Best CBD for Sleep—What You Need to Know

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to your overall health and well-being. Sleep experts recommend that adults sleep seven to nine hours each night. Proper sleep can help ensure that you feel well-rested and have energy for your day ahead. A good night’s rest can help with memory formation and assist with the growth and repair of muscle tissue. Unfortunately, staying and or falling asleep can be difficult, and one increasingly popular strategy is taking CBD for sleep.

As many as 70% of Americans2 report not sleeping the recommended amount of hours, and nearly one-third of American workers sleep less than six hours per night3. So what’s the snooze?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a derivative of cannabis, with research suggesting that CBD for sleep is helpful and potentially therapeutic. CBD for sleep is commonly used to improve sleep in numerous avenues and potentially decrease anxiety. However, the regulation of CBD in the United States is limited – much more research must be done to determine the exact effects of CBD for sleep and other physical and mental health concerns.

Cannabis and Cannabinoids

While there may be different terms for the green, narrow-leafed plant you often see, the plant is scientifically called Cannabis Sativa L. The word “cannabis” can be utilized to describe products made from the plant. The Cannabis plants contain multiple chemical components including a group commonly referred to as “cannabinoids.” Out of more than 100+ cannabinoids, researchers have primarily studied two that appear to have the greatest impact on humans: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

What is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, derived from the cannabis Sativa plant, also known as the hemp or marijuana plant. As a naturally occurring compound used in oils, salves, and tinctures, it aims to provide a feeling of relaxation and calmness. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), this compound won’t get users “high”.

CBD oil can be extracted from both marijuana and hemp plants. When CBD is derived from the hemp plant, there may be 0.0% – 0.3% THC present. However, CBD oil derived from the marijuana plant may have 0.3% THC or greater present.

CBD for sleep has become of increasing interest for poor sleepers, not to mention the potential benefits of improved sleep quality, latency, and duration of sleep.

What is Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)?

THC is the medical short-term for tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is the psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant. It is responsible for most of marijuana’s physiological effects. When most people think of THC they think of “weed” or “Mary J”.

THC is very different from CBD, in that it connects directly with cannabinoid receptors, thus, giving a “high” effect to users. THC attaches to these receptors activating them and affecting a user’s pleasure, movements, memory, thinking, and concentration.

THC may produce mind-altering effects in users, so if you’re wanting a “high-less” effect, CBD with 0.0% – 0.3% THC would be your best choice. THC stimulates cells in the brain to release dopamine, creating that “feel good” euphoria effect that users rave about.

What Forms Does CBD Come In?

CBD for sleep can come in different forms, including:

Oils and tinctures

Vapes

Oral sprays

Pills and capsules

Topical solutions

Edible items

What are Common Doses of CBD?

Research has suggested that 300-mg oral doses of CBD for sleep may be taken safely on a daily basis for up to six months. One scientific review demonstrated that taking up to 1,500 mg daily was well-tolerated by participants4. A subsequent review confirmed that use of 1,500 mg daily for four weeks5 displayed no negative effects.

Unfortunately, the indicated CBD for sleep content on a product label may not necessarily be the exact amount that the product actually contains, which may lead people to take more or less CBD than intended. A 2017 analysis published in JAMA analyzed 84 CBD products sold online and showed that 26% of the products contained less CBD than what the label indicated6. The same analysis demonstrated that nearly 43% of the products were underlabled; the products contained substantially more CBD than the label said6.

While CBD for sleep at higher doses does not appear to have serious negative consequences or adverse effects, these products may also contain levels of THC higher than what is reported on the label. Furthermore, other CBD products for sleep may contain THC that is not reported on the label at all. The THC in these products may produce intoxicating effects, which may or may not be desired by those wanting a better sleep.

What are the Effects of Taking CBD?

Research shows that CBD for sleep may have a calming effect on the nervous system, aiding in sleep and anxiety7. CBD for sleep may also alter an individual’s mood because it affects the serotonin system, which helps signal our brain and body that it is time to head to bed. Outcomes from taking CBD for sleep may vary from person to person and can heavily depend on the product type and dosage used.

Unlike THC, CBD does not induce a feeling of being “high” or euphoria in users. Even large doses of CBD do not produce THC-like effects, since CBD is a non-intoxicating compound. In addition, studies of short-term CBD usage have suggested that patients do not experience withdrawal8.

How Can CBD Help With Sleep Disorders?

Research on the effects of CBD for sleep is still preliminary and primarily anecdotal. Some individuals who use CBD for sleep and or chronic pain have reported sleeping better. Currently, however, it is not clear as to whether or not these individuals sleep better because of the pain relief or because CBD for sleep directly affects their sleeping pattern, duration, and sleep onset.

Other initial studies of CBD for sleep and sleep disorders suggest positive outcomes7. However, not everyone experiences the same sleep benefits with CBD for sleep – different doses may lead to different effects. Research suggests that low doses of CBD for sleep may be stimulating, while high doses of CBD for sleep may exert feelings of sedation7. Discrepancies in experiences with CBD for sleep may be attributed to the specific method of CBD administration (i.e. edibles, drops, topicals, etc.) and dosage (i.e. 25 mg, 300 mg, 1,500 mg). Additional research is warranted to further develop and deepen our understanding of CBD for sleep, as an intervention for better sleep and sleep disorders.

What Research Says on CBD for Sleep

Many individuals use CBD for sleep and for other sleep complications and or disorders. According to the Mayo Clinic, sleep troubles may be ignited by a number of factors, including mental anxiety and physical pain9. CBD for sleep may show promise and therapeutic potential in managing and assisting with pain and anxiety.

For Pain

Several studies have suggested that CBD for sleep and pain could be helpful. For instance, a 2018 review assessed numerous studies on CBD and pain, concluding that CBD for sleep and pain shows potential as a manageable option10.

For Stress

CBD for sleep may also be able to help with anxiety, although more studies are needed to provide insight on the potential therapeutic effects. Previous studies have indicated that CBD for sleep may be able to help individuals in stressful situations11,12. CBD may be able to help reduce one’s overall stress levels. So if stress may be keeping you up at night, CBD for sleep may be your best holistic option for a better night’s rest.

How Much CBD Should I Take to Help with Sleep?

Dosing CBD for sleep is a tricky act because low and high doses of this may produce different effects for different individuals.

For instance, low doses of CBD for sleep tend to potentially promote alertness, while larger doses tend to potentially be more sedative.

However, this dose will vary a lot from one individual to another. The best way to find the best dose for you personally is to do your own trial and error tactic — remain patient until you find a dose that works for you and for your sleep schedule.

The process is sweet and simple:

Start with a low dose (lower than you think you need) – most people start with 1 or 2 mg equivalents of CBD or a ½ of a dropper of CBD oil Each day, increase the dose by 1-2 mg until you begin feeling the effects Continue to play around with your dose in small increments until you find one that works reliably and consistently for you

The more you use CBD for sleep, the better you’ll be able to understand how it affects you directly, mind and body. If you experience any side effects, simply try lowering the dose to your previous dosage, where there were no experienced side effects. Or, try taking CBD for sleep along with some food for future doses.

A Final Note on Using CBD Oil for Sleep

CBD for sleep is showing wonderful potential in the world of sleep concerns and disorders. This non-intoxicating, non-psychoactive cannabis compound may be able to help individuals who are experiencing pain, difficulty, or issues with sleep duration, falling asleep, staying asleep, and much more. Although research backing CBD for sleep is still in its early stages, one cannot deny that there is anecdotal and preliminary evidence to support therapeutic effects in humans.

