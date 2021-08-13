Best Rabbit Vibrators of 2021 So Far—Top 20 Rabbit Vibes for Intense Pleasure

Rabbit vibrators are an all-time favorite, especially since their introduction in the 1998 Sex and the City episode.

However, these sex toys have come a long way since the ‘90s – and the best bunny vibrators offer many levels of intensity, speed, and vibration modes.

That, and they look really cute.

Gone are the long, phallic vibrators that can look intimidating. The newer models are designed with user-friendliness in mind, and most even feature much lower noise levels – for added privacy.

So, let’s check out the 20 best rabbit vibrators out there!

20 Best Rabbit Vibrators in 2021

First Look at the Top 10

1. Lovense Nora – Best Rabbit Toy With Vibrator App

Price: $99.00



Rotating head for G-spot stimulation

Vibrating arm for extra pleasure

Optimized shaft for thrusting

The Lovense Nora rechargeable rabbit vibrator is fantastic for both solo or couples play.

The Bluetooth vibrator comes with an intelligent app that you (or your partner!) can use to control each part as you prefer: the head, shaft, or motion speed!

And the best thing of all?

Its new and updated design features an optimized shaft that will stimulate all the right places. Simply set up your preferences using the app, and enjoy the show.

Additionally, the sex toy is IPX6 resistant, meaning you can have it out in the shower, bath, or jacuzzi.

2. Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Rabbit Vibrator – Most Effective Rotating Technology

Price: $31.99



Ergonomic design for comfort

Intense 3-speed rotating shaft

Soft bunny ears for clitoral stimulation

The Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit vibe offers 10 amazing functions to choose from, including a 3-speed rotating shaft for more intense G-spot action.

The perfectly placed, ultra-soft bunny ears effectively stimulate the clitoris and vagina using different vibration modes.

Plus, the toy is 100% waterproof and very comfortable, so you can really get creative with your masturbation experience.

3. Fifty Shades of Grey Rabbit Vibrator – Softest Rabbit Sex Toy

Price: $99.99



Comes with 2 powerful motors

36 vibration combinations available

Perfect for shower time as it’s waterproof

Fifty Shades of Grey is now part of a sex toy company that offers many fun toys – like this soft rabbit vibrator.

It’s designed using ultra-soft silicone that feels amazing to the touch and it’s body-safe too. Plus, the 36 possible vibration combos will leave you spoilt for choice, and you can even create a personalized one!

The vibrator’s 2 powerful motors give it the boost it needs while remaining whisper quiet at the same time.

Mr. Grey will see you now.

4. Lovehoney Dream Thrusting Vibrator – Best Thrusting Vibrator

Price: $59.49

10 different functions to suit everyone

Great for a blended orgasm

Effective clitoral stimulation

The Lovehoney Dream Thrusting Vibrator comes with 10 different functions, including 3 speeds and 7 patterns for extra pleasure. The thrusting dildo function allows for more hands-free fun, with little effort required from your side.

The 3 speed rotating balls and the shaft effectively achieve a blended orgasm while the rabbit ears stimulate the clitoris.

On top of all that, this vibrator is even USB rechargeable, making it travel-friendly wherever you go in the world.

5. Lelo Soraya 2 – One of the Best Designed Rabbit Vibrators

Price: $219.00



Comfortable ergonomic design

Dual stimulation for clitoris and G-spot

Extended tip for better reach

The Lelo Soraya 2 is designed to give you 2 orgasms in 1 due to its dual-stimulation technology. This means that it will stimulate your G-spot simultaneously with your clitoris for a more intense experience.

Its overall design is pretty luxurious!

The body is made out of soft silicone, and the vibrator features a donut-shaped handle at the base for easier handling when your hand gets tired. Handy!

6. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator – The Most Intense Rabbit Dildo

Price: $99.99

12 speeds for intense play

Suitable for aquatic adventures

Silken silicone body

The Lovehoney rechargeable rabbit sex toy is the dream rabbit toy for most women.

Why? Well, it’s super easy to use due to its ergonomic design and silky soft silicone material, and the contours of the vibrator are designed to stimulate your G-spot effectively.

Additionally, the 8 modes of vibration paired with 12 speed variations will get you where you need to go in no time!

7. We-Vibe Nova 2 – Top Bunny Vibrator for G-Spot Stimulation

Price: $149.00



Adjustable fit to suit everybody

Create custom vibes via the app

Travel lock to prevent accidents

The We-Vibe Nova 2 rabbit vibrator comes with a unique design that adjusts to most body types and comfort preferences.

