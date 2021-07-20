Best THC Gummies: Top 5 Brands for Cannabis Edibles [2021]

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in several states across the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Jersey. As more states legalize marijuana and marijuana-infused products, more consumers will have access to it.

Meanwhile, delta-8 THC gummies, which are made from hemp and have similar effects to delta-9 THC edibles, are legal to buy in over 38 states.

You can get all of the benefits of cannabis without smoking, vaping, or taking difficult-to-swallow tinctures by consuming THC gummies thanks to the variety of today’s cannabis industry.

However, one challenge we have encountered is that most cannabis product producers are unwilling to devote the time and money required to evaluate and validate their products’ performance.

So, we have identified the best THC gummies on the market that not only undergo third-party testing but also offer a variety of benefits and delicious flavors. Let us take a closer look at them.

Top 5 Best THC Gummies on the Market:

#1. Exhale Wellness: Strongest & Highest Quality Weed Gummies

Exhale Wellness is a company that aims to use the entire cannabis plant to assist clients to improve their health and creative thinking. There are many goods available, three of which are delta-8 THC gummies, flowers, and vape cartridges. These products, on the other hand, are all of exceptional quality, and they have already been recognized as the best delta-8 products of the year.

Furthermore, their gummies could be the best delta-8 THC gummies on the market right now. For starters, they are very potent, with each piece containing 25 mg & 50 mg. A single gummy pack comprises 30 pieces.

In addition, the brand spends time, money, and effort on complex equipment and the extraction process. As a result, a variety of non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free candies with minimal sugar content and less than 0.3% delta-9 has been created.

Pros

Vegan-friendly & cruelty-free

100% natural and organic

No artificial tastes or colors

High efficacy

Cons

Only available online

Customer Experience

Customers enjoy the delta-8 candy, and the brand has received a lot of favorable feedback. The taste and texture of the gummies are well-liked by customers. They have discovered the products may help with issues including insomnia, anxiety, and stress. The company’s customer service team also does an excellent job of resolving client complaints, contributing to the brand’s value.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent THC Gummies

BudPop THC gummies will delight those with a sweet craving in the audience. These gummies are ideal for those who enjoy gummies but dislike the aftertaste of hemp. These candies come in attractive small squares in colors that are indicative of their fruit flavors, such as strawberry and blueberry.

Their process enables them to achieve remarkable yields in this space, allowing them to deliver this luxury edible at a cheaper price than you may anticipate from the best. These are vegan and non-GMO, and they are made from premium hemp farming in the United States.

BudPop uses an innovative extraction procedure to extract the delta-8 THC and infuse their candies once the hemp is harvested. They may be very powerful for beginners, as each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8.

They recommend starting with one gummy and waiting 45 minutes before consuming another. In addition, the founders of the brand have 30 years of experience growing hemp and creating quality hemp products out of it.

Pros

Very Potent

25mg per gummy

100% natural hemp

Vegan-friendly

Cons

New company in this industry

Customer Experience

Based on the market’s popularity of their delta-8 items, you can expect the company to jump on the bandwagon of highly sought-after products in a matter of days.

We have personally tried the gummies, and they are great. Also, a limited number of consumers that have given the reviews are pleased with the taste, quality, and effectiveness of the gummies. Due to its potency, it is best to start low and work your way up if necessary.

#3. Delta EFFEX: Pure THC Gummies

Gummies from Delta EFFEX come in a tiny resealable package, making it able to stay fresher for longer if it is resealed. As with all edible delta-8 products, you will want to keep this in a dark and cool place. These skillfully crafted gummies have a pleasant taste and high-quality components, but they are most critically made with expertly extracted delta-8 distillate that is as pure and bioavailable as possible.

On the front, you will see information about what you are buying and how many you will get. More information can be found on the back, however, this time it lists the flavors, quality ingredients, potential uses, and more.

Now for the most crucial part — the flavors and experience. The Rainbow Pack Delta-8 Gummies from Delta EFFEX come in a variety of flavors, including Green Apple, Mango, Blue Razz, Strawberry, and Mystery, as noted in the product specifications.

