The Best Linen Pants to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

Now that we’re officially in the midst of the dog days of summer, we get that you might want to avoid pants of any kind. It’s exceptionally hot and sticky outside, and finding clothing that’s comfortable, loose and breathable is of the utmost importance during these scorching summer months. But as much as we love a billowy sundress, what about those rare trousers that also happen to fit all our criteria for summer clothing?

We’re referring, of course, to linen pants, because to be perfectly honest, Diane Keaton’s Something’s Gotta Give wardrobe is really the vibe we’re going for this summer. While we very much do not recommend attempting to wear leather pants or heavy trousers this time of year, linen pants are a different story, mostly because of the material. Linen is quite possibly one of the best fabrics to sport during the summer, as it’s lightweight and breathable, and keeps you dry no matter how much you might be perspiring in the oppressive heat.

Linen pants are a chic and versatile alternative when you’re not feeling flowy frocks and summery shorts, and we love that they are so many variations. There’s a pair of linen pants for everyone, with plenty of options in different colors, prints and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a classic pair of loose and breezy trousers, or if you prefer a more streamlined, tailored or cropped shape, because we get that not everyone loves the flowing pants à la a Nancy Meyers divorcée as much as we might.

There are countless ways to style linen pants, whether you pair your trousers with a simple tank, a matching blazer, a trendy crop top or a loose button down, to keep you feeling cool and looking your best. Below, see our favorite airy, breezy and relaxed linen pants to shop right now.

Splendid Becka Linen Pant

These loose linen pants are a foolproof classic, thanks to a flattering wide leg and drawstring waist. They’re perfect for a beach day, but you could also dress them up and wear them to the office with a crisp tailored blouse. $117, Splendid.

Nanushka Aerin Linen Trousers

The belted waistline instantly elevates these marigold-colored trousers, which would look so chic with a simple white crop top. $445, Nanushka.

Garnet Hill Banded Linen Beach Pants

If you prefer a cropped style, try these beachy trousers, which are made of linen woven from flax grown in France. Bonus points for the pockets! $99, Garnet Hill.

Max Mara Denver Cropped Linen Tapered Pants

These neatly creased navy linen pants have cuffed hems and a high-rise, concealed clasp waist for a business-ready look, while the drawstring interior fabric of the cropped leg gives them subtly casual tilt. $322, The Outnet.

Eddie Bauer Linen Pull-on Jogger Pants

For a casual, boho beach vibe, try these striped linen joggers, with a drawstring waist and cinched elastic cuffs. $35, Eddie Bauer.

Club Monaco Linen Blend Trouser

You can’t go wrong with a polished pair of white straight-leg slacks. These linen-blend pants have a smart crease straight down to the slightly flared hem, and will instantly pull together your summer look. Wear these with a slightly cropped top or even pair them with a blazer. $149.50, Club Monaco.

Rails Brendon Newport Stripe Pants

These breezy blue pants are sure to be a staple of your summer wardrobe. They’re ultra-lightweight, with a super relaxed, loose fit that’s casual without veering towards sloppy. $138, Rails.

Calypso St. Barth Marlowe Pant

We love the retro feel of these white flared pants. They’re super fitted at the waist, but billow out for an exaggerated flared leg. Just throw on your favorite summertime top and a pair of vintage black cat eye shades, and you’re set. $195, Calypso St. Barth.

Acne Studios Paoli Pleated Linen Tapered Pants

If you want to try out the paperbag waist trend, consider these high-rise pants, which taper in at the ankles for a comfortable yet elegant finish. The neutral shade is so versatile. $195, The Outnet.

Reformation Olina Linen Pant

While you might most closely associate Reformation with your favorite flirty summer frocks and cutesy crop tops, they also make what might be the perfect linen pants. These white trousers have a drawstring waist and a loose fit, for the ultimate effortless summer dressing vibe. $158, Reformation.

American Vintage Mukadance Gathered Striped Linen Tapered Pants

Wear these perfectly preppy blue-and-white striped pants with a fresh white tee for a simple yet put together aesthetic. $78, The Outnet.

Vitamin A Tallows Wide Leg Pant

These sustainably-made black linen pants are such a chic transitional option, with a wide elastic waist and flared, just slightly cropped leg. $120, Vitamin A.

Lucy Paris Drawstring Wide Leg Pants

Trade in your go-to sweatpants for these latte-colored linen pants, for an equally comfy but far more fashionable look. $78, Dillards.

Athleta Cabo Linen Jogger

We’re living for all things blue this summer, so of course we love these sky-toned linen joggers, which are a lovely sporty alternative for these warm months. $79, Athleta.

Zimmermann Bellitude Tuck Cropped Floral Pants

If you want to make more a statement than all the monochrome choices out there, consider these floral-print Zimmermann pants, which have a high waist and cropped leg for a fashionable and flattering silhouette. $244, The Outnet.