5 Best Delta-8 THC Carts: Top Delta-8 Vape Cartridge of 2021

Delta-8 THC is now extensively used in the vaping industry. Vape cartridges infused with delta-8 are available to use and consume at your discretion. These may provide feelings of sedation, relief, and euphoria, and they may help you relieve yourself of stress after a strenuous, taxing day.

Choosing the most appropriate delta-8 cartridges that will suit all of your preferences can seem to be a daunting task. Therefore, we have conducted in-depth analysis and research with the best products in the market right now.

There is a vast variety, both in brands and flavor options, for you to choose from. However, there are other factors you need to take into consideration as well. Therefore, we have compiled reviews for the best delta-8 carts in the following guide.

Top 5 Best Delta-8 THC Cartridges:

Exhale Wellness – Highest Quality Delta-8 Carts BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Cartridge Delta EFFEX – High Rated Diamond CBD – Best Delta-8 & CBD Mix 3Chi – Popular Brand

1. Exhale Wellness – Highest Quality Delta-8 Carts

Brand Overview

Exhale is marketed to be one of the strongest and most potent vape cartridges among the delta-8 carts available. They are based in Los Angeles, California, and the brand’s central maxim is a noteworthy aspect.

They believe that natural and legal resources can prove to be a magnificent stepping stone in the quest to relieve customers of their stress and angst. Your body’s performance, comfort, and stability can be boosted only when you treat it in relaxing ways, according to them.

The most significant feature of this brand lies in its formulation — all of the delta-8 components are derived from cruelty-free sources. In addition, they also use organic and vegan ingredients in the composition of all of their products.

Moreover, Exhale ensures all of its quality checks and lab test results are easily accessible to its customers. There are no hidden issues in their products, making them trustworthy and reliable.

Furthermore, Exhale is your go-to brand if you are on the lookout for a diverse range of products that suits users of varying preferences. It has something for everyone and caters to people with different health concerns.

Ingredients

As mentioned earlier, all of the ingredients present in these vape cartridges are entirely natural-based and organic. They are vegan, therefore, they are more inclusive to people with different eating habits.

The addition of certain superfoods for added benefits is another prominent feature of these delta-8 cartridges. The usage of artificial coloring and flavoring reagents are also completely avoided in these cartridges’ manufacturing process.

Their delta-8 products are made of gluten-free and dairy-free components, therefore making them usable for all people without any kind of restrictions.

Features

Most potent and effective delta-8 cart in the market

Completely organic and vegan

Hemp sourced from high-grade farms of Colorado

Third-party lab tested

High-quality THC oil

Pros

Light, smooth, and extremely flavorful experience

A high ease of use

Available to a diverse audience portfolio

Free shipping available

Easy refund policies

Cons

Not available for shipping in 11 U.S. states

Customer Reviews

We went through multiple customer testimonials to obtain first-hand reviews for you. Many users have said that Exhale Wellness played a crucial role in helping them to overcome their insomnia troubles. They also state that anxiety is reduced to a massive extent by the usage of these carts.

The majority of the customers are satisfied with the uncompromised potency offered by these delta-8 THC vape cartridges in spite of them being entirely vegan and free of artificial additives.

2. BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Cartridge

Brand Overview

The next brand on our list of the best delta-8 THC Carts is BudPop. Having developed some of the most potent and top-grade Hemp products, including delta-8 THC carts, this brand is popular across the globe.

With a strong emphasis on research and development and a highly capable team dedicated to the component, they have established a name for themselves that, by any measure, is here to stay. BudPop has managed to achieve this by pulling together a team of CBD experts and enthusiasts, with some having nearly 30 years of experience. All in all, it is safe to say, not only are you getting quality products with this brand, but you can also rest assured they are completely safe for use.

As for variety, they offer a fair share of that too. Their delta-8 THC products come in various flavors, potencies, tastes, and blends. Among their most sought-after delta-8 THC cartridges are Strawberry Gelato and Grape Runtz.