It takes one to four hours for the gummies to take effect, and depending on the quantity and strength, the delta-8 can stay active in the bloodstream for up to five hours. Beginners should start with a low dose and wait a few hours before determining whether or not to take another.

Pros

Delicious

Natural ingredients

Solid Packaging

Singles and 5-packs are both available

Raw material and finished product were both examined in the lab

Cons

The website lacks a lot of information about the company’s history

The products are a little pricey

Customer Experience

Delta EFFEX’s gummies are undoubtedly the most popular of the company’s products. Many clients purchase these treats regularly. Some users claim eating these foods on a regular basis has made them feel healthier. After taking the Delta EFFEX gummies, people report feeling revitalized and energized.

The nicest feature about Delta EFFEX gummies, according to most consumers, is that they do not make them nervous. Their discretion is also a significant plus with customers. The main drawback highlighted by most users, however, is that the gummies must be kept cold. The gummies begin to deteriorate after a few hours if they are not refrigerated.

#4. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus: Wide Variety of Cannabis Gummies

This product is the outcome of bringing together a diverse group of experts to collaborate on a fantastic product. They use the CO2 extraction method to extract their products, which results in a clean, high-quality product. They are made with environmentally-friendly procedures, organically-grown hemp, and are non-GMO.

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus delta-8 reviews claim it provides a pleasant mellow effect that helps with sleep, discomfort, and even OCD. This is the best product for those who want to benefit from both THC and CBD.

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 10mg of delta-8 THC. This combination is ideal since it limits the amount of high you experience from the product while still providing the benefits of both substances.

The jars come in a variety of gummy potencies and flavors, so you will have something new to look forward to every day. The delta-8 THC is derived from the hemp plant, which has no psychotropic chemicals. Moreover, this innovative product has undergone extensive testing and research to verify that it is safe to use.

These gummies are perfect for anyone who enjoys sweets, as they are sweet and chewy. They are the perfect snack to bring tranquility and health into your life.

Pros

Can be purchased online without a prescription

Psychoactive effects are about half as strong as conventional THC candies

May help with stress, anxiety, and trouble sleeping

Cons

No immediate effect

More expensive than other brands

Customer Experience

Customers adore Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus gummies. The majority of customers appreciate how easily these gummies can change their mood. They feel a lot safer while consuming them because they are not as strong as delta-9 THC-infused items.

People enjoy the flavors in addition to the effectiveness. They claim the flavors improve the gummy’s quality. Some have even stated these gummies have helped them sleep better.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular Brand

With 3Chi, each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 THC as well as CBC and CBN for optimal effects. They provide you with a tremendous head and body sensation that will make you feel fantastic. In addition, they have no hemp flavor and taste like regular gummies.

3Chi delta-8 gummies also contain glucose syrup, purified water , pectin, natural and artificial tastes, and colors. They are simply fantastic, with each bite delivering a brilliant burst of flavor.

They are available in two flavors — Black Raspberry and Watermelon. Each gummy includes 25mg of delta-8, for a total of 200mg in an 8-gummy pack and 400mg in a 16-gummy pack. These gummies are simply different from conventional gummies in that they help you feel calm and comfortable. They are also gluten-free and vegan.

These gummies should be consumed either with your meals or a half an hour before. Because they melt when exposed to heat, they should be kept in the refrigerator. However, there is no need to be concerned if your gummies melt during transportation. Simply place them in the freezer to form one huge piece, then cut them into equal individual sections using a knife.

Pros

Provide a secure and pleasurable high

May help in the treatment of insomnia

100% organic hemp

Flavored with natural ingredients

Cons

Melts under high temperature

Over-dependence may occur

Customer Experience

The fact the gummies run out of stock in such a short amount of time gives us a sense of the brand’s great popularity and customer confidence.

Moreover, it takes less than 60 minutes for these gummies to start working. The majority of customers stated the gummies assisted them in overcoming stress, anxiety, or sleep troubles. The outcomes will not be the same for everyone, as they may differ from one person to the next.

