Now You Can Rent Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion for $80,000 a Month

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Rihanna, now is your chance. The Grammy Award-winning musician is listing one of her palatial Beverly Hills homes as a luxury rental, for a staggering $80,000 a month.

Rihanna hasn’t owned the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom mansion all that long; she purchased the estate for a hefty $13.8 million in December last year.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Fenty designer hasn’t done much (or anything, really) to the place since taking ownership, as the compound was already a brand-new construction when she acquired it less than a year ago, as first reported by Variety.

The 5,909-square-foot abode features French oak hardwood floors and ceiling-high pocket doors throughout. The airy modern kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and two oversized, marble-topped islands. There’s also built-in black leather banquette seating in an adjacent area.

A formal living room is equipped with a fireplace that’s encased in floor-to-ceiling marble. A sleek bar room also has its own marble-bedecked fireplace, which seems to be a theme in the home.

The owner’s suite is located on the second floor, and is outfitted with a Rihanna-worthy walk-in closet with built-ins, plus a huge marble-clad bathroom with a freestanding tub and glass-enclosed shower, which in turn leads to a private terrace.

Outside, there’s a courtyard with a pool, spa, fire pit, cabana and lounging areas.

Rihanna must be quite fond of this particular area, as aside from this newly listed Beverly Hills home, she also purchased the property right next door, for which she paid $10 million in March. She also continues own a six-bedroom Hollywood Hills estate (which she has also rented out in the past), as well as a penthouse in The Century condominium.