Jet Set: Fashionable and Functional Vacation Must-Haves

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From hand-woven leather sandals and a dreamy white lace dress to a coral catsuit and the best energy bar, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Kilian Rolling in Love Travel Set

Kilian’s cult-favorite perfumes have long been beloved by beauty mavens in the know, and for good reason. The scents have an unapologetically seductive and alluring quality that immediately fills the room, because why not make a dramatic entrance? Also, Rihanna is reportedly a longtime fan of the brand’s Love Don’t be Shy scent, so take this as your cue to go and buy a Kilian perfume immediately. Anyway, the brand just launched a new travel roller fragrance, Falling in Love, which smells of almond milk, musk and iris and is absolutely perfect to pack on your next getaway. The set comes with four refillable spray bottles, in a chic red lacquer case to ensure there aren’t any breaks and spillage situations. $195, Kilian.

Pink City Prints White Broderie Laura Dress

Founder Molly Russell’s designs are inspired by her time in Jaipur (known as the Pink City, FYI!), and she works with Indian artisans on the handmade creations. I always pack a pretty white dress (or three—they do go with everything!) for any summer getaway, and this flowing broderie cotton frock is a very cottage core-chic option to add into the rotation. $245, Pink City Prints.

Gigi C Gia Romper

It took me a second, but I am now absolutely obsessed with the catsuit trend. Not only is it a whole dramatic and very chic look, but it also means that you only have to pack one item, instead of multiple sports bras, shorts and so on. This coral-y red romper will actually make you excited to workout, because how could you not want to don a one-piece with a belt? $148, Gigi C.

Sun Bum Essentials Kit

This three-piece skincare set from Sun Bum includes a travel-sized cleanser, face mask and a moisturizer with SPF 30. $24.99, Sun Bum.

Sakara Energy Super Bar

Ever since I was in middle school, I’ve always kept at least one snack bar in my purse at all times, because you know never when you’ll need something to tide you over while you’re on the go. Sakara’s healthy bars are a great vegan and gluten-free option; I love to bring the Energy Super Bar whenever I have a travel day ahead of me, for an extra boost. $29, Sakara.

Palapa Acapulco The Casual Sandal

As much as I always want to wear a simple sandal on vacation, sometimes you need a shoe that’s a touch sturdier than a flimsy flip flop. These handwoven leather shoes are ideal when you want the effortless aesthetic of a summer sandal, but with far more support. $135, Palapa.

Cosabella Vita Marina Shaping Bikini One Piece

It wouldn’t be a summer packing list without an elegant maillot. I’ve loved Cosabella’s comfy intimates and sleepwear for years, and now the brand has expanded further into swimwear, including this shaping one-piece, which has adjustable straps and removable cups. $215, Cosabella.

Malin + Goetz Best-Sellers Travel Kit

Searching through all your beauty products for those rare travel-sized bottles that will *hopefully* make it through the TSA check is one of the worst parts about packing, but this six-piece set from Malin + Goetz has you covered. It contains travel-sized versions of the brand’s shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, face moisturizer and body lotion. $32, Malin + Goetz.