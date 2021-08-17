Allbirds Just Debuted Its First Collection of Stylish and Sustainable Activewear

Allbirds is launching its first-ever activewear collection. Scroll through for a sneak peek at our favorite items from the new drop.















Ever since Allbirds’ ultra-comfy, eco-friendly and also very cute shoes first hit the market, the brand has amassed a dedicated following that ranges from Silicon Valley execs and former President Barack Obama to Blake Lively and Cindy Crawford, because sustainability is always in fashion.

Since its debut, Allbirds has expanded its offerings to include an array of shoes and apparel for men and women, and last year, the brand released its first active sneaker, the Dasher. Now, Allbirds is branching into a brand-new category, as the sustainably-minded brand is launching its first-ever activewear collection.

In order to reduce the environmental impact, Allbirds used natural materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool to create the six-piece collection. Don’t fret if you have any concerns about how this sustainably-minded activewear will actually hold up while in an intense Pilates class or HIIT workout, as Allbirds promises that not only does their line have all the sweat-wicking and quick-drying attributes you want from your go-to exercise apparel, but the materials are actually twice as breathable as their synthetic counterparts.

The women’s leggings, bike shorts and form top are made with a combination of eucalyptus tree fiber and superfine merino wool, while the women’s tank, men’s tee and unisex running shorts are made of merino wool. The line is avail in the core colorways of black, grey and white, though there are also seasonal shades, like a deep eggplant and steely blue.

Most importantly, you can good about your purchase, as Allbirds is a certified B Corp, which means the brand has met the highest standards of social and environmental transparency, performance and accountability. The brand is carbon-neutral, as it balances out the carbon emissions of its products, but for full transparency, still lists the initial carbon footprint of each item on the website.

“We wanted this collection to embrace unrestricted movement while emphasizing our natural materials through thoughtful design and detailing. Everything from the seaming on the leggings to the strap placements on the tank was intentionally designed to let you work out harder, but with a lighter impact on the planet,” Alexa Day Silva, Allbirds’ associate design director, told Observer. “It’s activewear that’s totally unique both in design and purpose.”

The new Allbirds activewear line ranges in price from $48 to $98, and is now live to shop on the brand’s website. Scroll through the slideshow above for a sneak peek at our favorite items in the collection.