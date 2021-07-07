‘Kingsman’ Director Matthew Vaughn Assembles Cast for New Spy Thriller (Exclusive)

Pour Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn another martini because he is staying in the spy action genre for his next feature film.

Vaughn is set to write and direct a new movie about a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia, sources tell Observer. When her past comes back to haunt her, so does her memory in this global espionage thriller. Vaughn’s MARV Films is behind the project and the filmmaker will also serve as a producer.

Bryce Dallas Howard is in talks to star in the lead role. Tricked into thinking she’s a writer, her lethal skills return with her memories, setting her down a path of revenge against the shadowy organization she used to work for, the Division. Also in talks to star are Sam Rockwell as a former Division agent and our heroine’s love interest, and Samuel L. Jackson as a rogue agent dedicated to exposing the corruption within the clandestine spy network.

Jackson will re-team with Vaughn after starring in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service. We continue to hear whispers of other big names potentially circling the project as well as Vaughn looks to assemble an all-star cast.

Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise, a counterweight to James Bond, has ridden stylish R-rated spy action to nearly $815 million worldwide over two films. A third entry, the World War I-set prequel The King’s Man, arrives in December after numerous pandemic-delays. The filmmaker is also credited with helping to revive the X-Men franchise with 2011’s First Class, which introduced younger versions of popular characters such as Charles Xavier and Magneto.