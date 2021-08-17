Away’s New Expandable Hardcase Luggage Is Both Stylish and Spacious

I mean, you definitely want the suitcase that can fit those extra bottles of wine, right?!

The Carry-On Flex has the same compact look of the regular carry-on, but expands to give plenty of extra space.

As much as I pride myself on my packing skills, on more than one occasion, I’ve stared at my overflowing suitcase and willed it magically expand in order to fit just one more pair of shoes, or perhaps a toiletry bag, or the new souvenirs I’ve purchased while on vacation. Sometimes, you just need a little extra space, which is where Away’s brand-new hardcase expandable luggage collection comes into play.

The cult-favorite travel brand, which counts Meghan Markle, Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams as loyal fans, is finally launching an expandable version of its signature hardcase luggage. The Polycarbonate Flex collection is composed of expandable versions of all four sizes of Away’s classic hardcase suitcases, including the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large.

While Away does already offer expandable soft-sided suitcases, this is the first time the brand has released expandable hard-sided luggage. The new collection is perfect for travelers that prefer the durability and aesthetic of the signature polycarbonate case, but want a little wiggle room for extra travel necessities.

The new Polycarbonate Flex collection suitcases all have a built-in zipper expansion in the exterior seam, which can be opened up to provide an additional 2.25 inches of space for the carry-on sizes, and an extra 1.75 inches of space for the checked luggage. Perhaps it’s a sign that you should book that trip you’ve been contemplating, and even add on a few days…after all, you do have the room!

Aside from the new zipper innovation, the suitcases have all the attributes you’ve come to expect and love from Away luggage, including the usual TSA-approved lock, interior compression pad and laundry bag. Even those who tend to travel light might want to consider the new Polycarbonate Flex luggage, for those inevitable times that just a touch more space is required. When the extra room isn’t needed, you can just zip the expansion closed and the suitcase will go back to it’s pre-flex size.

The Polycarbonate Flex collection ranges in price from $255 for the Carry-On Flex to $355 for the Large Flex. All of the suitcases are offered in both black and navy, but the Bigger Carry-On and Large are also available in coast (ocean blue) and petal (pale pink). Scroll through the slideshow above for a look at our favorite suitcases rom the new range, which is available to shop now.