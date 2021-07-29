John Corbett Just Listed His Longtime West Hollywood Home for $1.31 Million

By
John Corbett just listed his longtime Los Angeles condo for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
He bought the apartment over 20 years ago.
Think lots of gold, marble and mirrors.
The unit spans 1,607 square feet.
He's listed the home for $1.31 million.
The main living room leads to a dining enclave.
The bar area.
The apartment has its own private balcony.
The kitchen.
The owner's suite, also known as the only bedroom.
There are lots of custom details.
The closet is already outfitted with wood built-ins.
The owner's bathroom.
Actor John Corbett is ready to part with his longtime Los Angeles condo. The IRL Aidan Shaw, who confirmed earlier this year that he will be joining his former Sex and the City castmates on the upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That, has listed his one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Empire West for sale, with a $1.31 million price tag attached.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding and To All the Boys I Loved Before actor purchased the 1,607-square-foot unit in the West Hollywood building back in 2000 for an undisclosed price.

The south-facing apartment features a whole lot of mirrored walls, shiny dark marble floors, gold-trimmed moldings and black ceilings, with plenty of leather furnishings. It’s designed by Tumbleweed & Dandelion, and the aesthetic is “Old Hollywood Glam” and a “splash of Vegas poker nights,” per the listing held by Compass broker Justin Alexander.

John Corbett is looking for a buyer to take his West Hollywood apartment off his hands.

The main living area is furnished with numerous seating areas, a wood coffee table and a sleek black piano, and leads to a dining enclave. There’s also an adjacent lounge space contains a polished wood-and-marble curved bar and countertop seating.

The kitchen is separated from the entertaining areas, and is equipped with dark wood cabinetry and black countertops.

The black-and-gold theme continues in the mirror-accented bedroom, which is fitted with built-in shelving and glitzy lighting, as well as a bathroom with a stall shower and double vanities. There’s also a closet with wood built-ins.

This particular unit also has its own private balcony, with views of the Los Angeles cityscape. Residents of the full-service building, which is located just off the Sunset Strip, have access to all the luxe amenities, including a private gym, tennis court and a newly redone rooftop deck, complete with a swimming pool and lounge beds.

It’s not clear just how much time Corbett has spent in this West Hollywood apartment as of late, as he and his partner of nearly 20 years, actress and model Bo Derek, primarily reside in Santa Barbara, on a sprawling ranch in Santa Ynez.

