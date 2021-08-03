5 Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Delta-8 THC Edibles Brands of 2021

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission.

In the past two years, edibles have taken over the cannabis market. These delta-8 edibles come in many forms ranging from gummies to brownies and much more. If you are looking to start with edibles, delta-8 gummies are by far the best option.

There is a dilemma, though. The market is filled with hundreds of delta-8 gummy brands making thousands of different delta-8 products. They all look more or less the same. So, which one should you pick?

We solved this dilemma by testing the most popular delta-8 THC gummies on the market. Here are our best delta 8 gummies picks.

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies Brands

#1. Exhale Wellness – Best Overall & Top-Rated

Strongest & Highest Quality Weed Gummies Exhale Wellness 100% Organic and All-Natural

Vegan Friendly

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Exhale Wellness is hands down the best brand out of the 20 we put through our testing. The quality of their delta-8 THC products and their customer service are unrivaled by any other brand there. Only natural and vegan-friendly ingredients are used in their products, and all delta-8 THC products are lab tested to make sure they are safe. We also loved the taste and flavor of these gummies. Next, we are going to look at their best features.

Features

Best product: Exhale’s gummies are the complete package. We loved the effects these gummies produced as well as their taste. The pleasant buzz is neither too weak nor too overpowering, provided you consume a dose according to your tolerance level.

Satisfaction guarantee: This is the only brand in the THC market right now which gives you a satisfaction guarantee. If you try these gummies and decide you are unhappy with them, you can contact Exhale’s customer support within 45 days of your purchase to get a full refund. The mentioned period is 30 days, but they also give you an extra 15 days of grace period. How great is that?

Independent lab testing: You can consume these with the peace of mind that they contain safe ingredients. The company had these gummies tested by a third-party lab, and the results are available on their website.

Organic, ethically-sourced ingredients: The ingredients used in these hemp-derived gummies are completely organic. Even the flavors are not artificial. In addition, all ingredients for Exhale’s delta-8 THC products are ethically sourced within the U.S. They are also vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Five great flavors in each jar: Each jar contains gummies in five different flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Grape, and Orange. These flavors were definitely one of the best out of all of the products we tested.

25mg and 50mg options: Speaking of variety, these gummies come in two different potencies. There is the 25mg, which we recommend for beginners, and then there is the 50mg for more experienced people.

Free shipping: If you order through their website, Exhale offers free shipping within the U.S. on all orders, with no minimum order amount.

Pros

Best customer reviews

Voted #1 by Men’s Journal , Denver Post & Nature & Bloom

Strong buzz

Satisfaction guarantee

Uses organic, ethically sourced ingredients that are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Five great flavors in each jar

Free shipping on all U.S. orders

Two different potencies — 25mg and 50mg

20% discount on first-time orders, and 25% discount if you subscribe monthly

Cons

Only available online

A bit pricey compared to other options

Customer Reviews

The positive customer reviews for these gummies were through the roof to the point we had trouble believing them ourselves. Obviously, we had to try these gummies.

People loved the taste of these gummies, the buzz they produced, the fact they use organic and vegan-friendly ingredients, and, best of all, the satisfaction guarantee. We could only find a handful of reviews from people who claimed the refund, but even those people loved how painless it was to get their money back.

Exhale is offering what no other brand is, a complete satisfaction guarantee. That means there is absolutely no risk to trying these, and customers love it. If you do not like them after trying, simply ask for a refund.



#2. BudPop – Most Potent & Strongest Delta-8 Gummies

Most Potent THC Gummies BudPop Most Potent

Contains 25 Gummies

Third-Party Lab Tested

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

BudPop was started by people who have been working in the cannabis industry for years. BudPop has captured the market at a lightning pace. Take a look at their gummies’ features below.

Features

Owned and operated by experienced professionals: As we mentioned above, BudPop was started by veterans in the cannabis industry who have decades of experience. They created this company to give you, the customers, the best possible THC experience through their delta-8 THC products.

Specially selected ingredients: The ingredients used in these gummies are handpicked for their quality. Only the best ingredients are selected, and the company makes sure they are organic and non-GMO. Unlike a ton of other gummies out there, the cannabis used in these is organically grown, which protects you from a ton of harmful chemicals.

Great flavors: The Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry flavors taste great. They will remind you of the gummies you used to have as a child, except those gummies did not have THC.

Hemp grown in the U.S.: Speaking of cannabis, all of the cannabis that is used in these gummies is grown in the U.S. What does that mean for you? It means hemp is subject to a lot of regulations to make sure it is safe for consumption.

14-day money-back guarantee: If you change your mind after purchasing these gummies, you can return them within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. Do keep in mind they have to be unused and unopened for you to be able to get a refund.