The ergonomic handle lets you have a firm grip on the toy during playtime, and it will let you go longer without tiring.

The tip is effective for G-spot stimulation while still keeping firm pressure on your clitoris for a more intense orgasm.

8. Lelo INA Wave – Best “Come Hither” Motion Vibrator

Price: $179.00

Top “come hither motion” vibrator

2 pleasure points for more intense orgasms

10 pleasure settings to suit you

The Lelo INA Wave uses a unique “come hither” motion, similar to using a finger to stimulate your G-spot. You can choose from the 10 pleasure settings to find what you enjoy the most.

The Ina Wave rabbit sex toy uses a silky silicone material that both feels nice and is body-safe, too. Additionally, it keeps charge for a very long time, so you don’t have to worry about the toy dying during playtime.

Finally, if you want to bring the vibrator in the shower, you can! The Lelo Ina Wave 100% waterproof and suitable for all types of aquatic orgasmic adventures.

9. OhMiBod Fuse Pink – Top Bunny Vibrator With a Visual Display

Price: $149.00

Visual display to show vibration patterns

VR-friendly for virtual play

Suitable for remote play

The OhMiBod Fuse Pink sex toy is both a G-spot rabbit vibrator, a clitoris stimulator, and a remote-controlled vibrator – all packaged in one luxurious model.

This vibrator can be used as a toy to spice up you and your partner’s sex life or as a fun solo tool to enjoy some VR porn with.

The OhMiBod rabbit vibrator also features a super powerful motor for intense pleasure, as well as a LED display to see what vibration levels you’re using.

Never guess your setting again!

10 . LoveHoney Happy Rabbit Vibrator – Top Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Price: $74.99

Many vibration settings to choose from

Extreme power for more intensity

Whisper-quiet motor

The LoveHoney Slimline Rabbit Vibrator is designed to stimulate your whole vagina, and its curved shape will effectively hit your G-spot during play.

On top of that, the toy comes with a slimline design, that’s suitable for those of you who don’t like the thicker rabbit vibrators.

Plus, there are 15 functions to choose from!

Best of all, you can choose between activating the shaft or rabbit ears both simultaneously or independently to find your sweet spot.

Honorable Mentions

While these rabbit sex toys weren’t our top picks, they’re definitely worth a try!

Best Rabbit Sex Toy of 2021 – FAQs

What Is a Rabbit Vibrator?

Simply put, a rabbit vibrator is a dual pleasure sex toy that both stimulates your clitoris and also allows you to enjoy penetration and sometimes G-spot stimualtion.

It’s lovingly called a “rabbit vibrator” because of its cute, vibrating “rabbit ears” that are designed to stimulate all of your body, particularly the clitoris.

The rabbit vibrator was a massive gamechanger for women from the usual “phallic” shaped toys – since many users require external stimulation to orgasm. The same goes for internal penetration too, and the rabbit vibrator effectively combines both methods.

Rabbit vibrators also feel pretty amazing on other parts of the body and fit in well with couple’s play.

How Can I Choose the Best Rabbit Sex Toy For Me?

Choosing the best rabbit sex toy for you doesn’t have to be a complicated thing!

First, you’ll need to decide if you prefer internal or external stimulation more.

External stimulation

If it’s external, try opting for a more powerful toy with extra vibrating bunny ears. This will target all of the spots you want, and it can be pleasurable to use it all over you or your partner’s body.

Get creative!

Internal stimulation

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of internal stimulation, choose a model with a thrusting feature or one that can effectively target your G-spot for extra pleasure.

Thrusting vibrator toys are more common than you might think!

Smartphone Bluetooth control

If you enjoy the idea of long-distance couples play or you want your partner to tease you in public, you can also opt for a remote-controlled, Bluetooth vibrator like the Lovense Nora.

You can pleasure your partner with the intensity you wish and choose from various vibration patterns via an app – all while you’re miles away!

As long as you’ve got Wi-Fi, it’ll work anywhere.

The Best Features For Your Needs



Overall, it’s a good idea to simply experiment and try out a few different toys until you figure out what ticks your boxes. Often, it’s challenging to know what works for you until you’ve tried it.

You may surprise yourself!

Regardless of your choice, try to always choose a model with a travel lock. This helpful addition will prevent your toy from accidentally turning on while you’re travelling – thus, avoiding a very embarrassing situation!

