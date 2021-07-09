Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s Americas Director, Is Stepping Down in August

Art Basel Miami Beach has announced that the fair will open one day earlier than had originally been anticipated, adding an extra VIP day to a roster of dates that now stands as follows: the general public will be able to access the fair from December 2-4, while VIPs will be able to enjoy themselves exclusively from November 30 through December 1. Additionally, the date extension comes along with the revelation that Noah Horowitz, the Director of the Americas at Art Basel and the longtime steward of Art Basel Miami Beach, will be abruptly stepping down from the organization altogether at the end of August.

“We will work closely with Noah to ensure a smooth transition and handover of responsibilities, in particular around the staging of Art Basel Miami Beach in December 2021,” organizers in charge of the fair said in a statement. In his own statement, Marc Spiegler, the global director of Art Basel, added that Horowitz is responsible for “many achievements, [which] include the ever-growing renown of Art Basel in Miami Beach, the establishment of our presence in New York, the launch of the Art Market report, and most recently the spearheading of our digital efforts.”

In 2020, Art Basel Miami Beach was called off entirely due to the dangers posed by the coronavirus. However, MCH Group, the event management company that owns Art Basel, has also been dealing with financial uncertainties. In 2019, MCH Group decided to center its business around fair events rather than extraneous marketing efforts, a decision that proved to demonstrate deeply unfortunate timing.

In the past, Art Basel Miami Beach has hosted online viewing rooms in order to supplement or replace the experience of an in-person fair; with a leadership void at the event’s helm, Art Basel could very well assume some new forms.