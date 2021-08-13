Best CBD Isolate: Top Rated THC-Free Products

Many people believe that cannabidiol (CBD) is the medicine of the future and we tend to agree. With its overall benefits to your health and wellness minus any harmful additives commonly found in over-the-counter medicines, there is unlimited potential for this natural compound. But if you’re looking for a completely THC-free CBD product, you might want to look into the best CBD isolate products!

Currently, CBD bolsters a vast market filled with many unique ways to enjoy its soothing and healing properties. If you’re new to the ever-growing world of CBD, you may have noticed that some products contain very low amounts of THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets people “high.” It’s present in very low levels because THC can add to the benefits of CBD without producing the euphoric effects some may be trying to avoid.

Fortunately, all CBD isolate products are THC-free, but how do you know which options are the best for your needs? To answer these questions and more, we’ve done all the research for you. We thoroughly tested many of the top CBD isolate products so that we can present you the very best of the best!

A Closer Look at the Top CBD Isolate Products

The CBD market is filled with numerous brands and many of them claim they have the best CBD isolates. We considered many different criteria when selecting the top brands on the market. Here are the main standards that we examined for each product:

Included Ingredients

Extraction Method

3rd-Party Lab Testing

Consumer Feedback

Pricing

The brands we chose not only met these factors, but they also outshined the competition. Without further ado, here are the top three CBD isolate brands on the market!

1.Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Value

We put Cheef Botanicals first on our list for a reason: they have been serving CBD-rich hemp flower, isolates, and everything in between for the past four years. Cheef Botanicals’ hemp is 100% naturally grown on luscious farms in Colorado and Oregon. This premium hemp is harvested with no GMOs and is completely organic. Customers can purchase the brand’s products online to be delivered right to their doorstep.

Cheef Botanicals currently offers almost 30 (and more coming) high-quality flower strains, one of the largest selections around. There is no surprise Cheef Botanicals bagged the 2020 Golden Grow Award — a botany festival where expert judges review CBD flowers from across the country.

At Cheef Botanicals, you won’t need to worry about lactose, gluten, artificial preservatives, or artificial additives because their products are 100% natural and organic. Through decades of research, a commitment to selling quality CBD, and a focus on providing their consumers with the latest information regarding CBD, Cheef Botanicals is a safe choice for any CBD lover, both new and experienced!

CBD isolate products are pure and versatile. Imagine getting all the benefits of 100% CBD quickly and easily. Consumers of CBD isolate are attracted to the product’s convenience since it’s incredibly easy to use.

Isolates come in a flavorless powder you can sprinkle on almost anything. Enhance your coffee, salad, pre or post-workout meal with just a pinch of pure isolate powder to reap the amazing benefits of CBD. You can even create your own CBD oils and topicals with it!

Similar to the vapes, CBD isolates are also third-party tested, non-GMO, and all-natural. Isolate products are THC-free, which you can smoke, vape, and even ingest.

These capsules are one of the easiest ways to implement CBD in your daily life. Simply take a CBD capsule along with your morning vitamins, and you’ll be coasting through the rest of your day.

Cheef Botanicals’ CBD capsules are made with CBD isolate and organic coconut powder. They’re vegan, contain no artificial colors, additives, flavors, and are 100% THC-free. No THC means the capsules will not produce any psychoactive effects that could derail your day.

The best part of these capsules is that you know exactly how much CBD you’re taking. Cheef Botanicals’ CBD capsules come in 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, and — for the experienced CBD consumer — an epic 100mg capsule! The convenience paired with the product’s efficiency makes these capsules far more enticing.

Vapes are one of the most popular, fun ways to enjoy CBD. From caramel macchiato to fruity cereal to mango, Cheef Botanicals offers an exciting world of vape flavors right at your fingertips!

All of their CBD vape cartridges are third-party tested for effectiveness, safety, and purity. These cartridges are made with 100% natural ingredients — carrying no GMOs, additives, or preservatives. They are available from 200-400mg and Cheef can also provide batteries and chargers in need be.