Made of plant-derived terpenes and organic flavors, they contain 800mg of Delta-8 THC oil and are compatible with all 510 vape pens. With their products, you are bound to enjoy a light, euphoric high, and instant improvement in your mood.

Ingredients

BudPop is among those brands that ensure they manufacture products using 100% natural ingredients. This means all of their delta-8 THC cartridges are made using organic compounds and natural terpenes. These contain no harmful chemicals, additives, VG, MCT, PEG oil, PG, Vitamin E, or any artificial cutting agent.

For many users, it would be important to know these are full-spectrum products that are non-GMO and completely vegan.

Similarly, the delta-8 used in them is extracted using the most advanced techniques in the market and contains less than 0.03% of Delta-9 THC content. Additionally, all ingredients used are sourced from local farms, and the entire process is strictly kept under check.

Features

Reputed brand with decades of experience

Made in the U.S. and grown on local farms

Variety of products and flavors

Strong R&D team, using premium manufacturing techniques

Use naturally cannabis-derived terpenes and organic flavors

Pros

No GMO, VG, MCT, PEG oil, or artificial additives

100% pure ingredients tested by third-party labs

It May help relieve stress and improve the sleep cycle

Transparent brand, with lab test results readily available online

Cons

Could compromise your drug test results

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Reviews for BudPop are predominantly positive, with customers satisfied with the overall quality, variety, potency, and flavors of products.

Many have claimed their delta-8 products have helped them relax and wind down after long, stressful days and have also improved their sleep cycles considerably.

3. Delta EFFEX – Highly Rated

Brand Overview

Delta EFFEX is a California-based company that was launched in the year of 2013. This brand of delta-8 vape cartridges is exclusively known for its top-notch quality production methods. In addition, they place a lot of emphasis on offering their customers a vast range of choices in both product varieties and flavors.

Their manpower is known for the skilled labor they put into manufacturing. Since they have extensive insight into the ingredients and processes involved in creating superior-quality products, there is absolutely no compromise in these sectors.

Delta-8 Tinctures, delta-8 pods, delta-8 edibles, and delta-8 hemp flower derivatives are the other products that constitute the vast line-up of this brand.

Yet another key attribute of Delta EFFEX is their formulation of strains. It is stated that they combine multiple terpenes and delta-8 THC distillate.

The design and overall look of the product are unique and attractive as well. The pen comes with a built-in light to indicate the power position and battery levels. The products are also affordable to a broad spectrum of people.

Moreover, this product produces effects equivalent to the inhalation of six strains simultaneously. The factor of customization is their biggest selling point. You can either opt to buy single carts or ten-cart packs, whichever is more cost-effective, according to your needs.

Ingredients

Delta EFFEX’s delta-8 vape cartridges are sourced entirely from natural resources. Therefore, they do not make use of any kind of synthetic colors or flavoring agents in their products. In addition, all of their manufacturing ingredients and processes are cruelty-free.

They provide flavors based on Sativa strains, Indica strains, and Hybrid strains. The most commonly used Sativa strain is Strawberry Cough.

Raspberry Kush and Grand Daddy Purp are the flavoring options under Indica strains. Under Hybrid strains, the three variants that are present include Cali Orange Kush, Blue Dream, and Banana Candy Kush.

Features

Unique formulation of 5-10% terpenes, 15-20% delta-10 THC, and 70-75% delta-8 THC

Clear user guide and instructions documentation available

Every batch of hemp is third-party lab tested

Completely plant-based and cruelty-free

Pros

The manufacturing process is environmentally sustainable

Value for money is high

Available in different packs for convenience

May provide relief against anxiety and insomnia

Strains possess neuroprotectant and analgesic properties

Cons

Not transparent about their hemp procurement process

Return policy is very stringent and complicated

Customer Reviews

Customers are delighted due to this product’s expansive line of options to choose from. They have stated Delta EFFEX’s delta-8 vape cartridges have helped them with their insomnia and relieved them of anxiety.

