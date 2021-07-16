How to Visit Prince Harry and Meghan’s Exclusive Royal Wedding Venue

It’s been three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale wedding, which was watched by millions of people around the world. Even if you didn’t score a coveted invite to the royal nuptials, you can still relive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s dreamy big day if you happen to be in the U.K. next summer, as their wedding reception venue is opening to the public.

Frogmore House, where Prince Charles hosted an exclusive 200-person evening reception for Prince Harry and Meghan after the two tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, is reopening to visitors in 2022. The 17th century residence, which has been in the royal family since 1792, has been closed to the public for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Prince Harry and Meghan said their vows at St. George’s Chapel, Queen Elizabeth threw the newlyweds an afternoon reception at Windsor Castle. Later in the evening, Prince Harry and Meghan continued the celebrations, as Prince Charles hosted a second, even more exclusive reception at Frogmore House.

If you’re dying to see where Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their wedding, you only have a small window of time to actually check it out. Frogmore House is only open to non-regal visitors on three Charity Open Days (usually in the spring), during which individual members of the public can buy tickets (in the past, they were just over $9) to visit the royal residence, with proceeds going to three pre-selected charities. Frogmore House and Gardens is also open to pre-booked groups of at least 15 people each in August.

Upon arrival, visitors get to see the 35 acres of gardens (the royals *really* love their gardens), with tulip trees, redwood, a casual lake and also Queen Victoria’s teahouse. There’s also the option to buy an additional ticket in order to go into the actual Frogmore House building, where guests can take a peek at the Cross Gallery and Britannia Room.

Frogmore House is situated in the Home Park at Windsor Castle, not too far from Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan moved shortly before Archie was born in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t end up sticking around Frogmore Cottage all that long, though, as they moved to California last year, after stepping down from their senior royal roles.

The Sussexes are now living in Montecito with Archie and their baby daughter, Lili, but Frogmore Cottage remains their official U.K. residence, which they can use whenever they travel back across the pond. It’s where Prince Harry stayed on both of his recent trips back to the U.K., though there are full-time residents in the Windsor home now, as the Sussexes let Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are now parents to baby August, move into the royal abode.