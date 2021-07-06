Home Set: Summertime Indulgences

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Chanel’s new limited edition body gel and a sustainable black bikini to a soothing serum and the cutest beach chair yet, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Cle de Peau Synactif Creme

Cle de Peau just launched this new Synactif collection of products, and this extra-indulgent nighttime cream might be the most lush of all. The ultra-hydrating anti-aging cream helps to reduce lines while improving the tone and texture of your skin, but what makes it really unique is that it helps give you a bronzer-less contoured look. It’s a serious splurge, but you deserve you best! $1,000, Cle de Peau.

Noize Hazel Bikini Top & Elsie Bikini Bottom

Think of this chic black bikini as the LBD of bathing suits. It’s made of post-consumer recycled plastic, because can help the planet while when adding to your summer wardrobe. $70 for top, $70 for bottom, Noize.

Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum

It’s easy to go overboard with your skincare routine, but trying too many harsh products can seriously damage your skin barrier. If you realize you have, unfortunately, damaged your skin barrier (think lots of redness, breakouts, sensitivity and all those things you really want to avoid), then it’s time to simplify your beauty routine in a big way. Ceramide products are your friend during this time, as they soothe, repair and gentle hydrate, like this new ceramide barrier serum from Cocokind. As someone with highly sensitive, acne-prone skin, this is definitely going to be a regular in my own repertoire. $20, Cocokind.

Bandier Le Ore Crossover Bra

Upgrade your workout wardrobe for summer with this stylish crossover sports bra; it’s perfect for your next Pilates or yoga class. $68, Bandier.

Chanel N°5 The Sparkling Body Gel Factory 5 Collection

Chanel launched an exclusive, limited edition collection to celebrate 100 years of the iconic No. 5 fragrance, and we’re already obsessed. The shimmery scented body gel is exactly the vibe we’re going for this summer, because everyone could use a little sparkle right now. $85, Chanel.

Exa Light Show Color Melt Foil

As we were saying, it’s always a good idea to add a little sparkle into your life. We’re loving this new multi-use shimmery gel, which works for your eyes, cheeks or anywhere else you want a little shine. $22, Credo Beauty.

ZitSticka Megashade SPF 50 Serum

Sunscreen is, of course, a non-negotiable, but those of us with breakout-prone skin know how tricky it is to keep acne at bay during these months that we’re all slathering on the SPF. ZitSticka has a solution, though, as the brand’s new SPF 50 serum not only protects against harmful UV rays, but also helps soothe breakouts and hydrates skin, without any excess oiliness. $40, ZitSticka.

Sunflow The Beach Bundle

Beach days are *finally* here, which mean it’s time to get together all your favorite accessories for a day in the sand. If a plain old towel isn’t doing it for you, we highly recommend trying Sunflow’s Beach Bundle, which comes not only with a chair, but also a shade to protect you from strong rays, as well as a drink holder and dry bag to store your wet bathing suit. $296, Sunflow.

Anastasia Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 5

If you’re ready to step outside your usual beauty looks, perhaps you should consider trying a few new shades. This makeup artist-worthy palette has every possible color you could want for a bright summer look. $60, Anastasia Beverly Hills.