What Is a Blended Orgasm?

If you look through rabbits reviews, you’ll often see people talking about blended orgasms.

But what is a blended orgasm?

A blended orgasm is when you achieve the big-O through both clitoral and G-spot stimulation. It’s said to be a very intense experience, and that there’s no going back after having one!

This can be done with a partner or alone, especially when using a rabbit vibrator. As we mentioned before, the bunny ears will stimulate the clitoris, while the vibrator will help to hit that G-spot in order to achieve an intense combination.

You really need to try it!

What Type of Rabbit Vibrators Are Out There?

If you’ve ever walked into a sex shop, you know how daunting the huge selection of sex toys can appear. That episode of Sex In The City really opened our eyes!

There are rabbit vibrators to suit everyone, no matter what you’re into.

For example, if you share a home with other people – you may want something that’s whisper-quiet and discreet. Speaking of discreet, there are many different sized models to choose from, and you can even get a mini rabbit vibrator!

Additionally, you can choose from various materials such as:

Silicone – This one is our favorite! It will feel amazing on your skin due to its softness. Additionally, it warms up to your body temperature – making it feel more realistic.

Gel – Gel vibrators were quite popular in the past, though now they aren’t as commonly found. This is because they aren’t considered to be very body-safe.



ABS Plastic – If you prefer something a little harder, then ABS plastic is a good way to go. While it might not be as environmentally conscious or soft as silicone, it’s still pretty effective.

Silicone is undoubtedly the best sex toy material for rabbit sex toys, so try to get a silicone bunny vibrator where possible!

How Do I Use a Rabbit Vibrator?

Using a rabbit vibrator can be a fun solo or couples experience. Here are a few things you can try:



Use it on your partner – Spice up your sex life by introducing the rabbit vibrator while you’re together with your partner. You can try teasing them with it during foreplay to see what they enjoy.



Shower fun – After ensuring that the rabbit vibe is waterproof, why not bring it along on your next aquatic adventure? This can be a fun way to indulge yourself during a luxurious bath or a quick morning wake up shower – your choice!

Combine it with other toys – A rabbit vibrator can be combined with other toys or vibrators. For example, you can mix and match with a vibrating egg bullet vibe or even a cock ring for extra fun!

Try it with lubrication – Sometimes, using a water -based lubricant can make things all the more pleasurable. However, before using any lubrication – make sure that it’s compatible with your vibrator and never use a silicone-based lube on silicone toys, as it can damage them.

How Do I Take Care of a Rabbit Vibrator?

As with all sex toys, it’s essential to keep your rabbit vibrator clean in between uses.

Wipe it down after every use with an anti-bacterial sex toy wipe Additionally, it’s a good idea to wash it with warm water and antibacterial soap for around 90 seconds before and after use Pat the toy dry with a clean towel or allow to air dry naturally

Make sure the toy is waterproof if you’re going to submerge it in water as part of the cleaning process!

Should I Get Battery-Powered or Rechargeable?

Both battery-powered and rechargeable vibrators come with their pros and cons.

Battery-powered rabbits

Easily replace batteries if they run out of juice mid-session

Easier to stay discreet because you don’t need to charge them out in the open

Costly and annoying to buy batteries a lot

Battery-powered rabbit toys have their place, but they are certainly a dying breed as more sex toy companies innovate.

Rechargeable rabbits

Power is always waiting for you in your power outlets (no batteries)

Most are USB chargers, so you can charge them anywhere in the world

Cheaper in the long run (not buying batteries all the time)

If power dies mid-session, you need to wait until it charges again

USB rechargeable rabbit vibrators are all the rage these days, so you can expect to see way more of these on the market going forward.

Even if you need to charge your toys discreetly, many people use USB power banks to charge their sex toys in a discreet location, like in a drawer or under their bed.

Conclusion – Which Is the Best Rabbit Vibrator?

Rabbit vibrators are fantastic toys if you’re looking for dual stimulation or a more powerful tool during couple’s play.

While all the models on our guide have something great to offer, we’re particularly fond of the Lovense Nora vibrator since it offers a remote control phone app and a hands-free experience to truly lose yourself in the moment.

Additionally, the Fifty Shades Greedy Girl Vibrator comes with luxuriously soft silicone material, making it a pleasure to glide in and out of your quaking body.

Let us know what you think of our top choices, and thanks for reading!

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.