And guess what? Cheef Botanicals’ CBD vape cartridges are all THC-free!

Ingredient List

Cheef Botanicals credits themselves as a brand that prioritizes holistic products and ingredients that consumers should feel proud of. All of their CBD products feature all-natural ingredients and are free from harmful additives.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key qualities of ALL Cheef Botanicals products.

Non-Intoxicating (won’t get you “high”)

Vegan, Non-GMO, No Artificial Additives or Preservatives

3rd-Party Lab Tested, Certificates of Analysis (COAs) Provided

Safely Extracted Hemp Oil using CO2 Extraction

Extraction Method

Using the CO2 extraction method, Cheef Botanicals can provide a far healthier and cleaner option to other extraction methods that involve alcohol, butane, or other questionable solvents.

In this process the liquified CO2 comes in contact with the cannabis material, it then dissolves the plant’s trichomes causing active compounds to release. Once the CO2 evaporates, the solution is harvested, leaving behind a concentrate free of residual solvents.

Third-Party Lab Tested

When CBD brands claim their products are lab tested, make sure they mention a Certificate of Analysis (COA). A COA is provided for each product producing a complete breakdown of what it consists of.

A COA is the best way to ensure your isolate is safe, pure, and effective. All good CBD companies should have the outcomes of their COAs published and available to the public — Cheef Botanicals makes their COAs available for anyone to review before purchasing.

Pricing

Cheef Botanicals offers one of the most competitive prices for the top-notch CBD quality you’re paying for. Starting at $29.95 for 1000mg of high grade CBD isolate. Plus they provide free shipping and if you purchase more than one gram you can pay as low as $26.95 each. What a steal!

More so, new customers that subscribe to Cheef Botanicals will receive 25% off their purchase (with recurring deliveries). Cheef Botanicals is so confident in their products that they will refund your order in full if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase!

Consumer Feedback

If you’re still on the fence about Cheef Botanicals or CBD in general, you can check out the numerous personal recounts of how Cheef Botanicals CBD has changed people’s lives. Feel free to review these real-life testimonials and reviews so that you can make a more informed decision for yourself!

2. Lazarus Naturals – Best Runner Up

Amid this CBD explosion, Lazarus Naturals has climbed its way to the upper echelon as one of the best CBD isolate suppliers. In 2014, Lazarus Naturals found its way into the CBD industry as a brand that delivers high-quality CBD products directly to your door to help people gain easy access to all their CBD needs.

As a business that operates solely online, Lazarus Naturals has an excellent shipping experience. Plus, this company makes an extra effort in informing their customers of the latest research associated with the products they sell.

And boy, do they sell a large number of products! All their sales go through Direct CBD Online, the distribution hub that showcases Lazarus Naturals, and dozens of other companies. We single out Lazarus Naturals for their high-quality products, pleasant shipping experience, and exceptional pricing on THC-free products.

Let’s go through a rundown on what makes Lazarus Naturals one of the best CBD isolate suppliers around.

Ingredient List

Lazarus Naturals is a safe and incredibly effective brand of choice if you’re interested in CBD as a solution to your ailments. Their recommended use for CBD isolate is formulas and dilutions, meaning they want you to enjoy your isolate in a smoothie or morning coffee. Regardless, you can always check in with your doctor before you try it out.

Below is a list of key aspects of the Lazarus Naturals brand you should know!

Vegan

Pesticide-free and gluten-free

THC-free

Raw Hemp-Derived CBD Isolate

Made in the USA

Extraction Method

The extraction process for Lazarus Naturals is a bit different than other CBD extraction methods. They extract the CBD through an ethanol solvent, which, when done correctly, can be a highly efficient way of separating the cannabis compounds from plant matter.

Third-Party Lab Tested

Lazarus Naturals produces their isolate in bulk which is packed with pure CBD. Their THC-free isolates are third-party tested for potency, pesticides, and heavy metals. Similarly, their COA testing process ensures their products are natural, safe, and consistent. All test results are available under the Test Results tab.