Safe products: All of BudPop’s pure delta-8 THC products go through a rigorous testing process by a third-party lab to make sure the ingredients used in them are high quality and the products are safe for consumption. You can access these test results by going to BudPop’s website.

Intuitive website: If you prefer ordering your THC online, BudPop’s website makes it a breeze. In fact, we highly recommend ordering from them directly because they will give you a 20% discount as a new user and a 25% discount if you subscribe monthly.

Free shipping: The company does offer free shipping on all products sold through its website, but your order has to be above $50 to avail of it. Otherwise, you get charged for shipping.

Pros

Owned and operated by professionals with years of industry experience

Voted Strongest by IslandNow , Ministry of Hemp & Washingtonian

Organic, non-GMO, and high-quality ingredients

Delicious, candy-like flavors

Safety tested, with results being publicly available online

14-day money-back guarantee for unused, unopened products

Ordering online is extremely easy

20% off for first-time orders, or 25% off for monthly subscriptions

Cons

Only has two flavors available

Only available online

Customer Reviews

BudPop and their products have gained a lot of traction with the customers. People love the fruity, candy-like flavor of these gummies and the fact they use only organic ingredients.

Almost all of the reviews for these gummies were positive, and we could hardly find any negative ones. In such a short time, thousands of people have subscribed monthly to BudPop’s gummies, which says a lot about their brand.



#3. Delta EFFEX – Best Taste

Pure THC Gummies Delta EFFEX Multiple Flavors

10 Gummies Per Pack

Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Third-Party Lab Tested

Delta EFFEX was one of the first brands that started selling THC products. And, when delta-8 was discovered back in late 2019, they were also one of the first brands to start selling delta-8 products. The brand has gained a huge following for its unique offerings, and Delta EFFEX is a very trusted name in the THC market.

Features

Best taste: Out of all of the gummies we tested and are writing about today, Delta EFFEX’s had the best flavors, hands down. There are five different flavors included in each pack, including Blue Razz, Strawberry, Mango, Green Apple, and a Mystery flavor. It is always fun to try and guess what the mystery flavor is.

Available in stores: Another advantage of these gummies is you can find them quite easily in your local stores. That way, you can get your hands on them immediately.

Balanced high: These gummies are also one of the best options for beginners due to their lower potency. Compared to Exhale’s and BudPop’s gummies, these have a lower potency of 20mg. If you are a beginner, you should still consume only half of a 20mg gummy.

All organic: Unlike a ton of brands in the market that use synthetic ingredients and harmful chemicals in their THC products, Delta EFFEX has included only organic ingredients in its gummies.

Safety tested: Thanks to the brand’s commitment to using only organic ingredients in its products, these gummies are completely safe for consumption. They have been tested by a third-party lab and the results are available on Delta EFFEX’s website.

Cheap: These gummies are one of the most affordable options on this list, being available in a ten-pack for around $25-$30. Yes, the cost per gummy is slightly higher, but the pack itself is noticeably cheaper than Exhale’s and BudPop’s.

Pros

Established and trusted brand

Best taste

Only organic ingredients

Safety tested and cleared by a third-party lab

Can be purchased online as well as in-stores

Cons

Contain gelatin, so they are not vegan-friendly

No satisfaction guarantee or refunds were offered

Customer Reviews

Throughout the years, Delta EFFEX has collected thousands of user reviews, almost all of which are very positive.

Customers trust the company to produce quality products. In particular, users loved the taste of these gummies (so did we), the fact they are pretty cheap, and that they are available in local stores as well as online.

The only shortcoming is that, while the company uses organic ingredients, these gummies still contain gelatin.



#4. Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus – Most Variety

Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix DiamondCBD 100% Natural Ingredients

Variety of Flavors

Reduces Stress and Pain

Reduces Stress and Pain

Third-Party Lab Tested

Which trusted brand should you pick if you want your edibles in many different flavors and potencies? Diamond CBD is the obvious answer. Being one of the oldest companies in the THC market, they have introduced a wealth of options to choose from, all of which are a hit with their customers. Let us look at their features.

Features

Most variety: If you are the kind of person who gets bored with eating the same flavor over and over again, you should really check out Diamond CBD’s gummies. There are around a hundred different varieties available, including tens of different flavors. They have even categorized products according to mood (calm, buzz, and sleep).

Hefty discounts: In case you love these gummies, we recommend subscribing to them on a monthly basis. The company offers a hefty 60% discount on its gummies if you subscribe monthly. In addition, there’s also a 70% discount for first-time orders from new users.

Cheap to try out: Not only does Diamond CBD offer hefty discounts, but its products are also extremely cheap to test drive. You can buy a two-pack of gummies for $3. That way, you do not have to shell out $30 or more just to try out a new brand.

