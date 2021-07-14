The Classic White Sneakers That Go With Absolutely Everything

There are certain classic items without which no wardrobe is truly complete. Think of style staples like LBDs, timeless blazers, go-to jeans, summer dresses and, of course, white sneakers. While shoe trends come and go, white lace-ups are always in style.

So, why are white sneakers such an important building block of any stylish wardrobe? Well, they’re one of those essentials that happen to go with everything; you can pair them with a floaty frock, casual leggings or your favorite denim. Seriously, there are countless ways to style a versatile pair of crisp white sneakers, whether you want to dress them up or keep it casual. They’re like the white tee of footwear.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

On a more practical note, there’s no denying white sneakers a far more comfortable and supportive choice on those days when you know you’ll be walking nonstop—after all, you don’t want to ruin your favorite strappy sandals or beloved ballet flats. Also, those of us who have dealt with ankle and foot issues early in life know you want to avoid any preventable podiatric damage at all costs.

But back to the more exciting aspects of a clean pair of white lace-ups, like the endless variety. There are *so* many different versions of white sneakers, including sleek leather lace-ups, classic canvas styles, trendy high-tops and so many more. No matter your personal style, there’s a pair of fashionable white lace-up sneakers out there that you’ll absolutely love. Below, see our favorite white sneakers to shop right now.

Nike Air Force 1 Leather Sneakers

The iconic Air Force 1 sneaker first debuted in the 1980s, and the classic basketball-inspired low-tops have become a cult-favorite for good reason. The shoes are comfy, stylish and go with everything from mom jeans to floral frocks. $90, Net-a-Porter.

Keds Champion Sneakers

Ok, so Keds might not be the first shoes you think of when perusing fashionable sneakers, but just hear me out. Sure, these comfy lace-ups have long been beloved by camp counselors, soccer moms and also Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing, but I’m just going to put it out there that classic Keds are still simply the best. One of my closest friends was a staunch believer that sneakers should never be worn outside of the gym, but after years of rejecting any form of practical shoes, she finally caved and purchased Keds’ signature Champion style. I was shortly thereafter sold on the many attributes of these minimalist canvas sneakers—they’re ultra-flattering, so comfortable, incredibly well-priced and happen to look just as adorable with a pair of jeans as with a silky dress. Just trust me, okay? $49.95, Keds.

Saucony Jazz Court

These tennis-inspired, all-white leather sneakers are great if you have ankle issues, as they have a bit more support than some of the other options out there. $90, Saucony.

APL TechLoom Wave

For those that want an everyday sneaker that’s also great for working out and going on plenty of runs and hikes, look no further than these APLs. They’re comfortable, lightweight and a true athleisure staple. The shoes are also celeb-approved, with fans including Kim Kardashian, Sophie Turner, Lady Gaga and Sofia Richie. $225, APL.

Cariuma OCA Low White Canvas Sneaker

These sustainable sneakers are both lightweight and flexible, so you don’t have to endure that deeply uncomfortable breaking-in period. We really love that for every pair purchased, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. $79, Cariuma.

Adidas Superstar Sneaker

Yes, we love Stan Smiths as much as the next person, we’re also into the classic three-stripe look of the Adidas Superstar sneakers. $85, Nordstrom.

Common Projects Original Achilles Sneakers

Looking to invest in a luxe pair of leather lace-ups? Consider Common Projects, as while the Italian sneakers are definitely pricey, the elevated aesthetic is timeless. $415, Net-a-Porter.

Rothy’s Hemp Lace-Up

We love that there’s no break-in period with any of Rothy’s ultra-comfortable shoes. These sustainable lace-ups are made with a mix of hemp, cotton and recycled plastic water bottles. $175, Rothy’s.

Santoni Leather Sneakers

If you don’t mind spending over $500 on a pair of sneakers, check out these platforms from Italian brand Santoni, which have micro-holes on both sides for a little *oomph,* and have the added benefit of offering a little extra height. $550, Santoni.

K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN

We’re very into the tennis shoe aesthetic, both on and off the court. These leather K-Swiss sneakers are already inspiring us to go out and buy a tennis skirt, to just go all out with this whole vibe. $65, K-Swiss.

Veja x Net Sustain Campo Leather and Vegan Suede Sneakers

Veja’s sustainably-made shoes are a street style staple, and you’ve surely spotted the celeb-adored sneakers all over your Instagram feed. They’re even royally-approved, as both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been spotted sporting the French brand. $140, Veja.

Vans Authentic Sneaker

If you really miss the Vans of your skater youth, but just aren’t feeling that black-and-white checked slip-in vibe, consider these simple white lace-ups. $49.95, Nordstrom.

Koio Capri Oat Milk Sneakers

While we’re aware that sneakers aren’t exactly black tie-approved, there are some lace-up shoes that are a bit more upscale than others. These sleek, cream-colored leather sneakers from Koio have a more elevated and refined feel. $268, Koio.

The Row Marie H Leather Sneakers

The Row is known for its minimalist and exceptionally well-tailored silhouettes, and that even extends to their take on the classic white sneaker. These simple leather shoes have thin laces and the slightest platform. $820, Net-a-Porter.

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Supergas have been one of my go-to sneaker brands for nearly 15 years, as the sporty little lace-ups go with just about anything. They come in a plethora of materials and shades, but you can’t go wrong with classic white canvas. This particular pair also happens to be Duchess-approved, as they’re a favorite of Kate Middleton’s. $65, Nordstrom.

P488 Skate White Recycled Sneaker

High-tops have made a comeback, and not just in the skate park. If you want to upgrade from the canvas sneakers of your youth, try these splurge-worthy lace-ups. $298, P488.

Frankie4 Mim II White Brogue

Not only are these crisp white sneakers sure to be a summer wardrobe favorite, but they also have a podiatrist-designed sole, for ultimate comfort. $239.95, Frankie4.

Bernardo Dakota Woven Sneaker

Go for a funkier look with these leather Bernardo sneakers, which have woven accents and a chunky sole. $218, Bernardo.