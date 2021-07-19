Prince Harry Is Writing an Intimate Memoir About Royal Life

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle became a best-selling children’s book author after the release of The Bench, and now her husband is also adding “writer” to his own resume. Prince Harry is working on a memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House next year.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will cover his life from childhood to the present day, according to a release shared by the publishing house. The “intimate and heartfelt memoir” is the first time Prince Harry will share the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The book will include details of his “dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.” Prince Harry’s memoir will “offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Since the memoir will encompass the time from Prince Harry’s childhood to present day, it’s also sure to include more details of the Sussexes’ decision to step down from their senior royal roles, and make the move from the U.K. all the way to California, where they now live with their two children, Archie and Lili.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Prince Harry said in a newly released statement. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

It’s not certain just how much detail Prince Harry will go into when it comes to his family, including his much-publicized rift with Prince William as well as with Prince Charles. Both his brother and his father were reportedly especially upset after the Sussexes’ bombshell-filled interview with Oprah Winfrey, so it seems safe to assume that they’re likely not particularly enthused by the thought of the Duke of Sussex revealing even more intimate details of royal life and what happened behind the scenes.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years, said Markus Dohle, the CEO of Penguin Random House. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The currently untitled memoir is tentatively scheduled to be released in late 2022. Prince Harry is donating all proceeds from the book to charity.