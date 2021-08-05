The Ultimate Wine Country Hotel Guide for BottleRock Napa Valley

Last year, the three-day music, food and wine extravaganza that is BottleRock Napa Valley was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, this year the festival is back and better than ever, and is scheduled for September 3 to September 5, with acts ranging from Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion and the Foo Fighters. And let’s not forget about the incredible food and vino at the festival, with bites offered from the numerous acclaimed eateries in the region, and wine from the rambling vineyards.

While we firmly believe it’s always a good idea to plan a trip to wine country, the beginning of fall just might be one of the best times to visit Napa Valley. It’s the start of the harvest season, so you get the best wine country experience, plus the temperatures have (hopefully) cooled a bit from the summer scorchers.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

If you’re heading to BottleRock Napa Valley this year (or you’re just contemplating a trip to California wine country to live your best vineyard life this autumn), then you’ll want to book a luxe hotel for your stay. Below, see the top five hotels you should consider for your next trip to Napa.

Auberge du Soleil

Even among the numerous luxury resorts that dot the vineyard-filled Napa landscape, Auberge du Soleil manages to stand out, in no small part because of the hotel’s famously impressive views. The hillside St. Helena escape sits on a 33 acres of sprawling grounds, and all 50 of the airy, Provence-inspired rooms have private terraces. If you really want to splurge, consider one of the private 1,800-square-foot Maisons. Even if you don’t end up staying at the ultra-luxe spot, we highly recommend heading to The Restaurant, the hotel’s acclaimed eatery, to indulge in seasonal fare while sipping on a glass of wine from Auberge’s 15,000-bottle cellar. There’s also a more casual bistro-style dining option, if you want a quick bite. If you’re worn out from all the wine tasting, there’s a plush spa, as well as a fitness center and a pool. From $1,825, Auberge du Soleil.

MacArthur Place

This adorable hotel is located right in Sonoma, and is actually a bit closer to BottleRock than many of the Napa hotels that are further north. MacArthur Place, which dates back to 1869, recently received a $25 million renovation, before it reopened as a boutique luxury hotel two years ago. The hotel is composed of 64 farmhouse chic, cottage-style rooms, all of which are uniquely decorated. There are three dining options, including Layla, a Mediterranean-style eatery, and there’s also a spa and pool on the grounds. We love that the hotel offers electric bikes that guests can use to ride into town. From $659, MacArthur Place.

Carneros Resort and Spa

This ultra-luxurious yet idyllic farmhouse-inspired 28-acre hotel is perfectly situated in Sonoma, with 100 cottages, suites and residences. Carneros is one of the more resort-esque options in wine country, with three separate restaurants (including Boon Fly Café, which will have its own booth at BottleRock) as well as its own general store-style market and a fashion boutique. There’s also a very plush spa and two different pools; the rooftop pool is adults-only, with very impressive vineyard vistas. The hotel is also a member of Beyond Green, a selection of properties that show a commitment to sustainable travel and eco-friendly hospitality. From $1,400, Carneros Resort & Spa.

Meadowood Napa Valley

There are tons of luxe hotels in Napa, but there will always be something extra special about Meadowood, which is located right in St. Helena. The five-star resort spans 250 acres, with multiple hiking trails, tennis courts and a picturesque pool, and has welcomed guests including Reese Witherspoon, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The hotel just reopened to overnight guests on August 1, with a reduced capacity of just 36 rooms from the pre-pandemic total of 85. The three-Michelin starred Restaurant at Meadowood was destroyed in a fire last year, but there are tentative plans for the acclaimed eatery, with its 1,200-bottle wine cellar, to open in some capacity later in 2021. From $925, Meadowood.

Meritage Resort and Spa

If you’re looking for a property with a larger number of keys, consider the 322-room Meritage Resort and Spa, which also happens to be relatively close to the actual BottleRock festival. The hotel offers three restaurant options, and aside from the requisite pool, there’s also the rather unique amenity of a private bowling alley. We’re also very into the underground spa concept. From $441, Meritage Collection.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection

Yes, there’s another Auberge resort included on this list, and for good reason! This Calistoga hotel recently unveiled the results of a $30 million renovation, and it does not disappoint. Every single one of the 89 guest rooms and suites has been renovated, and there’s also a brand-new restaurant, Picobar. Solage also expanded its previous dining spot, Solbar, with new outdoor seating, in addition to a new pool deck, complete with loungers, cabanas and a separate children’s pool. From $2,399 a night, Solage.