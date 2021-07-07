Fuze Bug Reviews: Does This Insect Repellent Lamp Really Work?

Fuze Bug is an insect repellent lamp designed for people who mostly spend their time outdoors exposed to insects. According to the official website, it is a 2-in-1 product, a lamp and an insect killer with an appealing design making it more valuable and practical for every person. Unlike other insect killer solutions that need a constant electric supply or involve using sprays or chemicals, this one is effortless. There are no chemicals or materials inside that may fit it unsuitable for some people, children, or pets in the house. Besides, it is a rechargeable device that can be your companion for adventurous trips like trekking, hiking, camping, etc.

As temperatures increase, you will notice lots of insects, including the houseflies, mosquitoes, bugs, and moths around you. Though these insects are present all year round, summer is their favorite time to come out, breed, and mark their presence. The role of insects in a natural ecosystem is widely acknowledged, but no one can deny how annoying and irritating they are for humans. No matter what you do and where you go, these tiny bugs make their way and end up biting you, transmitting you various infections.

The best way to avoid getting bitten by these insects is to avoid them in the first place. But if your work role or routine includes spending most of your time outdoors or in open areas, there is practically no way to avoid them. The insect repellent coils, mats, creams, and sprays only provide limited help and cause breathing and skin issues in sensitive people. Does this mean you have no ways to save yourself? Not anymore because the FuzeBug is here to make your summer less frustrating.

Read everything about this insect repellent lamp in this Fuze Bug review.

What Is a Fuze Bug Device?

FuzeBig is a rechargeable and portable device that kills all insects that come in close contact with it. It can be placed on any leveled surface or hung near a window where insect entry is expected. As per the official website, it kills flies, bugs, mosquitoes, and other creepy crawlers that may be poisonous. Every year thousands of people are diagnosed with diseases spread through insects such as dengue, malaria, Lyme disease, West Nile disease, etc. it is for your own protection to do everything to avoid them before they bite you.

With more than 32,000 happy customers, Fuze Bug is here to make your summers easy. It uses UV-free light; thus, the exposure of UV is not even a chance. The battery timing is up to 20 hours after one full cycle of charge. It has a small body and almost no weight; you can even take it with you during traveling and use it wherever needed. There are dozens of other insect-killing lamps available, but none of them has this aesthetic look, long battery time, and usefulness as provided by the Fuze Bug lamp.

Striking Features of FuzeBug Device

Before heading to what this device is and how it works, you have to get a basic introduction to the Fuze Bug. Here are the primary features that every person looking for an insect zapper should know.

It works against all types of flying or crawling insects.

It uses light to kill insects.

It only weighs 7 oz.

It uses no chemicals inside

It is 100% safe for everyone

It is child-friendly

It covers 37g square feet area around

Its inner coil voltage is 1000v

It works for up to 20 hours

It is eco friendly

It is budget-friendly

It works best in all seasons

Diseases Caused By Bug Bites and Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes and bugs in the surroundings can make anyone uncomfortable and annoyed, but they can be the carriers of some fatal diseases. Mosquitoes can transmit various bacteria, parasites, and viruses to humans; many of them are life-threatening. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports mosquito bites as a cause of more than one million deaths annually, top of which is malaria.

Other infections caused by mosquitoes are;

Chikungunya

West Nile Virus (WNV)

La Crosse Encephalitis (LAC)

Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV)

Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE)

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)

St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE)

Dengue

Yellow Fever

Zika Virus

Where To Use A Fuze Bug?

Despite being presented as an outdoor insect repellent, there is no specific place to use this lamp. You can use FuzeBug outdoors as well as indoors, depending upon your usage. It is better than buying two products, one for outdoor and one for indoor, plus, it is light-weight and travel-friendly, so you can take it with you, no matter where you live.

You can use it in a camp, backyard, room, around the pool, or in the kitchen. Some Fuze Bug reviews by the customers report that they have put in their bedrooms and use it for light as well as insect protection. Make sure that you place it on a leveled surface in a corner or any place where insects show up the most. According to the official website, it takes at least two hours to completely clear the area, and its light range is up to 375 square feet. If you plan to use it indoors, place it around any corner, turn it on and close the room for two hours. When you return after this time, there will be no insects flying around. Alternatively, you may also use it outdoors by placing it somewhere around you.

How Does Fuze Bug Kills Insects?

Fuze Bug lamp is an illuminator that has no chemical or fragrance. It has an attractive purple shaded light that compels the insects to come and touch it. When they come close to this light, the 1000v coil inside burns them instantly. You might have to clean the tray and area around the lamp after its one-time use.

Its strategy is very different from the traditional insect killers that use chemicals to kill insects. Moreover, the non-fragrant nature makes it suitable for people with allergies, sinusitis, and seasonal flu.

The official website confirms that it can clear as far as 375 sq ft which is a considerably large area compared to other insect repellents. It may be hard to trust this product, but if you use it once, you will fall in love with its benefits. There are no monthly or bi-monthly charges, and Fuze Bug is only a one-time investment. You can use it all summer and may also continue its usage in winter.

As mentioned before, you can also use it as a light. The device comes with a button that adjusts the brightness of its light. This way, you can use it in place of light and get rid of undesirable insects at the same time.

How To Set Up Fuze Bug Repellent?

Using a Fuze Bug lamp is super easy. It is a rechargeable device which means you have to connect it with an electricity source for some time before using it. This device has a built-in USB port which you can use to connect it with a charger. The red light on the lamp means the device is currently being charged. This light changes to green when it is fully charged. At this point, the lamp is ready to use.