Buying Guide for THC Gummies

Pricing

Producing hemp-derived products takes a lot of time and money. It is a lengthy and time-consuming procedure. As a result, do not expect them to be inexpensive. Delta-8 THC is more expensive since it is found in practically undetectable concentrations in natural hemp.

It is preferable to avoid brands that sell low-cost THC gummies, as they are most likely fakes or low quality. At the same time, be wary of companies that aim to defraud you. As a result, be cautious about the brand you select.

Quality

Before placing an order, the first thing that customers want to know is the product’s quality. With so many companies to choose from, it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine which ones are truly providing high-quality goods. A third-party lab test is one technique to determine this factor. Examining the ingredient list is another effective method to accomplish it.

Intended Use

If you are trying to cure chronic pain or if you have tried delta-9 THC and want something comparable but without the paranoia, buying one of the products on this list is a wise choice. All five gummy brands will give you a pleasant buzz that will make you feel peaceful and relaxed. Choosing any of the five brands will be a sensible decision if you want to reduce chronic pain, relieve stress and anxiety, enhance appetite, alleviate nausea, and treat insomnia.

Ingredients

Make certain the items you are purchasing only contain pure delta-8 THC. Any synthetic additions or chemicals must be removed. Look for artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and compounds for which you may be allergic as well. Above all, ensure the product’s delta-9 THC level is less than 0.3%.

Underlying Medical Conditions

There is no evidence that the brands on the list can be used to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. The reviews are from real people who have used the product, and they are unique to each person. It is consequently recommended that you use any of the five brands based on your doctor’s advice. Additionally, any of the brands we have mentioned have not been proven safe in pregnant or lactating moms.

Purity of the Product

Pure hemp extract from organically-cultivated, U.S. hemp is required in the products you choose. Take into account the brand’s extraction method as well. CO2 extraction is one of the most effective and safest extraction technologies available.

Things to Avoid While Choosing Weed Gummies

Additives

Only delta-8, a gummy base, and organic flavoring should be present in delta-8 THC gummies. There is no need to add preservatives because they already have such a long shelf life. Similarly, no artificial flavoring is required because fruit juice is a far healthier and more pleasant option. Despite this, many businesses will choose to cut corners on their products and rely on fake components.

Impurities

It is difficult to find pure delta-8 THC. This chemical is only found in trace concentrations in hemp. Even though marijuana contains more delta-8 than hemp, its products are prohibited in most regions. Companies must extract delta-8 from hemp and dilute it to ensure the lowest possible delta-9 THC percentage. Furthermore, a novel method of extracting delta-8 has just been found, which involves the distillation of CBD isolate.

Whatever process you are using, it is certainly using powerful chemicals, solvents, and acids. To get the task done right and assure a clean end-product, it also takes a lot of knowledge and experience as well as advanced equipment. Naturally, not every organization will have it or go to such efforts, even though the majority will pretend to. Checking the findings of independent lab testing is your best chance.

Bleach

The color of the pure delta-8 THC extract is pink. Many individuals, however, mistakenly feel that opaqueness equates to purity, which is not the case. After one business began bleaching their delta-8, the rest rapidly followed suit, quickly making this trend an industry norm.

Bleaching, on the other hand, is not only useless, but it can also be dangerous, as it adds a lot of poisonous chemicals to the distillate. Therefore, make sure to avoid delta-8 THC items that are clear.

Benefits of Cannabis Gummies

When a product becomes more popular, it is usually because those who use it find it helpful. So, if you are curious about some of the advantages of eating delta-8 THC gummies, here is a quick rundown:

May aid in the relief of chronic pain

May assist the user in feeling energized, peaceful, and relaxed

May assist in reducing the negative effects of stress and nervous thinking

May assist in the relief of nausea

May help user fall asleep quickly and improve sleep cycle

May aid in the improvement of the user’s appetite

Provides recreational benefits

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q1. Will THC get you high?

Although most individuals use delta-8 THC to get high, we cannot deny that it also has several health benefits. However, whether you are using it for fun or therapeutic purposes, do not go above the daily advised serving size. Delta-8 THC can offer you a smooth high that may help you feel less anxious, eat more, and feel less nauseated.