The soothing effect of these delta-8 cartridges has helped multiple people to relieve themselves and experience euphoria.

4. Diamond CBD – Best Delta-8 & CBD Mix

Brand Overview

In the compilation of the best cannabinoid delta-8 vape cartridges, the first option you can take a look at is Diamond CBD. According to market research and customer surveys, this brand is known as one of the pioneers of this industry.

Their key areas of activity include experimentation and research with CBD hemp extracts. In addition, Diamond CBD works closely with doctors and research scientists to work towards a superlative advancement in the field of cannabinoids and hemp.

They source their ingredients and other constituents involved in the manufacturing of their vape cartridges from local farms. Therefore, you can be assured of the superior quality and the freshness of the hemp they procure.

Diamond CBD also works in a socially conscious and dedicated manner to incorporate sustainability in their production departments. This sustainable approach ensures the environment is not damaged in any way.

Moreover, Diamond CBD never allows compromise in the aspect of lab testing. They run multiple, repeated checks in batches to ensure the quality and consistency of their products do not decline at any cost.

Ingredients

Diamond CBD uses premium-quality ingredients to ensure the purity of their products is maintained uniformly. In addition, they make use of organically cultivated non-GMO hemp. This indicates the absence of usage of pesticides and chemicals in the cultivation.

The provisions that are included concerning test processing, the factor of traceability, and segregation are maintained with the utmost supervision. The extraction method used in this process is CO2 extraction, which has a reputation for being the best procedure under the delta-8 category.

The tincture bases of this product include vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol. The usage of full-spectrum hemp plants that are cultivated in the regions of Scandinavia, Kentucky, and Colorado is another noteworthy aspect.

Features

Available in 11 flavors

Delta-9 THC content is below 0.3%

Priced at multiple costs to suit a vast audience

Significant emphasis on lab testing and quality checks

Potency ranges from 100mg to 3500mg of CBD

Pros

Wide array of vaping products, including delta-8 vape pens, delta-8 vape additives, and delta-8 vaping liquids

CO2 extraction ensures harmful components are not present

Usage of hemp from Colorado and Scandinavia, which are known for premium quality

Lab results easily accessible on website

Shelf-life is long and reliable

Cons

Refund and return policies are not clear-cut

International shipping is absent

Customer Reviews

Customers are happy with the effects of Diamond CBD and have found it to be soothing and positive. In addition, the extensive information provided and the clarity regarding the usage instructions have appealed to customers greatly.

5. 3Chi – Popular Brand

Brand Overview

3Chi has been in this industry for over 15 years, giving them a solid establishment and reputation. Since this organization was founded by a biochemist with over two decades of experience in working with cannabis, you can trust them entirely.

The absence of harsh reactions and adverse effects along with calming feelings of relief are remarkable attributes of this brand of vape cartridges. These carts are known to improve appetite and prevent feelings of nausea.

The extraction process used by this brand is CO2 extraction, which is known to offer more stability and safety to the procured compound. Both intense and mild cannabinoids are produced by 3Chi. Therefore, they cater to a vast audience.

All of their hemp extracts are sourced by broad-spectrum methods, are GMO-free, and contain 0.3% delta-9 THC. In addition, they use CCELL technology in their carts to ensure an excellent overall experience for customers.

Additionally, their product category also includes edibles, tinctures, isolates, and concentrates. They comply with all federal norms and are entirely legal.

Ingredients

These vape cartridges possess a composition of delta-8 THC oil and terpenes, which effectively mimics the effects of several cannabinoids and produces the desired results. They are available in two different variants that include 475mg and 950mg of delta-8 THC.

Certain strains are also procured from botanicals. Therefore, the entire range of ingredients is completely vegan and free of artificial additives. The flavor range comprises 33 different strains and multiple combinations amongst them.