Pricing

Lazarus Naturals has some of the highest grade CBD for the best prices. Here’s a quick rundown of their price selection for their isolate:

5g of CBD isolate — $50

20g of CBD isolate — $200

Consumer Feedback

Reviews are the backbone of online CBD companies. The success of Lazarus Naturals is largely in part due to their outspoken praise for their large collection of products, good prices, and fast delivery.

3.Diamond CBD – Quality Isolate at a Fair Price

If you’re looking for variety and good products at fair prices, Diamond CBD is an excellent option. They carry a vast amount of unique options, from Chill to Liquid Gold. You can’t go wrong casting your net into the world of CBD with Diamond because you’re bound to encounter a product that works for you.

Providing some of the top leading CBD products on the market, Diamond CBD is truly an innovative company in the CBD space. Their expansive repertoire is impressive, sure, but what makes this brand particularly unique is their efforts to be socially conscious in developing their products.

Ingredient List

All of Diamond CBD THC-free isolates contain mainly natural ingredients. What makes Diamond CBD interesting is how transparent its ingredient lists are. Here is their list of ingredients for their CBD isolate gummies.

Corn syrup

Sugar

White grape juice from concentrate

Gelatin

Citric acid

Sorbitol

Natural & artificial flavors

Carnauba wax

Artificial colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1)

Proprietary blend and CBD

Extraction Method

Since Diamond CBD is a multi-brand supplier, their extraction processes differ from product to product. Typically, they use safe and efficient supercritical CO2 extraction to produce the cleanest and purest CBD oil possible. Here are the three methods of extraction they commonly use:

Olive Oil Extraction method

Dry Ice Extraction method

Solvent Extraction method

It’s safe to say CO2 is the cleanest extraction method. Although these methods provide a unique alternative to the CBD isolate world, it’s best to stick to the CO2 method when purchasing, if possible.

Third-Party Lab Tested

Any reputable CBD brand claiming to have the best CBD isolate should make the results of their third-party evaluation readily available. In doing so, a brand can demonstrate transparency with its customers and build long-term trust for the brand.

You can access the lab results that showcase all the unique terpenes, flavonoids, and CBD isolate contents. They are all certified by scientists as effective and efficient products. More so, the variety of the items sold through Diamond CBD make it so you can try different products if you don’t like a specific one.

Pricing

Since Diamond CBD distributes various brands, the price of their products can be competitive, which is good for the customer.

Their “Yum Yum” Apple Cider Vinegar gummies are filled with 500mg of pure CBD isolate per jar for $49.99. A fair price for a quality product!

Consumer Feedback

Diamond CBD is proud of its products! So much so, they feature all customer reviews on the same page as their products. This allows prospective customers to read reviews from real people who are adding Diamond CBD to their life.

What is CBD Isolate?

CBD isolate is a crystallized form of pure CBD (over 99%+ purity). With CBD isolate, all the active compounds are stripped from the hemp plant through a traditional extraction process. This creates a refining process that removes all other phytocannabinoids, including THC and any other plant matter. After this lengthy, multistep process, what remains is the CBD compound in its purest form.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the most prominent compound in the hemp plant. CBD isolates are THC-free, meaning it does not contain any of the psychoactive components that get you high.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Isolate?

CBD crystalline’s most notable benefits are its easy dosing, variety in consumption, and the richness of the CBD you’re receiving.

Easy Dosing:

Isolates come in a powdery form, making it quite easy to measure and consume your CBD. Instead of eating some gummies, or swallowing some oil for your dose, you can simply add a pinch of CBD isolate.

Variety in Consumption:

Unlike other CBD options, isolate is flavorless! Add it to anything. The CBD will easily blend in with whatever food or drink you choose.

Richness of the CBD:

By the time you get your hands on your CBD isolates, the CBD within is so concentrated that just a tiny pinch can carry tons of CBD.

Will CBD Isolate Products Get You High?

