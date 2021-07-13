Jet Set: How to Simplify Your Packing Routine

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a vegan leather jewelry pouch and travel-sized perfume set to the cutest bike shorts and a blush-colored cosmetics case, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Away The Cosmetics Bag

Editing down your beauty must-haves before a trip is daunting, yes, but it’s way easier when you have a convenient *and* stylish way of storing all your essentials, like with Away’s new cosmetics bag. The nylon case has two interior pockets to hold all your favorite products, as well as a detachable brush roll, if you want to bring all your beloved applicators. $75, Away.

Parfums de Marly Feminine Discovery Collection 6

Even if you are checking a bag, there are so many reasons we don’t recommend bringing along an entire full-sized bottle of your favorite perfume, but mostly because things break, and then you’re left with very heavily scented clothing and also none of your go-to scent! Parfums de Marly is one of our favorite perfumers, and their new discovery collection is composed of six ultra-feminine scents, all in very conveniently travel-sized bottles. Not only are these way easier to tote around, but you can bring along more than one fragrance, depending on your mood. $205, Parfums de Marly.

Felina Lurra Cotton Spandex Bike Shorts

Even those that aren’t sure where they fall on the bike shorts trend will love this grey pair, as the ribbed waist and gold detailing make it clear that you did not just come from the gym. They’re ideal to wear en route to all those weekend getaways you have coming up, and whenever you just want to be comfy. $30, Amazon.

July Carry-on Trunk

Now that travel is back, we’re thinking about investing in a new suitcase. July just released this polycarbonate shell carry-on trunk, which is inspired by retro luggage, but with all the modern extras we’ve come to rely on, including TSA-approved latch locks and an ejectable power bank. $345, July.

Aurate Travel Pouch

While we absolutely do not advise bringing all your priceless jewelry when you travel, it’s always nice to have a few of your go-to pieces, because accessorizing is important and we, too, feel very naked without our everyday baubles. Aurate’s chic little travel pouch, made of vegan leather, is ideal for storing your jewelry on the go. $100, Aurate.

La Ligne Athena Tee 2.0

La Ligne just launched a second collab with Athena Calderone, and the upcycled collection includes the sustainable, cropped, long-sleeved tee of our Parisian dreams, because every travel wardrobe needs a little French girl inspo. $135, La Ligne.

Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Makeup Brush

If you’re an avid Jet Set reader, you know how much we love a multitasker, so of course we’re into this Alleyoop makeup brush, which combines four makeup applicators (blush, brow and eyeshadow brush, plus a sponge) into one product. It’s a great way to streamline your travel beauty routine. $28, Alleyoop.

The Honest Company Ultimate Travel Hand Care Kit

No matter what’s going on in the world, it’s always important to keep hand sanitizer nearby, especially during travel days—you don’t even want to think about how many people touched that armrest before you got there. This lavender-infused three-piece set includes hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and lotion, so you can stay germ-free but also very well-moisturized, because soft hands are always a plus. $13.99, The Honest Company.