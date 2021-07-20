Home Set: Minimalist Summer Style

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Calypso’s dreamy new dress and a soothing lavender and turmeric moisturizer to a lush diffuser and the ultimate highlighter, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Cire Trudon Le Diffuseur

Iconic French fragrance house Cire Trudon branched into a new category recently, as the famed candle house launched diffusers, with green glass vessels and gold hardware that are just as chic and luxurious as you’d expect from the heritage brand. $240, Trudon.

Anastasia Stick Highlighter

Who doesn’t want a dewy glow, especially during the summer? We’re loving this creamy new highlighter stick from Anastasia, as not only does it give a sheer, luminous glow with just a single swipe, but it comes with a brush applicator on the other end, so you can touch up on the go. $34, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Violet Rose Petal Smoke Candle Set

Sisters Louisa and Alice founded this candle brand as a way to keep connected when they were separated between New York and London during the pandemic. Violet Rose just launched an array of beautiful, hand-marbled taper candles, and we’re already obsessed with the delicate and unique aesthetic. After all, no tablescape is truly complete without a chic taper votive. $22, Violet Rose.

Calypso St. Barth Abigail Dress

We were rather devastated when breezy resortwear brand Calypso closed down in 2018, so imagine our delight when we found out the designer has returned to market as a direct-to-consumer business. We’re already living for the first collection of fashionable staples, like this sky blue, long-sleeved dress with lurex swiss dot detailing. $325, Calypso St. Barth.

Naturopathica.

Naturopathica Lavender Protective Moisturizer SPF 17

This soothing, hydrating moisturizer contains zinc oxide to help protect skin from UVA and UVB damage, as well as calming lavender and turmeric root, to help prevent sun spots. $68, Naturopathica.

The Athletics Seamless Midi Tank Set

We just can’t resist a stylish workout set, and this minimalist nude look from The Athletics is perfect for summer. The one-shouldered sports bra adds a unique twist to the set. $68, The Athletics.

Dudley Stephens Evelyn Puff Sleeve Dress in Black

We’re all about an outfit that transitions from day to night, and this cap-sleeved black midi dress is just that. The comfy jersey dress is one of those pieces you can wear straight from the office to a dinner with friends, and we love the chic yet modest slit for a little oomph. $198, Dudley Stephens.

Erno Laszlo VTM Micro-Essence

Use Erno Laszlo’s new essence right after you cleanse your skin; it’s specially made for those with dry, damaged skin that also might be dealing with pigmentation issues. It’s super lightweight, and helps refine pores, brighten and improve texture. $88, Erno Laszlo.

Parade Sport Thong

Looking for the best underwear for your workouts? Try Parade’s new sport thong, which is designed with special moisture-wicking, quick-dry technology that’s actually been tested on athletes. It’s designed especially for workouts, and is also totally seamless under your leggings or shorts. These are also sustainable, as the underwear is made of fully recycled fabrics. $10, Parade.