Features

Mimics the effects of cannabinoids through the incorporation and combination of different strains

Cartridges designed with a glass body and a ceramic mouth

Broad-spectrum extract is used

Cultivation of hemp is homegrown

Customer service is efficient

Pros

Complete transparency and absence of hidden details

All ingredients are natural and vegan

Produces soothing and relieving effects to help users unwind

Product range is extensive and all-encompassing

Shipping is quick and easy-to-track

Cons

Contact details are insufficient

Faulty or defective products cannot be returned

How We Picked These Delta-8 Carts

Delta-8 carts are available in a wide variety of brands. Therefore, narrowing down on the best delta-8 carts might seem intimidating to you. So, it is crucial to conduct a thorough survey about major brands and their features to decide what will work best for you.

If you are a newbie and want to explore more about what delta-8 is and its uses, you can go through this analysis.

We have conducted this research to aid you in making an informed decision. Multiple vital factors have been taken into consideration to analyze the quality of the vape cartridges. They include the contents of the carts, the primary elements used in the formulation, and the general side effects.

Certain delta-8 carts are also known to have medicinal properties and the absence of artificial ingredients in them. Therefore, we prioritized these brands more while comparing them with others. In addition, we gave more preference to brands with little to no side effects and after-effects.

Apart from this, another obscure aspect with regard to these products is the factor of legality. Most users were skeptical about the usage of cannabis and hemp, as they are illegal in certain regions. However, the origin of delta-8 carts is entirely legal.

Additionally, we conducted multiple customer review surveys for you to witness results from other equivalent users. This will help you to obtain answers for your queries from the user-end of the product as well. You can access this user experience and review it for further insight.

Finally, we interviewed industry experts to obtain their stance on the usage of these carts. As a result, we were able to receive extensive data about various lesser-known attributes of these vape cartridges.

Additional Assessment Factors

We wanted to cover all of the bases in order to derive maximum perception concerning the best delta-8 carts. Some of the other factors that we took into consideration are:

The potency of the cartridges

The extent of usage of natural ingredients

The deference with medical norms and health criteria

Fulfillment of customers’ requirements

Product manufacturing, design, and ease of use

Things to Look for When Buying Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges

The reviews of the best delta-8 carts in the market are now available to you. However, this data will be insufficient if you do not have insight into other fundamental factors, especially if you are a beginner who is still experimenting with multiple brands and are unsure which will suit you best.

There are certain other properties that need to be considered such as the quality of the hemp, brand reputation, source of ingredients, and so on. Let us take a look at all of these features in detail to derive a better understanding.

Quality of the Product

This is the foremost factor you will have to consider before narrowing down on the delta-8 cart of your choice. Apart from being a fun product to use, it also calms down your mind and relaxes your body. Since it can cure insomnia and relieve the user from anxiety, it is essential the product is made of premium quality delta-8 THC.

You will be investing money in this product, so receiving proper returns and benefits from it is vital. Therefore, you should conduct thorough research on the quality and manufacturing of the product beforehand.

You can visit the product’s website and carefully review all of their claims to ensure they are legitimate. Multiple reviews of the product will be available as well, which will offer additional clarity.

Another important aspect you should consider is the team involved in the production of the cart. Most delta-8 THC cart brands enlist the help of reputed biochemists and doctors to receive trusted guidance in the manufacturing process.

You can also visit customer review forums, as it will help you obtain a clearer idea from a similar perspective.

Composition of Ingredients and Manufacturing

This is one of the most important properties you should take into consideration with any consumable item. Since it is entering your body and will cause certain effects, there can be no compromise or overlooking this section.

Most cannabis work in the same way — they soothe your mind and cause relaxing effects to your body. This indicates the substance has therapeutic effects, which is primarily associated with analgesics and neuroprotectants.

Certain artificial additives will harm your body when they react alongside the effect of delta-8. Therefore, ensure that the following products are not present in the brand of your choice:

GMOs

Synthetic Flavors

Synthetic Colors

Dairy Substances

Preservatives

MCT, VG

When you consider the process of manufacturing, ensure that you learn about the source of the hemp. You can also verify whether the cannabinoids were grown organically and in a sustainable manner. Moreover, it is imperative to stay environmentally friendly.

