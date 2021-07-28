Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Living Their Best Lives on a $130 Million Yacht

As the entire world has been been made aware thanks to a 2000s-worthy tabloid media frenzy, Bennifer 2.0 is going strong. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, have been celebrating the eternally ageless Grammy winner’s 52nd birthday with a glamorous yacht trip around the Mediterranean. The ultimate early aughts couple have already made their way through the French Riviera with a stop in St. Tropez (where Lopez sported a gold “Ben” necklace paired with a Reformation minidress), and they are now in Italy, frolicking around Capri.

Lopez and Affleck are truly living their best lives right now, and they did not hold back when it came to their first major summer vacation since their reunion, as they’re currently sailing through the Mediterranean on a 279-foot megayacht, the Valerie, which is presently listed for sale with a staggering $130 million price tag attached.

The absolutely enormous yacht features interior designed by Pascale Reymond, which were inspired by the famed Claridge’s hotel in London, with Art Deco influences, per Page Six.

The yacht has nine cabins, with more than enough room for up to 17 guests and 27 crew members. There are no less than six decks, including a helideck for those times you just really need to take a chopper to your lavish boat. There’s also a sundeck with a 20-foot-long swimming pool and a hot tub, in addition to plenty of lounging and entertaining outdoor areas, with lots of sunbeds, chaises and multiple al fresco dining set-ups.

The Valerie is outfitted with a full spa complete with a steam room, treatment areas and a Turkish hammam. There’s also a private screening room, a bar and a gym, plus a formal dining room and a lounge with a Schimmel Pegasus grand piano.

The plush yacht is also where Lopez has had many an Instagram photoshoot, including a slideshow-worthy selection of pictures she shared of her July 24 birthday celebrations (because J.Lo is a true Leo!), where she also made Bennifer 2.0 Instagram grid official, with a snap of the couple kissing aboard the Valerie. Thankfully, Affleck was sporting a t-shirt that covered his infamous back tattoo.

And just in case the return of early 2000s fashion, a Sex and the City reboot and, of course, Bennifer’s rekindled romance, hasn’t convinced you that Y2K nostalgia is in full force, look no further than Lopez and Affleck subtly recreating the iconic butt-touching scene from the Jenny from the Block music video on the yacht deck. Are they completely trolling us? Probably! Are we still entirely here for it? Absolutely!