Made in the U.S.: All ingredients for this brand’s products are sourced within the U.S. The company makes sure to use the highest quality and vegan-friendly ingredients.

Balanced delta-8 and CBD: One hidden perk with Diamond CBD’s gummies is they contain equal amounts of delta-8 and CBD. The ones we tried had 10mg of each. This lets you enjoy a very pleasant buzz that is not too overpowering while also reaping the health benefits.

30-day return policy: The company offers a 30-day refund policy on all of its products. However, the products have to be unused and still in their original packaging to claim the refund.

Lab-tested: All products made by Diamond CBD are safe for use, as they have all been tested by a third-party lab.

Pros

Tons of variety in terms of both flavors and potencies

Hefty discounts for monthly subscriptions and new users

Cheap

Made in the U.S.

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping on orders above $100

Lab-tested for safety and quality ingredients

Cons

Cart has to be above $100 to get free shipping

No satisfaction guarantee; refund policy requires products to be unused and unopened

Customer Reviews

Customers love how much variety Diamond CBD provides in its catalog. There are around a hundred different types of gummies available, which are different by flavors, potencies, moods, shapes, and quantities. There is something for everyone here.

The company has built a name for itself throughout the years, and it shows through the customer reviews. We personally loved the balanced high these gummies produced.



#5. 3Chi – Most Popular

Here is an interesting bit of trivia. When delta-8 was first discovered in late 2019, 3Chi was the first brand that started making and selling delta-8 products. It is probably the most reputable brand out there, and it is definitely the most popular. We found the greatest number of user reviews for 3Chi, and almost all of them are positive. Let us look at their features.

Features

Most popular: Tens of thousands of people love and use 3Chi’s products on a regular basis. We found that, in terms of popularity, no other brand came close to it. That kind of brand loyalty says a lot about the quality of 3Chi’s products.

Made in the U.S.: Not only are these gummies made in the U.S., but all ingredients used in their making are sourced from within the U.S. as well.

High-quality ingredients: Speaking of ingredients, 3Chi makes sure to use only high-quality, organic ingredients that are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

All ingredients are tested at extract level: The company has all of its ingredients tested at extract level by a third-party lab to make sure they are of the highest quality and contain no harmful chemicals. You can use 3Chi’s products with complete peace of mind.

Very affordable: These gummies might be one of the best out there, but they do not break the bank. The eight-pack costs only $20 and the 16-pack only $30. This translates to one of the cheapest prices per gummy.

Free shipping on all orders above $99: If you prefer to shop online at 3Chi’s website, you will get free shipping for all orders that are above $99.

Pros

Most popular, highly reliable brand

Organic and safe products

Products are easily available in local stores

All ingredients are tested at the extract level

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Very affordable

Delicious natural hemp taste

Free shipping if your order is above $99

Cons

Only two flavors available

No monthly subscription option

Free shipping requires a minimum order of $99+

Customer Reviews

Customers praise the natural hemp taste of these gummies. Both Black Raspberry and Watermelon flavors are a great hit with the users. People mentioned these gummies produce a calming and uplifting feeling. But, we noticed a lot of users complaining that the high produced by them does not last as long. However, that was not the case for us, but your case might be different.

At the end of the day, 3Chi is a very popular, extremely reliable brand that is easily one of the best out there.



How We Chose These Delta-8 Gummies

We tested tens of different products over several weeks to come up with our top five picks. So, how did we select these five? Here are the factors that weighed into our decision-making process.

We looked up the most popular delta-8 brands available both locally and online. We added all of their names to our preliminary list.

The biggest indicator of a product’s quality is the user reviews. We went and looked up user reviews for all of these products and filtered out most of them. Any product that did not have at least 95% positive user reviews, we eliminated.

We were left with roughly 35 products on our list, give or take. We ordered them, waited for them to arrive, and our editors got to using them.

Each of our editors assigned each product a numerical score ranging from 1-10; 10 being the best. We averaged each product’s score and arranged them in descending order. As you can see, Exhale scored the highest, and BudPop was the runner-up.

Our biggest objective was to deliver you the best value for your money. We can confidently say we have done that.

Buyer’s Guide: Delta-8 THC Gummies

As we have mentioned before, there are a lot of shady brands out there selling THC gummies. You should not just buy any brand you come across. Whether you choose our top five picks or not, here are some things you need to take into account.

Brand Name and Reputation

It follows that a brand like Exhale, BudPop, or 3Chi with years of reputation would not sully its name by producing a sub-par product containing harmful chemicals. But, what about those brands that nobody has ever heard of and you cannot even find online?

