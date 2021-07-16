The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to beat the heat than staying inside and watching your favorite films and shows? Whether you’re looking for fresh and upbeat musical comedies such as Schmigadoon! or wanting to take a trip down memory lane with films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Twilight Saga, there are so many choices for you to watch to your heart’s content this week. Observer Entertainment has selected the best releases this week to make sure your time is well spent, from interviews with musical legend Paul McCartney to head-scratching blind dates with people dressed as dolphins and bugs (yes, you read that right).

Schmigadoon! (July 16)

SNL’s Cecily Strong and Key & Peele’s Keegan Key star in this series as a couple who embarks on a backpacking trip in hopes of rejuvenating their relationship but ends up getting more than they bargained for when they stumble into a magical town that is living in a 1940s studio musical. In an ironic twist, the couple learns that they will not be able to leave the town until they find true love. Watch Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16)

The 1996 original Space Jam, which featured Michael Jordan alongside the animated Bugs Bunny, has come to be seen as somewhat of a cultural icon. Now, LeBron James has taken the helm with a reimagined version of the film, starring the Looney Tunes gang and celebrities such as Don Cheadle (AI-G Rhythm) and Zendaya (Lola Bunny). Following a rough outline of the original plot, James and his son, Dom, are ensnared in cyberspace by AI-G Rhythm, an evil digital algorithm, and must team up with the Looney Tunes characters in order to make it back home safely — of course, it also involves a high-stakes basketball game, as well as cameos by various basketball stars. Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max.

McCartney 3,2,1 (July 16)

Even as one of the most long-term, recognizable names in the music industry, much of Paul McCartney’s behind-the-scenes creative processes and stories remain ever-so-elusive. In a rare, in-depth, six-part interview with legendary music producer Rick Rubin, McCartney pulls back the curtain, giving audiences a peek behind the songwriting, influences and creative innovation that drove his work with the Beatles, Wings and his career as a solo artist. Watch McCartney 3,2,1 on Hulu.

The Twilight Saga (July 16)

Speaking of classics, the generation-defining Twilight movies are now streaming on Netflix. From the fever-dream-turned-chaotic-meme that was the first movie (think Edward Cullen almost vomiting in biology class when Bella Swan walked in — yes, it was because he was a vampire and she smelled so-very appetizing to him, but still), to the iconic line, “You nicknamed my daughter after the Loch Ness monster?” from Breaking Dawn, the list of reasons why you should spend your weekend reliving this late 2000s-early 2010s saga is endless. Watch The Twilight Saga on Netflix.

Making the Cut (Season 2) (July 16)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are returning to the small screen for the second season of “Making the Cut,” a reality competition show in which 12 designers compete for the $1 million grand prize that they can invest in their fashion career. Additionally, winning pieces following each episode are sold on Amazon, giving designers an even greater incentive to stand out from their competition and gain further exposure. The show will feature model Winnie Harlow and fashion designer Jeremy Scott as celebrity judges alongside Klum and Gunn, and other guest judges will make appearances throughout the duration of the season. Watch season 2 of Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

Sexy Beasts (July 21)

What do a dolphin, bull, scarecrow, alien, panda and the Devil have in common? In the case of Sexy Beasts, they’re all trying to find true love. The show, which first aired on BBC Three seven years ago but has been revived by Netflix, is reminiscent of The Masked Singer combined with Love is Blind, and it has captured the attention of the internet during the summer. Participants don heavy prosthetic make-up and go on dates together, trying to answer the age-old question of whether it is possible to fall in love based solely on personality and not appearances. Watch Sexy Beasts on Netflix.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (July 21)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro first announced his collaboration with DreamWorks to develop the “Trollhunters” computer-animated series in 2016. Five years later, the science-fantasy saga is coming to an end with Trollerhunters: Rise of the Titans, an action-packed feature film in which allied magical heroes must work together to defeat a seemingly unstoppable enemy looking to wipe out life on Earth and take over worlds. Watch Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (July 22)

Directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro, who has also worked on the anime series Your Lie in April and Occultic;Nine, the film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (or Cider no You ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru) is a Japanese animated film that follows the summer tale of a reserved boy who loves to write haiku and a high-spirited girl who is self-conscious about her appearance. From the nostalgically charming 1980s-anime aesthetic to the heartstring-tugging “boy-meets-girl” storyline, this film is the perfect summertime watch. Watch Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop on Netflix.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.