is proof the CBD brands realize the value of their customers. The brands which offer total refunds are the best and most faithful.

Cost

The issue with some of the best CBD products is they are costly. The reason is the method in which the hemp is processed and manufactured is cost-bearing.

Hence, you should have the assurance that the ingredients of the product are absolutely natural, have gone through a third-party lab test, and the hemp comes from a well-reputed source.

You need to be vigilant about such brands that offer packages and concessions to win your loyalty instantly.

Brand Reputation

A good reputation is always the hallmark of a brand. It reflects their intention of making high-quality goods. There are many brands whose priority is to expand the range of their sales.

To achieve such targets, they offer attractive deals and claim the best customer service. But, the fact is it all depends upon the reviews of its users, as these reviews provide the truth. However, do not forget to cross-check reviews about a brand from different sources.

Customer Feedback

We cannot emphasize this enough — a brand’s credibility is highly dependent on what its users have to say about it. This is because not all brands deliver what they promise.

What Dosage Would Suit You the Best to Deal with Pain Issues?

The best way to use CBD gummies for pain relief is to make step-by-step increases in your doses according to your requirements. The ideal practice is to start with the minimum dosage to help you determine which amount is right for you.

It would be wise to consult with your physician before beginning to use gummies, particularly if you are using any other prescribed medicine. In this case, let the doctor decide the dosage for you, keeping your medical conditions in view.

There are many brands that facilitate your usage by issuing a chart on which dosage per gummy is given. This chart also contains many other useful directions about how to take the gummies in a better way.

However, dosage prescriptions cannot be followed as strict rules, as they might not apply to everyone in the same way.

Many factors play a role in how CBD affects individuals differently. These can include:

Weight

Gender

Age

Severity of condition

Allergies

Most of the gummies contain the least amount of THC. Therefore, you can start with a single dose, observe the effects, and then make adjustments accordingly.

A guideline for you to know what is mild and what is strong is displayed on the charts, which you may check through the websites. Most of them will recommend 0.25mg according to your weight.

The most important point to be noted is that if you are a chronic patient of arthritis, physical and muscular pains, or if you suffer from serious attacks of anxiety, depression, and stress, it means you might need to be treated with bigger doses.

CBD gummies might be the best for pain relief for muscular aching, but they might also help for other purposes like addressing your immune system, digestive issues, nausea, skin-related problems, and relaxing you from your anxiety and stress conditions.

Although the effect of CBD does not last long in your body, it does stay in your body as a passive substance and becomes active when you take the next dose.

FAQs About CBD Gummies for Pain

Q. Do the CBD Gummies Make You Feel Like You Are High?

The brands of CBD gummies discussed in this article are altogether free of THC. As THC is the main cause of making you feel high, CBD gummies do not make you feel high.

Even the products in which THC is found are less than 0.3%. Thus, you have to be sure you are buying from a well-reputed company with all clarifications of THC amount present in their products.

Q. Are There Any Adverse Effects, and Is It Risk-Free?

The users have an opinion that gummies are simple and safe to use. Many brands are cautious enough to use natural ingredients. Therefore, it causes no threat to health.

Q. How to Use CBD Gummies for Pain?

All you have to do is take out one or two gummies (whatever dose you prefer) and chew them. The ingredients of these gummies will then start to absorb into your bloodstream.

Conclusion – Which CBD Gummies Brand Is Best for Pain Management?

No one knows you more than you. Therefore, you should choose the best for yourself, keeping in mind the options we shared in this article.

In our opinion, FabCBD and Cheef Botanicals are great options in terms of quality, reputation, and benefits; but, other brands are also equally good in their own way, so we do not want you to ignore them either. Take a look at all of them, and then choose according to your needs and budget.

Detailed guidelines have been shared with you at the beginning of the article, which you should keep in mind while choosing the brand from which to purchase. Following these points will ensure you select the right option.

Also, make sure to check the CBD amount present per gummy for each brand, as it will help you decide which dosage would suit you the best. It is better to start with low dosages at first if you are new to CBD, as you can increase the dosage with the passage of time.

Last but not least, make sure to consult your doctor if you are pregnant, have any kind of allergies, have a particular medical condition, or are already on any medication.

