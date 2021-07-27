Airstream and Pottery Barn Teamed Up to Create the Most Stylish Travel Trailer Yet

Airstream and Pottery Barn have partnered up on a special edition travel trailer. Scroll through for a sneak peek at the chic RV.
The RV comes fully furnished, with all the necessary accessories and decor.
The sleeping nook is so cozy.
Lots of Pottery Barn-approved throw pillows, of course.
There's also a twin bed option.
Multipurpose furnishings are key when it comes to small spaces.
And there we go.
Honestly, this is nicer than the kitchen in many a minuscule studio apartment.
The Airstream comes with all your kitchen needs.
The tableware is included, too.
The walnut cutting board conveniently covers the sink.
There are plenty of wood accents.
A peek into the bathroom.
The outdoor set-up is new for Airstream.
Al fresco entertaining!
Travel is finally starting to open back up again, and while many are jumping at the chance to jet off on an international getaway, many are sticking to road trips. If you’ve been contemplating hitting the road but aren’t sure how you feel about living in an RV for weeks on end, then consider the latest offering from iconic trailer company Airstream.

The brand, known for their sleek “silver bullet” RV, is launching a special edition travel trailer with Pottery Barn, for the coziest, most stylish road trip accommodations yet. Airstream and Pottery Barn partnered up to custom-design the 28-foot aluminum trailer, which has all the expected conveniences like a kitchen, sleeping area, sitting areas and bathroom, of course, but with plenty of comfy and chic accoutrements to make it truly feel like home.

“It’s a match that makes sense in many ways,” said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. “Pottery Barn has this kind of magical ability to shape a space. You see it in their home interiors, where there’s a comfortable, functional beauty to even the smallest spaces. They understand how your home is this canvas where real life happens, and we love how they applied that to the Airstream lifestyle.”

Ready for a road trip yet?

The Airstream x Pottery Barn travel trailer will surely appeal to those who want their RV fully kitted out from the onset, as it comes entirely outfitted with home and accessories products from the two brands’ previous collaboration, including all the decor, bedding, pillows, tableware, glassware, rugs and so on.

So, what does an Airstream x Pottery Barn collab look like? It’s rather tasteful, actually, as the interior of the trailer is decorated in a neutral color palette, with soft creams and tans, as well as wood accents, with wall sconces throughout the petite space.

The custom-made couch is upholstered in oatmeal-colored linen, with an airplane-style table that comes out of the sofa arm. The galley kitchen is outfitted with a Pottery Barn-inspired solid oak wood dinette table, with a matte black pull-down kitchen faucet, stainless steel flat apron sink and a solid walnut cutting board-slash-sink cover, because the number one rule of RV-design is that everything must be multi-purpose.

The sleeping area is furnished with Pottery Barn’s Belgian Flax Linen bedding, as well as custom storage under the bed and overhead lockers that are covered with white beadboard paneling, for a very beachy cottage-esque look.

Not to be outdone, there are also lots of exterior features for the ultimate adventure experience, like a hanging table that attaches to the trailer to create an al fresco dining and entertaining moment, which is a first for the RV brand. “A hidden airline-style table swings out of an armrest, and there’s a chalkboard riveted to the inside of the main entry door for personalization and communication with friends,” Airstream explained. There’s also an awning, since weather is fickle, plus an accessory kit that includes a 16-piece dinnerware set, an outdoor folding table and armchair situation, a doormat and more.

If you’re interested in getting getting your hands on the aluminum Pottery Barn x Airstream travel trailer, it’ll cost you—the RVs are priced at $145,500 each. Scroll through the slideshow above for a sneak peek at the special edition trailer.

