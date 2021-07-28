Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Sold Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $16.8 Million

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just sold their palatial Beverly Hills mansion for sale. Scroll through to see inside.















It took nearly a year, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have finally bid adieu to their Beverly Hills mansion. The couple listed the 8,520-square-foot California abode for a hefty $23.95 million last August, and ended up accepting a discounted $16.8 million for the estate earlier this month.

Even though they didn’t net quite the haul they were initially hoping for, it’s still a profit from the $14.1 million that the Grammy Award-winner and the Cravings cookbook author paid for the Los Angeles house back in 2016. The house has quite the celeb pedigree, as Rihanna once owned the home.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Legend and Teigen completed a major redesign during their ownership; they brought in their longtime interior designer, Don Stewart, to help them with the process, and added in personal touches inspired by Teigen’s Southeast Asian heritage, like the custom patterned wood ceilings in the living room that were imported from Thailand.

The living room also features cerused oak floors and clay-and-steel rolled walls, with a large concrete fireplace that separates the more formal entertaining space from the family room and kitchen area. Speaking of the kitchen, those who follow Teigen on Instagram will surely recognize the gourmet-worthy space, with its oversized marble center island and chef-approved appliances.

There’s also a formal dining room, a movie theater and a gym, as well as an airy parlor with 33-foot ceilings, which is where Legend kept his piano.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a brass and concrete fireplace, as well as a private balcony and a bathroom with a freestanding tub, a double shower and dual marble vanities with onyx sinks. There’s also a newly designed closet and a “glam room,” per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Marshall Peck.

The chic backyard is configured with a heated saltwater pool and a jacuzzi, a wood-burning oven and grill as well as a pergola, for a very charming al fresco dining and entertaining situation.

Teigen and Legend, who are parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, initially decided to sell the home because of their growing family, as they were expecting a third child; they tragically suffered the loss of their unborn son, Jack, a month later. They’ve now moved into a 10,700-square-foot mansion elsewhere in Beverly Hills, which they purchased for $17.5 million in September last year. This January, the couple told Architectural Digest that they extensively renovated their new home, and they still plan to expand their family in the “near future.”

Teigen gave a sneak peek into their new home during an Instagram live on her Cravings account, with a glimpse into the marble-bedecked kitchen; she said the house is filled with lots of light and “has this brightness about it.” Teigen and Legend also showed a tree in the middle of the house, which they call the “tree of life,” and is dedicated to Jack.

The duo have amassed quite the real estate portfolio over the past few years, as aside from their new Beverly Hills estate, the couple also maintain a smaller house in West Hollywood, as well as an ever-growing palatial penthouse in New York’s Nolita neighborhood.