Even if someone pays you to try it, we highly recommend you do not. In our search for the best gummies out there, we found a disturbingly high number of brands with no reputation that put synthetic and harmful chemicals in their products. There are safe products available from reputable brands, so you should trust them. Run an internet search for the brand name, read reviews, and make a decision based on your research.

Lab Testing

Like we have mentioned above, a lot of shady brands include harmful ingredients in their gummies. Their gummies might taste great, but are they worth compromising your health?

There are quite a few companies producing gummies that taste just as good, but they use ingredients that are safe. More importantly, these companies have their products checked by a third-party lab and make the results available online. Testing was a hard requirement for us, and all five of the brands we have mentioned today have their products checked.

Safety Tips (and tips for first-time users)

Delta-8 THC is one of the safest hemp products to consume. But, you should still check with your physician before you use any THC products, edibles, or otherwise. If you are currently on any medications, mention them to your doctor and ask if they are okay to take while also using edibles. A lot of medicines interact with THC, so you should always check with your doctor beforehand.

The maximum dose for beginners who are using edibles for the first time is 10mg. However, to be on the safe side, you should take 5mg first, wait two to three hours for the effects to show up, and make your decision on taking more (or not) based on how you feel then. For gummies that contain 20/25mg delta-8 per piece, that means consuming only a quarter of the gummy and seeing how it feels.

Maybe you have used THC before in another form, but that does not mean you can consume a higher dose when it comes to edibles. The tolerance you have built for smoking marijuana does not translate to a higher tolerance for edibles.

Also, be aware the buzz you will feel with edibles is significantly stronger, but the effects take up to two to three hours to show up. Do not consume more gummies during those two to three hours, thinking they are not working.

Everyone experiences edibles differently. Someone might be able to get high on a 5mg dose, others might need a 50mg dose. That is why we recommend starting with 5mg and basing your future usage on that.

FAQs About Delta-8 THC

Q1. What is the difference between edibles and smoking marijuana?

Without getting too technical about it, when you smoke marijuana, you can start feeling the effects almost immediately; but, the effects do not last as long.

When you ingest it, your liver has to process it first before THC gets absorbed into your system and delivered to your brain, which makes you feel high. This can take up to three hours. Less THC is absorbed into your system with edibles. However, it stays much longer in your system, and the effects last significantly longer than smoking marijuana.

A side effect of this difference is the control. When you smoke, you feel high almost immediately, and, if you are overdoing it, you can stop. With edibles, because of the delayed onset of the buzz, many people end up consuming too much, and then they end up feeling very sick.

That is why safety is much more important with edibles. Make sure you start by consuming very little (5mg) and alter your future usage based on the effects.

Q2. What is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9?

To put it simply, delta-9 produces a much stronger high. But, it also has a lot of unpleasant side effects. That is why it is not recommended for first-time users.

Delta-8 THC, on the other hand, has far fewer side effects. Instead of a strong high that comes with delta-9, delta-8 generally produces a buzz that is relaxing. That is why delta-8 is much more popular than delta-9.

Q3. How should I start consuming delta-8 edibles?

As a beginner, start by buying gummies that are 20mg or lower. Let us say you get 20mg gummies. You should consume only a quarter of a piece (which will amount to roughly 5mg), and wait three hours for the buzz to show up. If the buzz is weak, you can consume another quarter. If it is strong, do not consume more, and reduce your usage for the next time.

As tempting as it is, do not buy potencies like 50mg as a beginner. If your tolerance level gets high enough that you need 50mg, you can always consume two and a half 20mg gummies. But, consuming a tenth of a 50mg gummy for a beginner-friendly dose is much harder.

Q4. How long does it take for edibles to take effect?

Whether you are a newbie with edibles or a veteran, it takes about two to three hours after consuming them to feel the buzz. Do not consume more gummies or other THC edibles during these two to three hours. If you take more than your tolerance level, you will feel very sick when the effects kick in.

Q5. Are there any side effects associated with edibles?

Most people who consume delta-8 THC experience no side effects, granted they consume a dose that is appropriate for their tolerance level. However, if you take too much, or if THC, in general, does not suit you, you can experience anxiety, paranoia, or depression.

That is why it is extremely important to first check with your physician and ask about any medications you are taking. Once you are ready, start with a dose of 5mg (a quarter of a 20-25mg gummy) and take it from there.

In Conclusion:

Gummies are by far the best option if you want to venture into edibles. Today, we covered five of the best brands for delta-8 gummies. Just coming up with these top five took us a few weeks. We hope we have made the buying decision a bit easier for you. Our recommendation for you would be to try either Exhale Wellness or BudPop for their premium quality, potency, and use of all-natural ingredients.

Make sure to follow all of the safety tips we have mentioned here. Have fun!