Nope! In fact, CBD isolates consist of nothing but pure CBD (over 99%). CBD has absolutely no intoxicating effects meaning it won’t get you high like THC. Similarly, there’s no need to worry about isolates showing up on potential drug tests because they don’t test for CBD, instead they test for THC.

What Are The Effects of CBD Isolate?

Research shows that CBD can alleviate health ailments like anxiety, pain, inflammatory conditions, epilepsy, and cancer symptoms. Similarly, a CBD oil-based drug, Epidiolex, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 to treat seizures in a handful of rare types of epilepsy.

Evidence of CBD’s benefits has been slowly trickling in since its federal legalization under the 2018 Farm Bill. Before then, research on the subject was slim. Even today, experts agree that a widespread foray on the benefits CBD can have to your life lags in research and studies.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Isolate?

Choosing which CBD isolate brand is right for you may be something as simple as the logo or the extra flavors they include. However, there are some boxes you should make sure are checked before you buy.

Natural Ingredients

CBD, as a product still in its infancy, produces some bad apples from time to time. These bad apples are brands that create products packed with unhealthy ingredients, low quality CBD, and unnatural preservatives. The brands listed above make extreme efforts to make healthy, holistic products made with all-natural ingredients.

Clean Extraction Methods

The CBD extraction process can be a huge indicator of what kind of brand you’re purchasing from. Some extraction processes are done with flammable, toxic substances like methanol. Make sure you buy from a company that uses a clean extraction process, either with CO2 or ethanol solvents.

Certificate of Analysis (COA)

Without Certificates of Analysis (COAs), how will you know what you’re consuming? You should be wary of buying from a CBD company that is not completely transparent with what they put in their products. Only through a published COA can you be sure about the efficacy and safety of your CBD.

Customer Service

The brands listed above earned their rankings on our list for their exceptional customer service. Reputable CBD companies will usually feature a state-of-the-art customer service system and policies. Most will have a team working everyday by phone or online through their respective websites. If purchasing your CBD products ever becomes inconvenient or a hassle, it may be best to jump ship and find a new brand.

Will Consuming CBD Isolate Show Up On A Drug Test?

No, it shouldn’t! As long as you go with a legitimate brand for your CBD isolates products, it’s almost impossible that you will trigger a positive drug test for THC.

Full Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum

Full spectrum CBD products contain trace amounts of THC (0.3% or less), along with all the other compounds found in hemp. Though this minor amount of THC is not enough to get you high, it can greatly enhance the benefits of CBD through what is called the “entourage effect.” Many people love full spectrum products because they provide you with all of the plant’s benefits.

Broad spectrum CBD is very similar to full spectrum but there is zero THC included. The other compounds in hemp still contribute to the entourage effect, but full spectrum CBD is considered more effective than broad spectrum.

Final Verdict

There’s no question that CBD will play a major role in the revitalization of modern medicine. With its impressive range of benefits, variety of consumption options, and all-natural ingredients, regular CBD consumers can quickly see positive changes in their lives. It is a change that may lead them to live more purposefully in pursuit of a healthier mind, body, and spirit.

The brands — Cheef Botanicals, Lazarus Naturals, and Diamond CBD — represent some of the highest quality and ingenuity in the CBD space. As an industry with growing support and popularity, CBD needs brands like these to provide people with quality medicine and ensure that CBD is distributed safely, efficiently, and ethically. Whether it be full or broad spectrum, CBD isolate, oils or gummies, your CBD purchasing experience should be as pleasurable as the product you’re going to enjoy.

You can’t go wrong buying any of these brands, though Cheef Botanicals claims the top spot on our list for the best CBD brand to purchase your isolate products from. With fast shipping, excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and decades of experience and research, it’s hard to find a downside to this brand. Lazarus Naturals and Diamond CBD also bring a lot to the table, maintaining many of the same positive attributes that Cheef Botanicals proudly boasts.

When shopping for CBD isolate, you may want to keep this guide in mind before you purchase. Check out some CBD isolate products from Cheef Botanicals, Lazarus Naturals, or Diamond CBD here!

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.