Press the button on the front to switch it on. The light emitted by the Fuze Bug lamp is purple which is pleasing to the eyes. It works as a wireless device and doesn’t have to be placed around a charging switch. If you are using it indoors, make sure that you close the room for some time, giving it a full chance to do its job.

Why Do Customers Love Fuze Bug Mosquito Repellent?

The official website states that the number of satisfied customers has reached 32,000 individuals from all parts of the world. Its popularity shows that it is very effective and user-friendly, which is why people love it. Here are a few reasons that make it worth every cent of your money.

There are thousands of people who acknowledge its benefits.

It has an official website with detailed information about it.

You can use the physical address of the company to track it.

It has minimal weight and is easy to carry.

It is available for international deliveries.

It is easy to use.

It is travel-friendly.

It is affordable and meets everyone’s budget.

The company offers discounts and bundle packs.

You can buy more lamps by paying less.

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Where To Buy Fuze Bug Device? Is It Affordable?

Now that you know everything about this insect-repellent lamp, you can make a better decision. If you are interested in trying it, buy it from the official website.

The lamp is only available online, and it is not available at any local or online store. The company advises everyone to buy it from the web store directly to get a genuine product. All that it needs is your primary information, a delivery address, and proof of payment. There are many options to complete the payment, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

Once you complete the order process, the company will send you a confirmatory email. After that, you will get your order at your doorstep within a few business days. All domestic orders are shipped within one week of purchasing, while the international orders may take between two to three weeks, depending upon the custom rules.

Other insect repellents last for a few weeks only, but the Fuze Bug lamp lasts for months, that too, without any refill. Its price is much more affordable means it will add no financial burden to you. Here are its pricing details.

(Alpha pack) Buy One Fuze Bug Lamp for $38.99 only

( Beta pack) Buy Two Fuze Bug devices for $37.99 each

( Gamma pack) Buy Three Fuze Bug devices for $35.99 each

( Delta pack) Buy Four Fuze Bug devices for $33.99 each

( Epsilon pack) Buy Five Fuze Bug devices for $31.99 each

What If You Don’t Like This Product?

Fuze Bug is only available online, but online shopping is not as trustworthy as most people believe. Additionally, the growing risk of scams has made everyone scared to trust an online product, so the biggest issue on Fuze bug lamp is raised about its availability.

The company is only taking online orders with no middlemen, resellers, or distributors. When anything is readily available, its chances of fraud increase, which is why the company is being extra protective. Secondly, the company is offering a 30-day full money-back guarantee on all orders of Fuze Bug to win the trust of its customers. Under this offer, you can buy a Fuze bug device and use it for a few days or weeks and then decide about keeping it. In case you like the product and are willing to use it all season, no one can stop you. But if you don’t find this lamp any helpful and wish to receive your money back, the company will do it for you.

You have to contact the company and inform it about your decision. Moreover, you may have to send the purchased lamp back to complete the refund requirements. Here is the address to send your return parcels.

FuzeBug Return

2345

Vauxhall Rd,

Union,

NJ 07083

For questions and queries regarding products, orders, or deliveries, the company has launched an active customer support line to facilitate all potential and existing customers. Talk to them and find a solution for your problem in no time. There are two ways to contact the company that are;

Email: Support@FuzeBug.com

Phone: +1 (866) 466-2390

Is Fuze Bug Scam or Legit? How To Know It?

Based on dozens of Fuze Bug reviews shared by the customers, it seems like a trustworthy product. Here are a few reasons to consider it over its alternatives.

There are no chemicals used inside this device. Unlike other options that kill bugs, it does not use anything that could potentially harm users too. All it uses is an electric current that only activates through an inner coil when a bug comes in close contact with it. It is 100% safe for humans and even suitable for a house with pets and young children.

Fuze Bug zapper uses a non-UV light for its function. It means it does not affect human skin in any way. There is no unnecessary radiation exposure, and the user is least likely to experience any radiation-related complication while having it around.

This device is weather-resistant and sturdy. According to the official website, the Fuze Bug body is made of a premium quality material with the capacity to stand in all harsh weather conditions. It is unaffected by light rainfall and humidity, but it is better not to use it on a stormy night outdoors.

This device has an auto-clean system. Unlike other zappers that you have to clean every other hour, Fuze Bug has a small tray inside that collects the dead bugs and debris for you. It is convenient to put out this tray and clear it before the next round of usage. For regular use, you only need to clean it once in a couple of days.

Interestingly, Fuze Bug is rechargeable, just like your mobile phone and laptop. You can fully charge it by connecting to a power source and use it without a wire later. For this reason, it also works well for outdoor use, even without an electric supply.

The price of Fuze Bug insect killer is very affordable. Some people may find it expensive compared to other insect-killing solutions like sprays and coils. However, you should not forget that chemical-based insect killers only work for a few days and need continuous refills. On the other hand, the Fuze Bug can be recharged again and again and used for months or even years if you properly maintain it.

All orders come with a full-money-back guarantee that ensures no financial loss while trying Fuze Bug.

All these reasons are enough to call Fuze Bug a legit product. There is no wastage of money, and almost all user reviews regarding it sound promising. Try it once to experience all of these benefits regarding this device.

Conclusion

Conclusively, the Fuze Bug seems like a product that you can easily trust. It is an affordable, lightweight, and efficient device that keeps all insects away from you and lets you enjoy the summer. The official website states that it can cover up to 375 sq ft area, which is fine for an individual user. You can decorate your house with this lamp, gift it to your friends and family members and even use it during an adventurous trip. People like it better because they can move it, carry it or transport it anywhere, with or without electricity. If you are tired of mosquitoes and bugs bothering you, making it impossible to enjoy a warm summer evening outdoors, try the Fuze Bug insect repellent lamp today and make your time memorable.

