Malone Souliers Just Launched Its First-Ever Collection of Minimalist Sneakers











Ever since Malone Souliers first launched in 2014, the U.K.-based shoe brand has steadily built a dedicated following that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid. Olivia Colman is a longtime fan, and even chose to wear Malone Souliers heels when she went to Buckingham Palace to receive her CBE honor.

Malone Souliers’ minimalist yet elegant shoes are stylish, of course, but they’re also comfortable, which is still an upsettingly rare attribute when it comes to finding chic footwear, and even more so with stilettos. The brand is also sustainably-focused, and earlier this year, pledged to work towards a zero-waste approach; the brand now largely uses leftover materials from previous collections in order to create new shoes. While Malone Souliers is perhaps most well known for its signature strap-accented heeled mules and fashionable sandals, the brand is now expanding into a brand-new category, with its first-ever sneaker collection.

“We have been seeing demand for sneakers from our customers, but we didn’t want to be a part of the sneaker trend,” Malone Souliers’ founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone told Observer. “It feels right, now, being able to create a product that really represented us and differentiated us from other designer sneakers. Our new product features either our signature strap details, or our logo design as seen on many of our heels. Quality material and craftsmanship are always at the forefront of our designs.”

The petite collection isn’t over-the-top or fussy, and is composed of just two low-top styles for men and women (the Deon and the Musa), both of which are inspired by 1960s sportswear. The versatile shoes are made of calf and nappa leather, with flexible leather soles for extra comfort.

The Deon emphasizes Malone Souliers’ signature strap detail, with a stripe across the toe, heel tab, side and tongue. The Musa is similar, but with the absence of the side and heel stripe; instead, it features geometric stitching on the side as well as a crest-inspired eyestay. They’re comfy and casual enough to wear everyday, but also have an elevated aesthetic that’s a step above your usual lace-ups, so you can dress them up with your favorite tailored pants or flouncy dresses.

The women’s styles come in black, white and grey, as well as pink, silver and copper metallic leather, while the men’s sneakers come in tan and pine plus black and white, with red or blue contrast details.

“Introducing sneakers is an exciting moment for our business, which has always championed a forward-thinking approach to comfort and aesthetics,” Malone explained. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to translate the details that make our shoes so special into casual styles that can be worn for almost any occasion, in any season. The final result is a fantastic new expression of everything we’re about: impeccable craftsmanship, incredible comfort and design that offers something intriguingly different.”

Malone Souliers’ new sneakers cost $495 and are now live to shop on the brand’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above to see a sneak peek at the chic lace-ups.