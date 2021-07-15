Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Just Launched the Most Adorable Pink Accessories Collab

By
Lele Sadoughi x Barbie just launched the cutest pink collab. Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the new collection.
Lele Sadoughi was inspired by Barbie's iconic hearts and rainbows emblems.
The 12-piece collab includes hats, headbands, earrings and sunglasses.
Bucket hats, for a very on-trend summer hair accessory.
Lele Sadoughi recreated Malibu Barbie's iconic hot pink sunglasses.
And of course, the headbands!
The headbands are adorned in Malibu Barbie-inspired charms, crystals and other appropriately over-the-top embellishments.
Kate Middleton has worn one of Lele Sadoughi's headbands before.
There are also little stud earrings.
The entire range is avail in mommy-and-me sizing.
The 12-piece collab ranges in price from $45 to $195.
Choices, choices.
For your very own Barbie girl moment.
Just in case you were unaware, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie, and in honor of the momentous occasion, Mattel has teamed up with designer Lele Sadoughi on a limited-edition accessories collaboration.

The 12-piece collection is every bit as pink and whimsical as you would imagine from the two brands. The collab is inspired by the iconic hot pink, beachy Malibu Barbie aesthetic, combined with Lele Sadoughi’s signature feminine details.

A Barbie world of headbands.

The collection is composed of Barbie logo-emblazoned bucket hats, playful stud earrings, hot pink round sunglasses and, of course, Lele Sadoughi’s signature, Instagram-beloved knotted headbands, which have been spotted on the likes of Kate Middleton. The Blair Waldorf-adored hair accessory comes in both the signature Barbie logo print as well as bright pink and blue styles, which are covered in crystal embellishments and charms.

The entire Barbie x Lele Sadoughi range comes in matching women’s and children’s sizes, for the cutest mommy-and-me moment.

The entire 12-piece collab comes in mommy-and-me sizing.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Barbie for their 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie,” Sadoughi told Observer. “We are all about color, dressing up and adding something extra to a wardrobe, [so] it’s a great match.”

“I was so inspired by Barbie’s iconic emblems of hearts and rainbows, we made them into charms,” Sadoughi explained. “We wanted the collection to not only be whimsical and colorful, but also elevated with hand painted enamel and crystals, and a custom print.”

It’s just as whimsical and pink as you’d imagine.

The limited-edition Barbie x Lele Sadoughi collab ranges in price from $45 to $195, and is now available to shop online at LeleSadoughi.com. Scroll through the slideshow above to see our favorite pieces from the adorable new collection.