Appearance

Now, this is a factor that most users often tend to overlook or ignore. The color of the vaping liquid is generally clear, which is the ideal color. Some manufacturers might add synthetic colors to make the product look more appealing. However, they may cause potential health hazards due to unwanted chemical reactions. Therefore, it is best to avoid colored products entirely.

Lab Testing

Proper analysis of the effects of the product is a mandatory process for all delta-8 products. Manufacturers generally send their products to third-party laboratories for thorough research and approval. This ensures the veracity of the results is not compromised.

Some of the factors the laboratories test for include:

Purity of the chemical composition

Overall consistency

Compliance with federal norms and standards

Quality of the ingredients

The major tests third-party laboratories conduct on the products are:

THC Content Checking

Concentration of delta-8

Pesticide and Harmful Chemicals Testing

Solvent Residue Checking

Heavy Metal Testing

Most delta-8 THC vape cartridges companies post these lab results on their website or on public forums for the access of users. Therefore, you can take a complete survey of the lab test results of different brands to compare and contrast.

Website of the Brands

This is a prime feature that will easily help you verify the authenticity of the product and the company. A verified, authorized website will have all of its credentials and information regarding its products displayed on its site.

Details regarding the compliance with governmental standards and the results of the third-party lab results will also be present on the website for your reference. You can ensure the company’s proceedings are legalized based upon these factors.

FAQs About Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges

A lot of users, both experienced as well as entrants, will have a lot of queries regarding the usage and effects of these delta-8 THC vape cartridges.

Therefore, we have compiled some of the most common questions in this guide of FAQs for you.

Q. Is Using Delta-8 THC Vape Carts Legal?

The source from which delta-8 is derived is hemp. Since hemp is legal in most states of the U.S., delta-8 cartridges and other products are also legalized. However, certain states have banned the usage of these cannabinoids. Therefore, it will be considered an offense if you are found in possession of or using vaping cartridges.

Generally, delta-8 is obtained from hemp. However, the percentage of this compound in hemp is low. Therefore, a demand-supply gap is created. As a result, some companies often resort to unauthorized and illegal methods to procure delta-8 through other sources.

For example, the extraction of delta-8 from CBD is illegal. It has the potential to cause adverse effects on the users. Therefore, it is best to ensure the product’s legality based upon your region and the manufacturer’s reliability.

Q. Will Delta-8 THC Make You High?

Yes, using the delta-8 THC carts may make you high. However, it may produce a feeling of euphoria and relaxation at the same time. It may also relieve your body of tension and induce a soothing effect that may calm you down.

It will not make you ‘high’ in the typical sense like other potent cannabinoids. This is mainly due to the fact that it is produced from a derivative of cannabinoids, therefore generating a toned-down effect.

This is the reason it is preferred by new users who wish to gradually experience the effects of the cartridge without major reactions.

Research indicates the effects of these vaping cartridges will stay in the user’s body for up to five hours after inhalation. You can experience the peak effect of vaping after a minimum of half an hour of inhalation.

Q. Will You Fail a Drug Test?

You will fail a drug test after the usage of vaping cartridges. This is due to the presence of THC in the composition of the cartridge. Drug tests will detect the presence of this compound, even when the percentage is lower than 0.3%.

Sometimes, the presence of THC in your body may be detected even several days after you smoked the cartridges. Therefore, it is advisable to refrain from vaping if you have a drug test scheduled in the near future.

Conclusion – Which Delta-8 Cart Brand Should You Choose?

Now, you should have a clear idea regarding the usage of the best delta-8 THC cartridges and all of the associated queries that users generally have. These products provide a stress-free and accessible way to unwind when you undergo stress on a regular basis.

The comparatively milder high of these delta-8 THC carts may make you feel euphoric and peaceful while also helping with insomnia issues.

So, you can opt for these products if you are a new user and want to try using cannabinoids in a legally sound manner. You can always refer to our guide to clarify all of your concerns regarding these products and their effects.