Because delta-8 THC is half as strong as delta-9 THC, both substances can get you high. However, the difference in highness between the two drugs is that delta-9 THC is known to cause paranoia, anxiety, dizziness, and headache. At the same time, delta-8 can provide a safe high with euphoria, pain reduction, and anxiety relief.

Q2. What happens if I order delta-8 even though it is illegal in my state?

It is recommended that you thoroughly review the delta-8 product laws imposed by your government before making a purchase. If the items are not legal to use in your state or country, you will not be able to get them. If you live in one of these states, the brand follows the same policy and will not process your order.

Q3. How long will it take to produce effects?

The delta-8 THC effect varies depending on the brand and how the gummies are consumed. Some brands’ gummies, like those that contain nano-infused delta-8 THC, may take less time to work than regular gummies.

Allow time for the last gummy to be digested and absorbed into your system before taking another. After all, you may be able to take more, but there is nothing you can do about the gummies you have already consumed but wait.

Q4. Is it possible that delta-8 THC gummies are dangerous?

When it comes to delta-8 THC gummies, your main concern should not be with the active ingredient. Some items, however, contain synthetic additives and pollutants that can be harmful. As a result, only utilize THC edibles or edibles that have been certified by third-party laboratories and are completely upfront about their ingredients.

Moreover, hemp and marijuana plants do not naturally produce delta-8 THC. They only contain trace levels of the chemical, which is insufficient for large-scale production. Fortunately, corporations have devised a method of resolving this issue — they produce delta-8 THC from delta-9 THC through a chemical technique. The process, however, is quite complicated and may include the use of harmful chemicals and additions.

Q5. What makes delta-8 different from delta-9 THC?

As previously stated, delta-8 is just half as strong as delta-9, so the resulting high will be less intense. Even so, we could imitate the same level of intensity and likely the same side effects. Now, all we have to do is divide the number by two.

Delta-9 has a wide range of adverse effects, from the most common, such as fatigue and attention issues, to the most severe, such as anxiety and psychosis. However, because delta-8 is not as strong as delta-9, it can only produce minor mental distress.

Another benefit of delta-8 is that, according to the 2018 Farm Bill, it is technically lawful. We can extract CBD from hemp now that it is no longer a restricted substance, which we can then convert to delta-9 and then delta-8. The finished product must not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9, otherwise, it will be considered illegal.

Q6. How do the THC gummies taste?

Please keep in mind these are Marijuana flavored edibles. But, it does not mean they cannot be delicious. All of the products you have seen not only do what they say they will do, but they also taste great, whether they are from BudPop or another brand on the list. Just keep in mind these are medicines, not candy.

Q7. How long does it take for delta-8 THC to get out from the body?

Delta-8 THC can stay in the bloodstream and saliva for up to two days after consumption. A urine test taken within 48 hours of consuming the drug is likely to reveal traces.

If you have taken a delta-8 compound and want to take a drug test, the test results will be based on how frequently you used it. The longer a drug remains in your system, the more probable it is you may test positive for it.

Q8. What is the best way to take THC gummies?

You may believe that delta-8 gummies are just used to unwind. They do, however, carry a punch once you start to feel the effects. To make the impact softer, some manufacturers blend additional cannabinoids with delta-8 THC.

People who are new to the substance may find the delta-8 THC to be unpleasant. If this is your first time using a delta-8 THC product, start with a lesser dosage and gradually raise the potency as you get acclimated to it.

Conclusion: Should You Try These Legal THC Gummies?

Since marijuana remains illegal on a federal level in the United States, cannabis-infused edibles are becoming increasingly popular, making delta-8 THC gummies an excellent workaround. They will give you a far more relaxing high while still enabling you to enjoy all of THC’s benefits.

With that, we hope you now have a better idea of which brand to choose, as all of the brands on this list are suitable and have delicious gummies for you.

They are all verified with certified owners who have also undergone third-party testing, which is the most important factor to keep in mind. If a company does take that step, it is best to not invest in their products. After all, that demonstrates a lack of concern for the safety of their products, making you unworthy of being a consumer.

