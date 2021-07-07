Set Active x Ouai’s New Athleisure Collab Is Perfect for Summer

By
Set Active and Ouai just launched a limited edition collab. Scroll through to see a sneak peek at the adorable new collection.
It's composed of three new colorways.
Each shade is named after a place in Australia, Los Angeles and New York.
The Bondi Beach Box Cut sports bra.
This blue!
Still thinking about this one-shoulder bra.
The Melrose Ribbed V-Neck.
You can't go wrong with a simple sports bra.
Very into terracotta for summer.
The Mercer Street One-Shoulder sports bra.
Into the tonal shades.
The Mercer Street bike shorts are so cute.
The nude leggings are so flattering.
Celeb-favorite athleisure brand Set Active is known for its minimalist, monochromatic workout sets that are often spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Oh, and it’s also the brand that made us seriously consider working out in a one-shoulder sports bra, because this is a whole look.

Now, Set Active is launching a brand-new collaboration, as they’ve partnered up with Jen Atkin’s equally celeb-adored haircare and fragrance brand, Ouai, on a limited edition collection.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Ouai products, and Jen has been wearing Set Active for as long as I can remember, Set Active founder Lindsey Carter told Observer. “One day we were DM-ing and were like, ‘Should we team up? Should we do this?’ and it took off from there. Set and Ouai both come from a similar mindset of helping to make your day just a little bit easier (and elevated), so this collab was a no-brainer.”

Every purchase comes with a limited-edition exclusive Ouai set.

The collaboration is composed of three brand-new, very summer-ready colors (neutral terracotta, sky blue and rose pink), which are available in five of Set Active’s signature matching pieces, including the brand’s bike shorts, leggings, classic sports bra, v-neck tank and the aforementioned one-shoulder sports bra, as well as a pair of socks. The collab ranges from $12 to $65.

The colorways are named after three of Ouai’s most popular fragrances (North Bondi, Melrose Place and Mercer Street), and are meant to evoke the feeling of these specific places in Australia, Los Angeles and New York.

The blue might just be our favorite shade.

Customers that manage to scoop up the limited edition sets will also get an exclusive Set Active x Ouai gift set, in a little pouch with travel-sized products to make sure that you’re ready for your next summer getaway.

“The exclusive travel kit is a favorite of mine,” Carter revealed. “They took my favorite Ouai products and made them mini size just for this collab, then created this cool, branded travel pouch that stores them perfectly. You really can grab it and go, whether you’re traveling, heading to a workout or just want to keep it in your bag for anything planned after work.”

If you’re ready to scoop up your new Set x Ouai activewear, the collection is now live to shop online. Scroll through the slideshow above to see our favorite pieces from the collab.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Kendall Jenner, athleisure, Kaia Gerber, Fashion Collaborations, activewear, Hailey Bieber, Jen Atkin

